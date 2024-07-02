Tuesday 2 July 2024

2024 Test Matches FRA v RSA (W)

Cambrai, France



All times GMT +2



2 Jul 2024 19:00 FRA v RSA

4 Jul 2024 19:00 FRA v RSA

6 Jul 2024 11:00 FRA v RSA

Speedy Tigers edge Belgium B 3-2 in friendly



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against Belgium B in a friendly in Antwerp on Monday. - Pic courtesy from MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Speedy Tigers edged Belgium B 3-2 in a friendly hockey match in Antwerp on Monday.







Rosie Malone cut from Hockeyroos, Eddie Ockenden set for fifth Games





Rosie Malone strikes on goal for the Hockeyroos PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS/ RODRIGO JARAMILLO



Hockeyroos star Rosie Malone has been confirmed as a high-profile omission from Katrina Powell’s 16-strong Paris Olympics squad.







‘Expect nothing but gold,’ says PR Sreejesh’s wife Aneeshya ahead of his fourth Olympic outing



Dr Aneeshya Sreejesh elaborates on what it’s like to be a part of an international hockey star’s support system







Bengaluru: With the Indian team gearing up for the Paris Olympic Games which is 25 days away, excitement is mounting in PR Sreejesh’s household where his family eagerly awaits the hockey star to play his fourth Olympic Games, a record so far held by the legendary Dhanraj Pillay.







Trekking in Switzerland—Indian hockey team's Olympic prep



As part of team bonding exercise, Harmanpreet & Co set to explore the mountains before departing for Paris on July 20



Swaroop Swaminathan





While there, the plan right now is to do some trekking before 2021 bronze medalists switch base to Netherlands for three friendlies before they leave for Paris on July 20.Photo | Hockey India



BENGALURU: In a week's time, the Indian men's hockey team will throw away their sports gear for some jackets, headlamps and hiking boots. As part of a team bonding exercise before the high-pressure environment of the Olympics, the contingent—the playing members and the support staff—will meet up with the side's mental conditioning coach, Paddy Upton, in Switzerland for a three-day camp.







Paris 2024: Meet Ally Hammel







With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







‘When I got the Paris Olympics nod, I looked and realised my kids don’t care!’



Dad-of-two says fatherhood has transformed his outlook on hockey ahead of Paris 2024. Tom Harle reports





Phil Roper is relishing Paris under coach Revington PIC: Worldsportpics WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT Rodrigo Jaramillo



Phil Roper’s first daughter Indie-Rae was born six months before his Olympic hockey debut at Tokyo 2020 and the family welcomed Luca into the world in October 2023.







DD announces release of 'MAKE IT NINE - Indian Hockey Saga'



DD announces 'MAKE IT NINE - Indian Hockey Saga,' a 3-part series debuting July 12, 2024, celebrating India's hockey legacy and comeback





DD's released it's original - 'MAKE IT NINE- The Indian Hockey Saga's' trailer, series to debut on July 12,2024 (Photo credit: DD News/Twitter)



DD Originals unveiled its latest series titled 'MAKE IT NINE- Indian Hockey Saga' on Tuesday.







World Rankings Update heading into the Paris 2024 Olympics







With less than a month to go till the Olympic Games Paris 2024 get underway, the 12 men’s and women’s teams are deep into their preparations! Following a raft of FIH Hockey Pro League matches over the past two months, we are looking at how the teams measure up in the world rankings as they head into the showpiece event in Paris.







Indian men's Hockey team drops to seventh place in the world rankings



The drop in world ranking for India reflects their below-par season in the FIH Pro League.





India Men's Hocket team. (Photo Credit: FIH Hockey)



India men's hockey team have fallen to seventh place in the world rankings following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season of the FIH Pro League.







2024 Junior Pan American Championships Preview



Portions of Content Courtesy of PAHF







In just a few days, from July 3 to 12, the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships (JPAC) will begin at Tamanawis Park in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. The top three teams in both the men's and women's divisions will qualify for the 2025 FIH Hockey Junior World Cup (JWC).







2024 National Club Championship Concludes with WC Eagles Winning U-19 Girls Division





Credit: Dan Trevino



For three days at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center and Princess Anne Athletic Complex in Virginia Beach, Va., twenty-four club teams competed in the 2024 U-19 Girls National Club Championship (NCC), presented by YOLO Sportswear. It was a fitting end to the total of nine days of top-level play across three age divisions.







Day 1 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024







Jhansi: Day 1 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024 witnessed Hockey Haryana and Delhi Hockey win their respective matches in the Women’s category while Hockey Haryana also won in the Men’s category, in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.



