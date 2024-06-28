Friday 28 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Amsterdam, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Men



27 Jun 2024 16:30 GBR v BEL (RR) 3 - 1

27 Jun 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 1 - 3)

28 Jun 2024 16:30 GER v GBR (RR)

30 Jun 2024 15:00 NED v BEL (RR)



Pool standings



Women



27 Jun 2024 14:00 GER v GBR (RR) 4 - 1

28 Jun 2024 19:00 NED v BEL (RR)

29 Jun 2024 16:30 BEL v GBR (RR)

29 Jun 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR)



Pool standings

Kookaburras secure FIH Hockey Pro League title after Dutch edged by Germany in shootout







They may be on the other side of the world, but there was much to celebrate for Australia’s men’s side as they were confirmed as this season’s FIH Hockey Pro League champions.







Germany women qualify for FIH Hockey World Cup 2026







Following their win against Great Britain in the FIH Hockey Pro League match today, Die Danas have qualified for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026, to be held in Belgium and Netherlands!







FIH Pro League Champions! Kookaburras head into Olympics on top







The Kookaburras are heading into the Olympic Games on top after claiming the FIH Pro League Season 5 title overnight, with a dominant campaign that saw them win 10 games in 16 matches.







Australia men secure first Hockey Pro League title since 2019





Auatralia men enter Paris as form team PIC: Hockey Australia



Australia claimed their first men’s FIH Pro League title since 2019 after results went their way thousands of miles away.







GB men beat Belgium after women humbled by Germany





Sam Ward is Great Britain men's top goalscorer in the Hockey Pro League. Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain men won their second Hockey Pro League match of the week with a 3-1 victory over Belgium.







Paris 2024: Meet Amanda Golini







With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







Hockey player Onthatile Zulu shows us how to train like an Olympian



With a month to go before the Paris Olympics, Onthatile Zulu and long-distance runner Ryan Mphahlele share the secrets to their workout routines



By Palesa Buyeye





Hockey player Onthatile Zulu. Image: Supplied.



The life of an athlete is a paradoxical tale, characterised by years of endless hard work for a career that is often short lived. There are limitations related to age and having to retire while you still have stamina.







Australia prevail in Oceania to complete FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025 qualification







The 2024 Oceania Indoor World Cup Qualifiers came to an end yesterday with Australia men and women claiming the title, as both teams secured their spots at the upcoming FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025, which will be played in Poreč, Croatia from 3-9 February 2025. With Australia's qualification, all 12 men's and women's qualification spots for the upcoming World Cup have been filled!







‘Hockey India League will play an important role in talent identification’, says former Indian dragflick icon VR Raghunath



The Hockey India League 2024-2025 will feature 8 Men’s and 6 Women’s Teams







New Delhi: The Hockey India League (HIL) is set to return after a 7-year-long hiatus. The league will feature 8 Men’s and 6 Women’s Teams. Hockey India has also invited players from the top 15 hockey-playing nations to register their players and support staff for the season which will be held in the window sanctioned by FIH; the last week of December 2024 to the first week of February 2025.







The Top Field Hockey League Set to Revolutionize Belgian Sports Broadcasting With Pixellot







Pixellot and Belgium’s Top Hockey League are unveiling a partnership that promises to redefine sports broadcasting in Belgium. With a focus on live streaming and digital transformation, this collaboration will not only enhance fan experience, but also unlock new monetization opportunities through commercial sponsorship of the league and its clubs.







Saudi Hockey Federation to hold training camp in Egypt





The Saudi Hockey Federation has selected more than 20 players to participate in an upcoming two-week camp in Egypt which starts on June 30. (Supplied/File)



CAIRO: The Saudi Hockey Federation has selected more than 20 players to participate in an upcoming two-week camp in Egypt which starts on June 30.

The players were selected following their performances during recent try-out camps in Saudi Arabia. The camp in Egypt takes place in Port Said between June 30 and July 7 before moving on to Cairo until July 14.







Last quarter goals sees Scotland U21 Men lose to England







A five goal final quarter saw Scotland U21 Men defeated 5-0 by England U21 Men at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre. The two meet again at noon on Saturday and Sunday at Uddingston.







England Hockey announce U21 squads for EuroHockey Championship







England U21 squads announced for EuroHockey Under 21 Championships which will be hosted in Terrassa, Spain from 14 – 21 July.







Exciting Summer ahead for Wales’ youth teams



Players across the development pathway with soon be starting an exciting summer for the Hoci Cymru programme.







Cota Names U-18 USMNT Roster for Croatia Tour in July





Photo credit: Jacob Katz



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Continuing to develop the team after a tour in Holland earlier this year, U.S. U-18 Men’s National Team Head Coach Pat Cota has named the roster for the upcoming Croatia Tour. The tour will take place July 14 to 20 in Zagreb, Croatia.







BJSS to battle SSTMI in MJHL final



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts will face defending champions Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts in the final of the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) tomorrow.



