Sunday 30 June 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Amsterdam, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Men



27 Jun 2024 16:30 GBR v BEL (RR) 3 - 1

27 Jun 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 1 - 3)

28 Jun 2024 16:30 GER v GBR (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 4 - 2)

30 Jun 2024 15:00 NED v BEL (RR)



Pool standings



Women



27 Jun 2024 14:00 GER v GBR (RR) 4 - 1

28 Jun 2024 19:00 NED v BEL (RR) 2 - 1

29 Jun 2024 16:30 BEL v GBR (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 4)

29 Jun 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR) 1 - 0



Pool standings

Dutch champions sign off women’s FIH Hockey Pro League with victory over Germany







Having already clinched the FIH Hockey Pro League title a week ago, the Netherlands made sure to sign off the season on a triumphant note by beating Germany 1-0 in Amsterdam on Saturday in the final women’s match of the tournament. That made it 15 wins from 16 matches this season with the Dutch emerging as worthy champions for a fourth time.







GB women end season with shootout win over Belgium





Sarah Jones helped Great Britain win on Saturday and has been named in their Paris Olympics squad



Great Britain's women ended their Hockey Pro League season with a penalty shootout win over Belgium on Saturday.







Paris 2024: Meet Beth Yeager





Credit: Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







Scotland U21 Men lose to England at Uddingston







Scotland U21 Men lost 4-1 to England U21 Men at Uddingston Hockey Club in the second match of a three match series. England have won two from two and the teams meet again tomorrow at noon in Uddingston.







SSTMI crush BJSS 7-0 for 11th MJHL overall title



By Aftar Singh





Despite Azimuddin Syakir Kamaruddin being unavailable, Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts inflicted a 7-0 thrashing of Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) at Bukit Jalil today (June 29) and lifted a record 11th overall title. — NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Mahkota Ismail Sports School (SSTMI) Thunderbolts saved their best for the finale, a magnificent 7-0 thrashing of Bukit Jalil Sports School (BJSS) Thunderbolts in the Malaysian Junior Hockey League (MJHL) in Bukit Jalil on Saturday. SSTMI stormed to a record 11th overall title.







England Hockey Premier Division: Bowdon men face Old Georgians on opening day





Richmond Hockey Club celebrated promotion to top flight for first time PIC: Richmond HC/Facebook



Newly-promoted Bowdon face a stiff test in their first match back in the Men’s Premier Division for 14 years when they play champions Old Georgians on the opening day of the 2024/24 season.







2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship 2024 to begin in Uttar Pradesh



A total of eight teams will participate in both men's and women's categories



New Delhi: The 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women North Zone Championship 2024 is set to unfold from 1st to 8th July 2024. Hosted in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, this thrilling tournament will see a total of 8 teams competing fiercely for the championship title in both the men’s and women’s categories.



