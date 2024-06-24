Monday 24 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Utrecht, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Men



23 Jun 2024 13:30 GBR v BEL (RR) 1 - 3

23 Jun 2024 16:00 NED v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 5)

24 Jun 2024 17:30 GER v GBR (RR)

25 Jun 2024 20:00 NED v BEL (RR)



Pool standings



Women



22 Jun 2024 16:00 NED v GER (RR) 4 - 0

24 Jun 2024 15:00 GBR v GER (RR)

24 Jun 2024 20:00 NED v BEL (RR)

25 Jun 2024 17:30 GBR v BEL (RR)



Pool Standings

Belgium men overcome GB as Germany edge Netherlands in shootout







A brace from Alexander Hendrickx led Belgium’s men to a solid victory over Great Britain at the Utrecht stage of the FIH Hockey Pro League on Sunday.







Australia qualify for FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026







Following Great Britain’s loss against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Pro League match today, Australia have qualified for the FIH Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026 to be held in Belgium and Netherlands!







Australian men secure World Cup berth, Dutch women win title





Australia won back-to-back matches over GB in London to give them upperhand in table PIC: Worldsportpics



Australia qualified for the Hockey Men’s World Cup 2026 after Great Britain lost the chance to claim the Pro League for the first time.







GB's men lose to Belgium in Pro League



Great Britain remain fifth in the standings after losing to Belgium





Great British player Jacob Draper Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain's men fell to their second successive defeat with a 3-1 loss against Belgium in their Hockey Pro League game in the Netherlands.







Scots held to a 2-2 draw as Wales levelled in final minute







Scotland were just 29 seconds away from a 2-1 win in the final test match against Wales at Glasgow Green – it was hard to bare when Wales equalised with a deflection to share the spoils. Most importantly this was a much improved performance from Jonny Caren`s charges – they played with plenty of grit and determination and were unfortunate not to reap the reward.







Wales Senior Men conclude weekend with Scottish Draw







A thrilling draw brings the weekend of international action to a close for our senior men with a series of positive results.







2024 Oceania Indoor WC qualifier (M)

Canberra (AUS)



All times GMT +10



Men



24 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR)

25 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR)

26 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR)



Women



24 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR)

25 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR)

26 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR)



Paris 2024: Meet Ashley Sessa





Credit: Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.





Men's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



21 Jun 2024 was a rest day



22 Jun 2024 09:30 SRI v KAZ (9-11th Place) 2 - 9

22 Jun 2024 15:00 INA v OMA (5/6th Place) 3 - 5

22 Jun 2024 16:30 BAN v TPE (Semi-Final 1) 5 - 1

22 Jun 2024 19:00 CHN v THA (Semi-Final 2) 4 - 0

22 Jun 2024 19:30 SGP v IRI (7/8th Place) 1 - 2



23 Jun 2024 09:00 HKG v KAZ (9/10th Place) 1 - 5

23 Jun 2024 15:00 TPE v THA (3/4th Place) 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 3)

23 Jun 2024 18:30 BAN v CHN (Final) 4 - 2



Women's Junior AHF Cup Singapore 2024

Singapore (SGP)



All times GMT +8



21 Jun 2024 17:00 THA v SRI (One Pool) 7 - 2

21 Jun 2024 19:00 HKG v SGP (One Pool) 3 - 0



22 Jun 2024 09:00 INA v BAN (One Pool) 1 - 10

22 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v THA (One Pool) 5 - 0



23 Jun 2024 09:30 INA v SRI (One Pool) 1 - 2

23 Jun 2024 16:30 SGP v BAN (One Pool) 1 - 7

23 Jun 2024 17:30 TPE v HKG (One Pool) 10 - 0



Sri Lanka U-21 Women’s Hockey earns Asian Cup ticket





Sri Lanka Women's Under-21 hockey team celebrates their qualification for the Asia Cup in Singapore.



Sri Lanka’s Under-21 women’s hockey team secured a spot in the Junior Asian Cup by defeating Indonesia 2-1 in their fourth/fifth place match at the Women’s Junior AHF Cup 2024, concluded in Singapore.







From Ipoh ‘success’ to Gniezno failure



The PHF and the government made much of reaching final at Azlan Shah Cup, but the team flopped at ations Cup, exposing again the weaknesses



Ijaz Chaudhry







At the Sultan Azlan Shah Hockey Cup in May, Pakistan finished second. This ‘success’ was blown out of proportion by the PHF and its cronies. ‘Look! Pakistan finished second in this tournament after 13 years. The good old days are back and the golden era will return.’







Bovelander looks to improve hockey infra



Tushar Dutt







Pune: Sport is a great way to channelise youth energy in the right direction, feels The Netherlands hockey legend, Floris Jan Bovelander.







FIH invites everyone to join IOC’s “Let's Move and Celebrate” campaign on Olympic Day







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) and the global hockey family are joining the celebration of Olympic Day 2024 by embracing the IOC's "Let's Move and Celebrate" campaign. This year, Olympic Day is all about inspiring people to get active and celebrate the Olympic spirit through movement. FIH is encouraging hockey fans and players worldwide to participate and share their own creative moves on social media using the hashtag #LetsMove and tagging @olympics.







Hockey India celebrates Olympic Day 2024 by bringing hockey community together through exciting activities



Hockey India Member Units marked the 76th Olympic Day with innovative activities that highlighted their commitment to promoting sports and Olympic values







New Delhi: Hockey India marked this year's Olympic Day with an array of activities designed to promote sportsmanship values. Over the past few days, Hockey India Member Units hosted various events to strengthen connections between individuals of all ages and sports. These activities created a platform for people from diverse backgrounds to come together, overcoming gender and physical barriers, and experiencing their first sports encounters.







Melaka High School crowned MJHL Division 2 champions



By Aftar Singh





Melaka High School players celebrate their win over Sabah in the Division 2 final of the MJHL at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil. - Pic courtesy of MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Melaka High School were crowned Division 2 champions of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) for the first time in Bukit Jalil on Sunday.



