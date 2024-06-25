 

 

 



Tuesday 25 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Utrecht, Netherlands

All times GMT +2

Men

23 Jun 2024 13:30     GBR v BEL (RR)      1 - 3
23 Jun 2024 16:00     NED v GER (RR)     2 - 2 (SO 4 - 5)
24 Jun 2024 17:30     GER v GBR (RR)     0 - 1
25 Jun 2024 20:00     NED v BEL (RR)     

Pool standings

Women

22 Jun 2024 16:00     NED v GER (RR)     4 - 0
24 Jun 2024 15:00     GBR v GER (RR)       0 - 2
24 Jun 2024 20:00     NED v BEL (RR)       1 - 2
25 Jun 2024 17:30     GBR v BEL (RR)     

Pool Standings

Belgium women inflict first defeat of the season on high-flying Dutch



Belgium’s women pulled off a massive upset victory over newly crowned FIH Hockey Pro League champions, the Netherlands, in Utrecht on Monday, bringing an end to the Dutch women’s 26-match unbeaten run.


GB men overcome Germany after women are beaten


Zachary Wallace scored Great Britain's first-half winner over Germany in Utrecht. Image source, Getty Images

Great Britain men recovered from their defeat by Belgium to beat Germany 1-0 in their second Hockey Pro League game in as many days in the Netherlands.


2024 Oceania Indoor WC qualifier (M)
Canberra (AUS)

All times GMT +10

Men

24 Jun 2024 18:00     AUS v NZL (RR)     5 - 3
25 Jun 2024 19:30     AUS v NZL (RR)     
26 Jun 2024 18:00     AUS v NZL (RR)             

Women

24 Jun 2024 19:30     AUS v NZL (RR)     1 - 0
25 Jun 2024 18:00     AUS v NZL (RR)     
26 Jun 2024 19:30     AUS v NZL (RR)     

Men’s hockey team named for this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris 2024



The Olympic Federation of Ireland has officially named the men’s hockey team that will compete this summer at the Olympic Games in Paris. Captained by Sean Murray (Lisburn) the team clinched one of the coveted places at the Final Qualification event in Valencia earlier this year, when they defeated Korea 4-3 in a scintillating final match.


Eight Ulster players in Irish squad for Olympics


Sean Murray challenges Ukraine's Andrii Koshelenko in Dublin. Image source, Getty Images

Ireland's hockey squad for the Paris Games has been announced with the panel including eight Ulster players.


Paris 2024: Meet Megan Valzonis


Credit: Griffin Zetterberg

With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.


‘Grateful for all that hockey has offered,’ says Indian Women’s Hockey Team goalkeeper Madhuri Kindo

Madhuri has recently been promoted from the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team to Senior Team


 
New Delhi: Madhuri Kindo, a 22-year-old goalkeeper for the Indian Women’s Hockey Team, has recently been promoted from the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team to the Senior Team after her standout performance in the assessment camp in April. Madhuri belongs to a humble farming family from Birmitrapur, Odisha, an hour’s drive from the majestic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.


AHTC complete EHL Men KO16 line-up with Austrian title



AHTC have qualified for EHL Men for the first time since the 2012/13 season as they won the Austrian national championship last weekend, completing the line-up for the EHL Men’s KO16.


German forward Stapenhorst bolsters HC Melbourne’s attack



Hockey Club Melbourne has announced the signing of German power forward Charlotte Stapenhorst for the upcoming 2024 Hockey One season.