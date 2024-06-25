Tuesday 25 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Utrecht, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Men



23 Jun 2024 13:30 GBR v BEL (RR) 1 - 3

23 Jun 2024 16:00 NED v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 5)

24 Jun 2024 17:30 GER v GBR (RR) 0 - 1

25 Jun 2024 20:00 NED v BEL (RR)



Pool standings



Women



22 Jun 2024 16:00 NED v GER (RR) 4 - 0

24 Jun 2024 15:00 GBR v GER (RR) 0 - 2

24 Jun 2024 20:00 NED v BEL (RR) 1 - 2

25 Jun 2024 17:30 GBR v BEL (RR)



Pool Standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Belgium women inflict first defeat of the season on high-flying Dutch







Belgium’s women pulled off a massive upset victory over newly crowned FIH Hockey Pro League champions, the Netherlands, in Utrecht on Monday, bringing an end to the Dutch women’s 26-match unbeaten run.







GB men overcome Germany after women are beaten





Zachary Wallace scored Great Britain's first-half winner over Germany in Utrecht. Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain men recovered from their defeat by Belgium to beat Germany 1-0 in their second Hockey Pro League game in as many days in the Netherlands.







2024 Oceania Indoor WC qualifier (M)

Canberra (AUS)



All times GMT +10



Men



24 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR) 5 - 3

25 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR)

26 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR)



Live Scores



Women



24 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR) 1 - 0

25 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR)

26 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR)



Live Scores



FIH Match Centre







Men’s hockey team named for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris 2024







The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially named the men’s hockey team that will compete this summer at the Olympic Games in Paris. Captained by Sean Murray (Lisburn) the team clinched one of the coveted places at the Final Qualification event in Valencia earlier this year, when they defeated Korea 4-3 in a scintillating final match.







Eight Ulster players in Irish squad for Olympics





Sean Murray challenges Ukraine's Andrii Koshelenko in Dublin. Image source, Getty Images



Ireland's hockey squad for the Paris Games has been announced with the panel including eight Ulster players.







Paris 2024: Meet Megan Valzonis





Credit: Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







‘Grateful for all that hockey has offered,’ says Indian Women’s Hockey Team goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo



Madhuri has recently been promoted from the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team to Senior Team







New Delhi: Madhuri Kindo, a 22-year-old goalkeeper for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, has recently been promoted from the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team to the Senior Team after her standout performance in the assessment camp in April. Madhuri belongs to a humble farming family from Birmitrapur, Odisha, an hour’s drive from the majestic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.







AHTC complete EHL Men KO16 line-up with Austrian title







AHTC have qualified for EHL Men for the first time since the 2012/13 season as they won the Austrian national championship last weekend, completing the line-up for the EHL Men’s KO16.







German forward Stapenhorst bolsters HC Melbourne’s attack







Hockey Club Melbourne has announced the signing of German power forward Charlotte Stapenhorst for the upcoming 2024 Hockey One season.



