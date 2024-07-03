Wednesday 3 July 2024

2024 Test Matches FRA v RSA (W)

Cambrai, France



All times GMT +2



2 Jul 2024 19:00 FRA v RSA 0 - 2

4 Jul 2024 19:00 FRA v RSA

6 Jul 2024 11:00 FRA v RSA

Rosie Malone’s last-ditch appeal fails as Australia name hockey teams for Paris Olympics



The world player of the year nominee has been controversially left out of the Olympics squad.



By Murray Wenzel





Rosie Malone has been left out of the Paris Olympics team.



Australia’s ruthless pursuit of Olympic hockey gold has been laid bare by three high-profile omissions from the Kookaburras and Hockeyroos teams to play in Paris.







India needs to concede fewer penalty corners at Paris 2024 Olympics: Former men’s hockey team captain Rasquinha



India finished with a bronze medal in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, is placed in Pool B alongside defending champion Belgium, Australia, Argentina, New Zealand and Ireland.



Shayan Acharya





File photo: Rasquinha believes that the onus to perform will be on the seasoned custodian P. R. Sreejesh and captain Harmanpreet Singh. | Photo Credit: Prashant Nakwe/The Hindu



Viren Rasquinha, the former India captain, believed that India would need to not concede unnecessary penalty corners for success at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.







EuroHockey 5s Championship 2024

Walcz, Poland



All times GMT +2



Men



3 Jul 2024 10:00 UKR v LTU (Pool B)

3 Jul 2024 10:40 FIN v SWE (Pool B)

3 Jul 2024 11:20 TUR v CZE (Pool A)

3 Jul 2024 12:00 CYP v ITA (Pool A)

3 Jul 2024 15:00 SUI v LTU (Pool B)

3 Jul 2024 15:40 UKR v SWE (Pool B)

3 Jul 2024 16:20 TUR v ITA (Pool A)

3 Jul 2024 17:00 POL v CZE (Pool A)



Women



3 Jul 2024 12:40 WAL v FIN (Pool A)

3 Jul 2024 13:20 SWE v LUX (Pool A)

3 Jul 2024 17:40 TUR v LTU (Pool B)

3 Jul 2024 18:20 UKR v ITA (Pool B)

3 Jul 2024 19:00 WAL v LUX (Pool A)

3 Jul 2024 19:40 POL v FIN (Pool A)



Junior Pan American Championship 2024

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada



All times GMT -7



Men



3 Jul 2024 12:00 ARG v MEX (One Pool)

3 Jul 2024 16:00 CHI v USA (One Pool)

3 Jul 2024 20:00 CAN v BRA (One Pool)



Women



3 Jul 2024 10:00 ARG v MEX (One Pool)

3 Jul 2024 14:00 USA v URU (One Pool)

3 Jul 2024 18:00 CAN v CHI (One Pool)



Hockey India to Compile Exclusive List of Coaches and Support Staff for Hockey India League Franchises



The Hockey India League 2024-2025 will feature 8 Men’s and 6 Women’s Teams



New Delhi: The much-anticipated Hockey India League (HIL) is set to make its comeback later this year after a 7-year-long hiatus. The 2024-2025 edition of the Hockey India League will feature 8 men's teams and 6 women's teams, marking a significant expansion and revitalization of the league. This development is expected to inject fresh excitement and competitiveness into the sport.







Why Pakistani players won’t feature in revamped Hockey India League



Hockey India League: Only those players whose countries are ranked in the top 15 currently will be able to register; as per latest rankings, Pakistan is 16.



By Mihir Vasavda





Despite being hugely beneficial for Indian men’s hockey, the HIL was discontinued in 2017 due to the financial burden it put on team owners. (FILE)



More than 1,000 domestic male and female players in the fray for auctions. Approximately 500 international stars who have expressed interest – a number that could rise after the Paris Olympics. Close to 30 corporates, keen on buying teams. And no players from Pakistan.







Hockey India set to host first-ever Masters Cup for Men and Women



Hockey India Masters Cup is designed to celebrate the enduring passion and skill of seasoned hockey players



New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday announced the inaugural Hockey India Masters Cup, a pioneering tournament featuring both men's and women's categories. This unique event will spotlight our veteran players, specifically those over the age of 40, offering a distinct platform compared to other domestic hockey events.







Wanderers Night League in full swing



By Helge Schutz





Travis May in action for Wanderers against DTS. Photo: Helge Schütz



With the Old Mutual Wanderers Night League Hockey series in full swing teams are battling it out to make the knockout stages which will commence next week.







Scotland pathway squads announced for upcoming summer tournaments







The Scotland emerging and aspiring squads have been named for upcoming summer tournaments at home and overseas.







Under 16s recent performance updates







The England Hockey Boys and Girls Under 16s teams took part in mini tournaments at the end of June. Read the match reports from the team managers below:







Day 2 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024







Jhansi: Day 2 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024 saw Hockey Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey win their respective matches in the Women’s category while Hockey Punjab won their encounter in the Men’s category, in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.



