Saturday 29 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Amsterdam, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Men



27 Jun 2024 16:30 GBR v BEL (RR) 3 - 1

27 Jun 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 1 - 3)

28 Jun 2024 16:30 GER v GBR (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 4 - 2)

30 Jun 2024 15:00 NED v BEL (RR)



Pool standings



Women



27 Jun 2024 14:00 GER v GBR (RR) 4 - 1

28 Jun 2024 19:00 NED v BEL (RR) 2 - 1

29 Jun 2024 16:30 BEL v GBR (RR)

29 Jun 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR)



Pool standings

Great Britain men secure third spot despite shootout loss







Great Britain’s men ended their FIH Hockey Pro League campaign with a shootout loss to Germany in Amsterdam on Friday, but the point they earned for the draw saw them moving above Argentina to secure third spot in the standings.







Great Britain suffer shootout defeat by Germany





Phil Roper. Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain's men finished their Hockey Pro League season with a penalty shootout defeat by Germany after a 3-3 draw.







Janssen doesn't score many corner goal now - "I mainly want to get into rhythym"





Jip Janssen is joking after his striking penalty corner against Germany, the fifth international match in a row in which he scores. Photo: Bart Scheulderman



In the third Pro League match in six days – Thursday night in the Wagener against Germany (1-1) – the game of the Orange men was also characterised by erraticness. Yet there is also a stable factor present with the penalty corner of Jip Janssen, who has yielded quite a few goals in the past international matches. ‘The main thing in this phase is to get back into rhythm with each other at the corner’, says Oranje’s top scorer.







Paris 2024: Meet Ashley Hoffman





Credit: Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







2026 FIH Hockey World Cup Netherlands-Belgium: hosting agreement officially signed today in Amsterdam







The 2026 FIH Hockey World Cup, that will be co-organised by Belgium and the Netherlands, added a new chapter to its history today with the official signing of the hosting agreement at a ceremony involving FIH President Tayyab Ikram, Dutch Hockey Association President Erik Klein Nagelvoort and CEO Erik Gerritsen as well as Belgian Hockey Association President Patrick Keusters and CEO Serge Pilet.







Hockey India names 33-member core probable group for National Women’s Coaching Camp



The camp will begin on 1st July and will conclude on 31st August







Bengaluru: Hockey India, on Saturday, announced the 33-member Indian Women’s Hockey Team that will return to train in the National Women’s Coaching Camp from 1st July to 31st August, in SAI Bengaluru. The Indian Women’s Hockey Team went on a short break after concluding their FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 season in London and Antwerp.







Netherlands Player of the Year - three Belgians in the top five





Sam Lane of Oranje-Rood. Photo: Willem Vernes



Earlier this week we announced the Player of the Year list for the women in the Tulp Hoofdklasse. Today it is time for the men. We already know the winner, that is Sander de Wijn. His closest pursuer is Justen Blok, who finished just behind the leader. The Rotterdam defender played a huge part in the magnificent season of his team, which made it to the play-off final.







EHL fixtures released for 2024/25 season







England Hockey League fixtures have now been announced for the 2024/25 season with the first matches taking place on 21 September 2024.



