Monday 1 July 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League
Amsterdam, Netherlands
All times GMT +2
Men
30 Jun 2024 15:00 NED v BEL (RR) 3 - 5
Final Pool standings
Women
Final Pool standings
FIH Match Centre
Belgium men end FIH Hockey Pro League on a high with victory over Dutch
Belgium’s men finished off their FIH Hockey Pro League campaign on a triumphant note, recording a 5-3 win over the Netherlands on the final day of the season in Amsterdam on Sunday.
Indian men’s hockey team finishes seventh in standings
India men won five, drew six and lost five of their 16 matches this campaign to log their worst-ever Hockey Pro League finish to date.
By Utathya Nag
Indian men's hockey team. (Hockey India)
The Indian men’s hockey team finished seventh in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 after the tournament concluded on Sunday.
History-making Kookaburras and Hockeyroos announced for Paris 2024 Olympic Games
The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras are primed to continue hockey's Olympic legacy, as the 16-strong women's and men's Olympic teams were today unveiled by the Australian Olympic Committee at Aquinas College in Perth.
Hockeyroos teammates 'shocked' as star forward Rosie Malone snubbed for Paris as squad named
Liam O'Loughlin
Rosie Malone in action for the Hockeyroos. Getty
Hockeyroos coach Katrina Powell has announced her squad for the Olympic Games, snubbing world-renowned star Rosie Malone for the trip to Paris.
Paris 2024: Meet Leah Crouse
Credit: Griffin Zetterberg
With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.
Trio of Kiwi hockey umpires bound for Paris Olympics
By Jordan Oppert
Twenty-four of the world's best hockey umpires have been selected to officiate matches at the upcoming Paris Olympics – and three Kiwis are in that mix.
Penalties – Who is Really Being Penalised?
By Ashley Morrison
When it comes to sport a penalty is invariably a decision that goes against a defending team. The aim is to penalise them, and give an advantage to the attacking team.
'I pinch myself seeing my name on an England shirt'
By Connor Bennett, Alice Cunningham
Lucy Field (far right) will represent England hockey at the World Cup in October
A 41-year-old assistant head teacher said she had to pinch herself after being selected to play on the England hockey team.
Scotland U21 men defeated by England in final test match
Scotland U21 Men were defeated 3-0 by England U21 Men at Uddingston Hockey Club in the last game of a three match series. England won the two previous games as both sides prepare for upcoming European competition.
Perfect MJHL birthday present for Syakir
By Aftar Singh
KUALA LUMPUR: It was a memorable birthday present for Pahang Hockey Academy Thunderbolts defender Nor Syakir Hafiz.