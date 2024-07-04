Thursday 4 July 2024

2024 Test Matches FRA v RSA (W)

Cambrai, France



All times GMT +2



2 Jul 2024 19:00 FRA v RSA 0 - 2

4 Jul 2024 19:00 FRA v RSA

6 Jul 2024 11:00 FRA v RSA

Belgium B humiliate Speedy Tigers in friendly



By Aftar Singh





National coach Sarjit Singh (in yellow) speaking to his players during Wednesday’s friendly against Belgium B in Antwerp. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Did the Speedy Tigers travel all the way to Europe just to play friendly matches against the B teams of their rivals?







EuroHockey 5s Championship 2024

Walcz, Poland



All times GMT +2



Men



3 Jul 2024 10:00 UKR v LTU (Pool B) 8 - 4 (7 - 0)

3 Jul 2024 10:40 FIN v SWE (Pool B) 3 - 4 (2 - 1)

3 Jul 2024 11:20 TUR v CZE (Pool A) 7 - 3 (2 - 1)

3 Jul 2024 12:00 CYP v ITA (Pool A) 1 - 11 (0 - 6)

3 Jul 2024 15:00 SUI v LTU (Pool B) 7 - 7 (3 - 3)

3 Jul 2024 15:40 UKR v SWE (Pool B) 16 - 3 (9 - 2)

3 Jul 2024 16:20 TUR v ITA (Pool A) 6 - 6 (2 - 1)

3 Jul 2024 17:00 POL v CZE (Pool A) 11 - 1 (6 - 0)



4 Jul 2024 11:40 SWE v LTU (Pool B)

4 Jul 2024 12:20 FIN v SUI (Pool B)

4 Jul 2024 13:00 ITA v CZE (Pool A)

4 Jul 2024 13:40 CYP v POL (Pool A)

4 Jul 2024 17:40 LTU v FIN (Pool B)

4 Jul 2024 18:20 UKR v SUI (Pool B)

4 Jul 2024 19:00 CZE v CYP (Pool A)

4 Jul 2024 19:40 TUR v POL (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



3 Jul 2024 12:40 WAL v FIN (Pool A) 15 - 0 (7 - 0)

3 Jul 2024 13:20 SWE v LUX (Pool A) 12 - 3 (6 - 3)

3 Jul 2024 17:40 TUR v LTU (Pool B) 5 - 1 (2 - 0)

3 Jul 2024 18:20 UKR v ITA (Pool B) 5 - 4 (2 - 2)

3 Jul 2024 19:00 WAL v LUX (Pool A) 18 - 3 (8 - 0)

3 Jul 2024 19:40 POL v FIN (Pool A) 18 - 0 (9 - 0)



4 Jul 2024 09:00 ITA v LTU (Pool B) 4 - 2 (4 - 0)

4 Jul 2024 09:40 TUR v UKR (Pool B) 4 - 9 (0 - 5)

4 Jul 2024 10:20 LUX v FIN (Pool A)

4 Jul 2024 11:00 SWE v POL (Pool A)

4 Jul 2024 15:00 UKR v LTU (Pool B)

4 Jul 2024 15:40 ITA v TUR (Pool B)

4 Jul 2024 16:20 FIN v SWE (Pool A)

4 Jul 2024 17:00 WAL v POL (Pool A)



Pool Standings



‘What defines good enough?’: Rosie Malone posts thoughts on Hockeyroos axing





Rosie Malone has played a major part for the Hockeyroos in last six years PIC: Worldsportpics/RODRIGO JARAMILLO



Hockeyroos’ Rosie Malone has posted an emotional statement after being omitted from Australia women’s squad for the Paris Olympics.







Gold in Paris will be tribute to India and senior hockey players, says skipper Harmanpreet Singh



Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh is desperate to reclaim the gold medal in the upcoming Paris Olympics in his bid to give a fitting tribute to the country and stalwarts of the game.





Harmanpreet Singh. (TOI Photo)



NEW DELHI: Indian men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh is determined to secure the gold medal at the forthcoming Paris Olympics . His ambition is to pay homage to the nation and the legends of the sport.







Unyielding grit and passion: The story of the Indian Men's Hockey Team



Inspired by a rich legacy, the team will look to go the distance at Paris 2024.



By Dheepan Brunner M





The Indian men's hockey team is raring to make history once again at Paris 2024. (File photo)



All eyes will be on the Indian men’s hockey team as they head to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics.







Paris 2024: Meet Phia Gladieux





Credit: Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







It was very raw - Roper on miscarriage



Jo Currie





Laura Roper has won three Olympic medals for Great Britain. Image source, Getty Images



Competing at an Olympics should be the highlight of any athlete’s career but for hockey player Laura Roper, this summer’s Games will come with mixed emotions.







Special Olympics Bharat Athletes Inspire Indian Men’s Hockey Team in Bengaluru







Bengaluru: A contingent of Unified Athletes from the Karnataka Chapter of Special Olympics Bharat met with the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, which is currently training at the SAI Centre in Bengaluru in preparation for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The visit provided a unique opportunity for the Special Olympics athletes to watch the team practice and offer their enthusiastic support.







2024 WMH World Cup Teams Named







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - After careful review of more than 275 Masters athletes that participated in the selection process, USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the teams recommended by the U.S. Masters Transition Team and Selection Committee for the 2024 World Masters Hockey (WMH) World Cups. The 2024 WMH World Cup will be hosted in Cape Town, South Africa for the O-35 to O-40 men and women and the O-65 to O-80 men from October 12 to 21. Auckland, New Zealand will host the O-45 to O-70 women and O-45 to O-60 men from November 7 to16.







Junior Pan American Championship 2024

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada



All times GMT -7



Men



3 Jul 2024 12:00 ARG v MEX (One Pool) 9 - 0

3 Jul 2024 16:00 CHI v USA (One Pool) 2 - 1

3 Jul 2024 20:00 CAN v BRA (One Pool) 6 - 0



4 Jul 2024 12:00 MEX v CHI (One Pool)

4 Jul 2024 16:00 ARG v BRA (One Pool)

4 Jul 2024 20:00 CAN v USA (One Pool)



Pool Standings



Women



3 Jul 2024 10:00 ARG v MEX (One Pool) 12 - 0

3 Jul 2024 14:00 USA v URU (One Pool) 2 - 1

3 Jul 2024 18:00 CAN v CHI (One Pool) 1 - 4



4 Jul 2024 10:00 ARG v URU (One Pool)

4 Jul 2024 14:00 USA v CHI (One Pool)

4 Jul 2024 18:00 MEX v CAN (One Pool)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Opening day sees young talent on full display in host city Surrey, Canada







It was big wins for the Argentina women and men who both blanked Mexico by big score lines. USA and Chile women nabbed victories in closer games over Uruguay and Canada, respectively. The Chilean and American men battled in a tight affair that saw three goals come in the final quarter and Chile snuck away with the 2-1 victory. The final game saw home team Canada best a hard working but young Brazilian side 6-0.







Junior Pan Ams – Daily Updates



2024 Junior Pan American Championships Daily Blog







The Junior Pan American Championship is taking place in Surrey, BC, between the dates of July 3-12, 2024. The tournament was previously hosted in Canada in 2016, in Toronto, and has subsequently been hosted in Chile and Barbados. This is the second time that Canada will play host in the history of the event.







U-21 USWNT Open 2024 JPAC with Hard Fought Win Over Uruguay





WorldSportPics



SURREY, BC, Canada – On a clear, sunny day at Tamanawis Park in Surrey, Canada, the No. 7 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team played their first match of the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships against No. 23 Uruguay. A stalemate at halftime, both USA and Uruguay found a goal in the third, but it was the Junior Eagles who found the game-winner in the fourth quarter.







U-21 USMNT With Close Loss to Chile in Opening 2024 JPAC Match





WorldSportPics



SURREY, BC, Canada – The No. 25 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team opened their campaign at the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships against No. 17 Chile at Tamanawis Park in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. In an extremely close match, Chile found a goal in the final minute to defeat USA, 2-1.







Day 3 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024







Jhansi: Day 3 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024 unfolded as Hockey Uttarakhand and Hockey Haryana won their respective matches in the women’s category while Delhi Hockey emerged victorious in the men’s category, in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.







Wolverhampton’s first ever Walking Hockey Festival set to take place







WV Active-Aldersley will host Wolverhampton’s first ever Walking Hockey Festival this weekend.







Hockey Australia launches milestone Parliamentary Friends of Hockey Group





Hockey Australia Board Member Brent Clark presents signed photos of the Kookeyroos and Kookaburras to Senator the Hon Anne Ruston, Federal Shadow Minister for Sport.



Sport funding, new directions for sports diplomacy and the Hockeyroos and Kookaburras preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games are top of the agenda for the new Parliamentary Friends of Hockey in Australia group (PFG), launched in Canberra on Thursday.



