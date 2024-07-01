 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Field Hockey Results
Live scores around the World
Download the app: iOS | Android



Monday 1 July 2024

2023-24 FIH Hockey Pro League
Amsterdam, Netherlands

All times GMT +2

Men

30 Jun 2024 15:00     NED v BEL (RR)     3 - 5

Final Pool standings

Women

Final Pool standings

FIH Match Centre

 


Belgium men end FIH Hockey Pro League on a high with victory over Dutch



Belgium’s men finished off their FIH Hockey Pro League campaign on a triumphant note, recording a 5-3 win over the Netherlands on the final day of the season in Amsterdam on Sunday.


Indian men’s hockey team finishes seventh in standings

India men won five, drew six and lost five of their 16 matches this campaign to log their worst-ever Hockey Pro League finish to date.

By Utathya Nag


Indian men's hockey team.  (Hockey India)

The Indian men’s hockey team finished seventh in the FIH Pro League 2023-24 after the tournament concluded on Sunday.


History-making Kookaburras and Hockeyroos announced for Paris 2024 Olympic Games



The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras are primed to continue hockey's Olympic legacy, as the 16-strong women's and men's Olympic teams were today unveiled by the Australian Olympic Committee at Aquinas College in Perth.


Hockeyroos teammates 'shocked' as star forward Rosie Malone snubbed for Paris as squad named

Liam O'Loughlin


Rosie Malone in action for the Hockeyroos.  Getty

Hockeyroos coach Katrina Powell has announced her squad for the Olympic Games, snubbing world-renowned star Rosie Malone for the trip to Paris.


Paris 2024: Meet Leah Crouse


Credit: Griffin Zetterberg

With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.


Trio of Kiwi hockey umpires bound for Paris Olympics

By Jordan Oppert

Twenty-four of the world's best hockey umpires have been selected to officiate matches at the upcoming Paris Olympics – and three Kiwis are in that mix.


Penalties – Who is Really Being Penalised?

By Ashley Morrison    

When it comes to sport a penalty is invariably a decision that goes against a defending team. The aim is to penalise them, and give an advantage to the attacking team.


'I pinch myself seeing my name on an England shirt'

By Connor Bennett, Alice Cunningham


Lucy Field (far right) will represent England hockey at the World Cup in October

A 41-year-old assistant head teacher said she had to pinch herself after being selected to play on the England hockey team.


Scotland U21 men defeated by England in final test match



Scotland U21 Men were defeated 3-0 by England U21 Men at Uddingston Hockey Club in the last game of a three match series. England won the two previous games as both sides prepare for upcoming European competition.


Perfect MJHL birthday present for Syakir

By Aftar Singh

KUALA LUMPUR: It was a memorable birthday present for Pahang Hockey Academy Thunderbolts defender Nor Syakir Hafiz.