Monday 1 July 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League

Amsterdam, Netherlands



All times GMT +2



Men



30 Jun 2024 15:00 NED v BEL (RR) 3 - 5



Final Pool standings



Women



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre



Belgium men end FIH Hockey Pro League on a high with victory over Dutch







Belgium’s men finished off their FIH Hockey Pro League campaign on a triumphant note, recording a 5-3 win over the Netherlands on the final day of the season in Amsterdam on Sunday.







Indian men’s hockey team finishes seventh in standings



India men won five, drew six and lost five of their 16 matches this campaign to log their worst-ever Hockey Pro League finish to date.



By Utathya Nag





Indian men's hockey team. (Hockey India)



The Indian men’s hockey team finished seventh in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 after the tournament concluded on Sunday.







History-making Kookaburras and Hockeyroos announced for Paris 2024 Olympic Games







The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras are primed to continue hockey's Olympic legacy, as the 16-strong women's and men's Olympic teams were today unveiled by the Australian Olympic Committee at Aquinas College in Perth.







Hockeyroos teammates 'shocked' as star forward Rosie Malone snubbed for Paris as squad named



Liam O'Loughlin





Rosie Malone in action for the Hockeyroos. Getty



Hockeyroos coach Katrina Powell has announced her squad for the Olympic Games, snubbing world-renowned star Rosie Malone for the trip to Paris.







Paris 2024: Meet Leah Crouse





Credit: Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







Trio of Kiwi hockey umpires bound for Paris Olympics



By Jordan Oppert



Twenty-four of the world's best hockey umpires have been selected to officiate matches at the upcoming Paris Olympics – and three Kiwis are in that mix.







Penalties – Who is Really Being Penalised?



By Ashley Morrison



When it comes to sport a penalty is invariably a decision that goes against a defending team. The aim is to penalise them, and give an advantage to the attacking team.







'I pinch myself seeing my name on an England shirt'



By Connor Bennett, Alice Cunningham





Lucy Field (far right) will represent England hockey at the World Cup in October



A 41-year-old assistant head teacher said she had to pinch herself after being selected to play on the England hockey team.







Scotland U21 men defeated by England in final test match







Scotland U21 Men were defeated 3-0 by England U21 Men at Uddingston Hockey Club in the last game of a three match series. England won the two previous games as both sides prepare for upcoming European competition.







Perfect MJHL birthday present for Syakir



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: It was a memorable birthday present for Pahang Hockey Academy Thunderbolts defender Nor Syakir Hafiz.



