Wednesday 26 june 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League



Utrecht, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Men



23 Jun 2024 13:30 GBR v BEL (RR) 1 - 3

23 Jun 2024 16:00 NED v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 5)

24 Jun 2024 17:30 GER v GBR (RR) 0 - 1

25 Jun 2024 20:00 NED v BEL (RR) 3 - 1



Pool standings



Women



22 Jun 2024 16:00 NED v GER (RR) 4 - 0

24 Jun 2024 15:00 GBR v GER (RR) 0 - 2

24 Jun 2024 20:00 NED v BEL (RR) 1 - 2

25 Jun 2024 17:30 GBR v BEL (RR) 1 - 2



Pool Standings

Dutch men keep title hopes alive as Belgium women defeat GB







The Netherlands men came from a goal down to beat Belgium and so keep their FIH Hockey Pro League title hopes alive. Australia currently top the standings but the Dutch can still overtake them with victory in their remaining two matches.







Great Britain beaten by Belgium in Pro League



Great Britain have won three of their 14 Hockey Pro League games this season





Hannah French. Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain women suffered their second Hockey Pro League defeat in as many days after losing 2-1 to Belgium in Utrecht.







2024 Oceania Indoor WC qualifier

Canberra (AUS)



All times GMT +10



Men



24 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR) 5 - 3

25 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR) 4 - 2

26 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR)



Women



24 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR) 1 - 0

25 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR) 3 - 3

26 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR)



Paris 2024: Meet Brooke DeBerdine





Credit:Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







Sean Murray to captain Ireland men’s squad





Sean Murray to lead Ireland men PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



The Irish men’s hockey squad for the Paris Olympics Games has been confirmed, with two players competing with the Green Machine the last time they played at the Games.







How Izzy Petter aims to use super strengths for Team GB women





Izzy Petter aims to counter with GB women PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Izzy Petter revealed she has undergone a brutal fitness regime to convert to a midfield role for her second Olympics, writes Tom Harle.







India among the favourites in Paris, but there are a lot of problem areas, says Joaquim Carvalho







Mumbai: Indian hockey teams have always gone to the Olympic Games weighed down by huge expectations. In the last four decades, the team has had to live up to the gigantic legacy of eight gold medals that their peers have amassed in the quadrennial extravaganza since 1928.







Fans ‘devastated’ as Australian selectors snub hockey champion Rosie Malone from Olympic team



‘This cannot be true, can it? I mean, it just simply cannot be even remotely true.’



By Cameron Noakes





Rosie Malone has been left out of the Australian hockey team to play in Paris.



Fans are in “genuine shock” after reports emerged that Australian selectors have left champion hockey player Rosie Malone out of the team flying to the Olympics.







History on the horizon at NZ Vantage U18s







Excitement is building for this year’s Vantage National U18 Tournaments with the first games to take place on July 7th. The games will then continue throughout the week to finish up on July 13th. The Vantage National U18’s will be a chance for players, coaches, managers and umpires alike to showcase their expertise and gain exposure on a national level. This year the girls’ tournament is set to be hosted in Christchurch, and the boys’ tournament in Hawke’s Bay.







Johor HA-PHNJ thrash Sabah to reach MJHL Overall Cup semi-finals



By Aftar Singh





Johor HA-PHNJ’s Amaraj Singh (right) in action against Sabah in MJHL Overall Cup quarter-finals at National Hockey Stadium, Bukit Jalil on Tuesday. - Pic courtesy from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Newly crowned Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) Division One champions Johor HA-PHNJ routed Division Two runners-up Sabah 11-1 in the quarter-finals of the Overall Cup at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Tuesday.







Play Concludes at US 2024 U-14 Girls National Club Championship, WC Eagles Claim Title







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Twenty-four of the top U-14 club teams from across the country gathered at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center and Princess Anne Athletic Complex in Virginia Beach, Va. for the 2024 U-14 Girls National Club Championship (NCC), presented by YOLO Sportswear.







Good governance gains recognition: FIH advances in ASOIF Ranking and is promoted to top tiers of International Federations







Lausanne, Switzerland: ASOIF (Association of Summer Olympic International Federations) recognizes the FIH’s excellent transparency and good governance practices, its efforts to deliver and live the Olympic values consistently, and its exemplary sustainability endeavours, as confirmed by the promotion of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) to the higher tier of International Federations in its fifth governance review published today.







How a hockey club helped Punjabi immigrants integrate into Canadian society



In the 1930s, when immigrants were not wholly welcome in Canada, a hockey club started by two Sikhs won championships and broke barriers.



Ajay Kamalakaran



On a cold Friday afternoon in October 1962, as Canada hosted its first ever field hockey interprovincial game at Caledonia Park in Toronto, one player stood out on the ground: Harinder Jit Singh Rai.



