Thursday 27 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Amsterdam, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Men



27 Jun 2024 16:30 GBR v BEL (RR)

27 Jun 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR)

28 Jun 2024 16:30 GER v GBR (RR)

30 Jun 2024 15:00 NED v BEL (RR)



Pool standings



Women



27 Jun 2024 14:00 GER v GBR (RR)

28 Jun 2024 19:00 NED v BEL (RR)

29 Jun 2024 16:30 BEL v GBR (RR)

29 Jun 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR)



Pool standings

2024 Oceania Indoor WC qualifier

Canberra (AUS)



All times GMT +10



Men



24 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR) 5 - 3

25 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR) 4 - 2

26 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR) 2 - 3



Women



24 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR) 1 - 0

25 Jun 2024 18:00 AUS v NZL (RR) 3 - 3

26 Jun 2024 19:30 AUS v NZL (RR) 3 - 3



Hockey India Announces Men's Squad for Paris 2024 Olympics



Harmanpreet will continue to lead the team, while Hardik will serve as his deputy in Paris







New Delhi: Hockey India on Wednesday announced the much anticipated 16-member Indian Men’s Hockey Team that will compete for the top honours at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from 26th July to 11th August 2024. With five Olympic debutants in the squad, the team is infused with a fresh approach, driven by intense training and preparation at the ongoing national camp at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru.







India’s men’s hockey squad is one of safe choices, plenty riding on Harmanpreet Singh’s shoulders



Head coach Craig Fulton has largely retained the same squad that won gold at the Asian Games to qualify for Paris Olympics. It can best be described as conservative team selection.



By Mihir Vasavda





India Hockey Team Paris OlympicsWhen the chief coach revealed his squad on Wednesday after a two-day selection trial – which was a mere formality – he named the tried and tested players in what can best be described as conservative team selection. (Hockey India)



The Olympics might not be a platform for a leap of faith but at some level, Craig Fulton was expected to make one or two bold choices for the Paris Games, especially in the forward-line and midfield.







Hockey coach Craig Fulton goes for all-rounders in Paris squad



Indervir Grewal





Harmanpreet Singh will lead India in their quest for Olympics glory. HI



Craig Fulton’s team selection for the Paris Olympics has sprung no real surprises. Even with all his experimentation over the last few months, Fulton’s vision for the team — and the players he wanted to fulfil that goal — was pretty evident.







Harmanpreet Singh to captain Indian men’s team at Olympics



Hockey India announced on Wednesday a 16-member Indian men’s hockey team that will compete for top honors at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from 26th July to 11th August 2024.





Harmanpreet Singh will lead the Indian men’s hockey team at the Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Hockey India on Wednesday announced a 16-member Indian men’s hockey team that will compete for the top honours at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, scheduled from 26th July to 11th August 2024.







Crackles relishing Team GB Olympic medal hunt





Susannah Townsend, Lily Owsley and Fiona Crackles [right) of Team GB Image source, Getty Images



Team GB field hockey player Fiona Crackles "cannot wait" for the Olympic Games this summer and said her experience will be key to her and the team's success.







Sarah Jones and British field hockey embrace the pressure in Paris after a bronze in Tokyo



'Tournaments such as the Olympics, for example, are so visible — they can shape political movements,' Sarah Jones says.



By Brian C. Bell





LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 23: Sarah Jones of Great Britain in action during the Women's FIH Field Hockey Pro League match between Great Britain and New Zealand at Twickenham Stoop on June 23, 2019 in London, United Kingdom. | Alex Davidson/Getty Images



Sarah Jones’ path to Team Great Britain didn’t always involve field hockey, the sport in which she became an Olympic medalist at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and was one of the 186 out LGBTQ athletes. The Cardiff native’s roots in the sport go back to her early teens playing for local teams, but it wasn’t a constant in her life until she entered university.







Paris 2024: Meet Maddie Zimmer





Credit Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







Tournament Update: Junior Pan American Championships – Surrey, BC



With less than a week to go the excitement is building and community is ready to welcome the continent to Tamanawis Park







There is less than a week to go until the Junior Pan American Championships begin, and the excitement is becoming more palpable by the day. Teams are ready and the local community is ready too.







Big holes for pint-sized Faiz to fill



By Aftar Singh





The pint-sized Faiz Helmi Jali (left) gets a recall to plug the big holes in the national men’s hockey team. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The pint-sized Faiz Helmi Jali gets a recall to plug the big holes in the national men's hockey team.







2024-25 Junior, Development & Senior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Teams Named







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the in-person tryout on June 16, the 2024-25 Junior, Development and Senior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Teams have been named.



