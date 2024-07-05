Friday 5 July 2024

2024 Test Matches FRA v RSA (W)

Cambrai, France



All times GMT +2



2 Jul 2024 19:00 FRA v RSA 0 - 2

4 Jul 2024 19:00 FRA v RSA 2 - 0

6 Jul 2024 11:00 FRA v RSA

EuroHockey 5s Championship 2024

Walcz, Poland



All times GMT +2



Men



4 Jul 2024 11:40 SWE v LTU (Pool B) 0 - 8 (0 - 4)

4 Jul 2024 12:20 FIN v SUI (Pool B) 5 - 13 (2 - 5)

4 Jul 2024 13:00 ITA v CZE (Pool A) 10 - 4 (5 - 0)

4 Jul 2024 13:40 CYP v POL (Pool A) 0 - 18 (0 - 7)

4 Jul 2024 17:40 LTU v FIN (Pool B) 13 - 4 (7 - 2)

4 Jul 2024 18:20 UKR v SUI (Pool B) 7 - 7 (3 - 5)

4 Jul 2024 19:00 CZE v CYP (Pool A) 11 - 6 (5 - 3)

4 Jul 2024 19:40 TUR v POL (Pool A) 5 - 9 (4 - 6)



5 Jul 2024 09:00 SUI v SWE (Pool B) 11 - 1 (6 - 0)

5 Jul 2024 09:40 FIN v UKR (Pool B)

5 Jul 2024 10:20 CYP v TUR (Pool A)

5 Jul 2024 11:00 POL v ITA (Pool A)

5 Jul 2024 15:00 3rd Pool B v 4th Pool A (5th/8th place (M21))

5 Jul 2024 15:45 1st Pool A v 2nd Pool B (SF1)

5 Jul 2024 16:30 3rd Pool A v 4th Pool B (5th/8th place (M23))

5 Jul 2024 17:15 1st Pool B v 2nd Pool A (SF2)

5 Jul 2024 19:30 5th Pool A v 5th Pool B (9th/10th place)



Women



4 Jul 2024 09:00 ITA v LTU (Pool B) 4 - 2 (4 - 0)

4 Jul 2024 09:40 TUR v UKR (Pool B) 4 - 9 (0 - 5)

4 Jul 2024 10:20 LUX v FIN (Pool A) 6 - 1 (3 - 0)

4 Jul 2024 11:00 SWE v POL (Pool A) 1 - 6 (0 - 4)

4 Jul 2024 15:00 UKR v LTU (Pool B) 3 - 2 (1 - 2)

4 Jul 2024 15:40 ITA v TUR (Pool B) 7 - 5 (2 - 2)

4 Jul 2024 16:20 FIN v SWE (Pool A) 0 - 16 (0 - 7)

4 Jul 2024 17:00 WAL v POL (Pool A) 3 - 13 (0 - 7)



5 Jul 2024 11:40 SWE v WAL (Pool A)

5 Jul 2024 12:20 POL v LUX (Pool A)

5 Jul 2024 18:00 LTU v FIN (7th/9th place (M17))

5 Jul 2024 18:45 1st Pool A v ITA (SF1)

5 Jul 2024 20:15 UKR v 2nd Pool A (SF2)



‘He should bring home the Gold,’ says Vivek Sagar Prasad’s brother Vidya ahead of Paris Olympics



Vidya Sagar Prasad shared insights into Vivek’s journey from a passionate young player to an international star







New Delhi: With less than 25 days remaining until the highly anticipated Paris Olympics 2024, excitement is reaching a fever pitch in Vivek Sagar Prasad’s household. His family eagerly awaits the hockey star's participation in his second Olympic Games, hoping he will return with a Gold medal.







1964 Olympics Special Interview Gurbux Singh: Indian hockey’s redemption song in Tokyo



Given the fresh memories of Partition in 1947, there was intense on-field rivalry between India and Pakistan as the two nations battled for gold.



Gurbux Singh





Gurbux Singh won gold with the Indian men’s hockey team at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. | Photo Credit: DEBASISH BHADURI/ The Hindu



The 1964 Tokyo Olympics was crucial for Indian hockey. After losing the gold medal in the 1960 Rome Olympics and the Asian Games golds in 1958 (Tokyo) and 1962 (Jakarta) to Pakistan, India aimed to reclaim its top position.







1972 Olympics Special Interview Harbinder Singh: Munich was scary, heartbreaking and most unfortunate event in multi-sport Games



The Olympics came to be known for its Munich massacre. I still get shivers thinking of that black day when some athletes fell victim to mindless acts of terrorism.



Harbinder Singh





Harbinder Singh poses with his men’s hockey gold medal from the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu



The dream of every athlete is to win a medal at the Olympics. I also dreamt and lived it in my first appearance at the Olympics in 1964. At 18, I was the squad’s youngest member, and we regained the gold lost to Pakistan in Rome, in 1964. Tokyo was special. The next, in Mexico, saw us finish with bronze. The result was the same four years later in Munich, but the memories of the Olympics left a scar on the game.







1976 Olympics Special Interview Ashok Diwan: We were on the 19th floor, and I just decided to jump from the balcony



We had lost the first game against Australia 6-1 and the replay 5-4 on strokes. At the end of the first match, I made a dreadful decision to end my life. I thought I had let the team down.



Ashok Diwan





Ashok Diwan represented India in field hockey at the 1976 Olympics in Montreal where the team suffered two shock defeats against Australia. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR/ The Hindu



Winning the 1975 World Cup with a classic triumph over Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur was my most memorable moment on the field. It was epic, as hailed by many of the game’s experts. Pakistan was a strong opponent, but we were a determined team with a champion player in each match rising to the occasion.







1980 Olympics Special Interview Mervyn Fernandes: The gold medal was a recognition of our dedication and hard work



We believed in our potential and playing to our strengths against the USSR and Spain proved that we were on track.



Mervyn Fernandes





Mervyn Fernandes was part of the victorious field hockey team from the 1980 Moscow Olympics. | Photo Credit: .EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu



Sometimes it’s nice to revisit the good old memories. Back in 1980, I embarked on my first Olympics as a 21-year-old. Naturally, I was excited to be in the Games village in Moscow and soak in every bit of it.







Junior Pan American Championship 2024

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada



All times GMT -7



Men



4 Jul 2024 12:00 MEX v CHI (One Pool) 1 - 5

4 Jul 2024 16:00 ARG v BRA (One Pool) 12 - 0

4 Jul 2024 20:00 CAN v USA (One Pool) 0 - 0



5 Jul 2024 is a rest day



Women



4 Jul 2024 10:00 ARG v URU (One Pool) 3 - 0

4 Jul 2024 14:00 USA v CHI (One Pool) 4 - 2

4 Jul 2024 18:00 MEX v CAN (One Pool) 1 - 2



5 Jul 2024 is a rest day



Argentina, Chile men and Argentina, USA women top standings after Day 2 of pool play







Day 2 of the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships at Surrey, B.C., Canada saw another day of double Argentina victories, while the USA and Canadian women edged Chile and Mexico, respectively. On the men’s side, Canada and the USA ended in a scoreless draw, while Chile beat Mexico 5-1.







Junior Pan Ams – Daily Updates



2024 Junior Pan American Championships Daily Blog





Feature Photos taken by Blair Shier



The Junior Pan American Championship is taking place in Surrey, BC, between the dates of July 3-12, 2024. The tournament was previously hosted in Canada in 2016, in Toronto, and has subsequently been hosted in Chile and Barbados. This is the second time that Canada will play host in the history of the event.







Victory Over Chile Gives U-21 USWNT Second 2024 JPAC Win





Credit WorldSportPics



SURREY, BC, Canada – On the Fourth of July in Surrey, Canada, the No. 7 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team faced No. 16 Chile at the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships (JPAC). In an energetic match, the Junior Eagles scored three times in the second half to claim a 4-2 victory.







Hockey India congratulates Deepak Chandra Joshi & Rama Pramod Potnis on their FIH Panel Upgradation (Outdoor Umpire) and Bhagyashree Pravin Agarwal on being promoted to FIH International Umpire (Hockey 5s)



Recognition as a result of their outstanding contribution and dedication to hockey







New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Deepak Joshi for being upgraded to FIH International Leading Panel Umpire & Rama Potnis for being upgraded to FIH International High Potential Panel Umpire. Bhagyashree Agarwal for getting promoted to the FIH International Centre Panel Umpire (Hockey 5s). This recognition comes as a result of their outstanding contributions and dedication to the sport of hockey.







Outdoor hockey teams gearing up for qualifiers







The Namibia Hockey Union has announced two senior outdoor hockey teams, male and female, for the upcoming Central-South Africa qualifiers for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Read more: Outdoor hockey teams gearing up for qualifiers - New Era https://neweralive.na/outdoor-hockey-teams-gearing-up-for-qualifiers







Surbiton to host EHL Men KO16 in October







Surbiton Hockey Club is set to host a Euro Hockey League event for the first time following confirmation they will open their Sugden Road gates to the EHL Men KO16 from October 3rd to 6th.







Coaches Spotlight







Last month Auckland hosted a highly anticipated FIH Level 3 Coaching course, a 34-hour practical course that allows participants to improve their coaching with access to advanced knowledge and skills, administered by an FIH Hockey Academy Coach Educator. The FIH Level 3 Coaching Course not only equips our coaches with technical knowledge but also encourages an environment that nurtures collaboration and continuous learning within the hockey community. Last week’s course was attended by 12 aspiring Hockey New Zealand and future program coaches.







Day 4 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024







Jhansi: Day 4 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024, held in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, witnessed Hockey Chandigarh and Uttar Pradesh Hockey win their respective matches in the women’s category while Hockey Uttarakhand secured victory in the men’s category.







Join the next online conference of the FIH Empower & Engage Series!







As part of the FIH Empowerment and Engagement strategy and upon an initiative from FIH President Tayyab Ikram, FIH invites you to join an online conference titled “How can sport and sport events remain relevant for future generations (participants and fans)?” taking place on 10 July at 12noon CEST.



