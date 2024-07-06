Saturday 6 July 2024

2024 Test Matches FRA v RSA (W)

Cambrai, France



All times GMT +2



2 Jul 2024 19:00 FRA v RSA 0 - 2

4 Jul 2024 19:00 FRA v RSA 2 - 0

6 Jul 2024 11:00 FRA v RSA

All to Play For as SA and France Tied 1-All Ahead of Saturday Hockey Decider



Alicia Pillay





The South African Women’s Hockey team is getting much-needed game time ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games. They are currently going up against host France in a three-match Test series from Tuesday 2 to Sunday 6 July 2024. Photo: SA Women’s Hockey on Facebook



The SA Women’s Hockey team have completed the first two matches in a three-Test series as part of the team’s preparations for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and with one win each, the three-match Test series is perfectly balanced ahead of the deciding final in Cambrai, France, on Saturday 6 July, 2024.







Speedy Tigers edge Belgium B in third friendly in Antwerp



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in yellow) in action against Belgium during a friendly in Antwerp on Friday. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: As expected, Belgium's first team did not turn up for the friendly against the Speedy Tigers at Antwerp on Friday.







Critics ask why Malaysia play B-grade Belgium in Europe



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: It's like being treated to a B-grade movie after paying for an A-class show.







EuroHockey 5s Championship 2024

Walcz, Poland



All times GMT +2



Men



5 Jul 2024 09:00 SUI v SWE (Pool B) 11 - 1 (6 - 0)

5 Jul 2024 09:40 FIN v UKR (Pool B) 3 - 19 (1 - 8)

5 Jul 2024 10:20 CYP v TUR (Pool A) 2 - 11 (2 - 5)

5 Jul 2024 11:00 POL v ITA (Pool A) 10 - 4 (6 - 2)

5 Jul 2024 15:00 LTU v CZE (5th/8th place) 1 - 14 (1 - 9)

5 Jul 2024 15:45 POL v SUI (SF1) 6 - 3 (2 - 1)

5 Jul 2024 16:30 TUR v SWE (5th/8th place) 13 - 6 (7 - 3)

5 Jul 2024 17:15 UKR v ITA (SF2) 8 - 3 (3 - 1)

5 Jul 2024 19:30 CYP v FIN (9th/10th place) 3 - 4 (2 - 1)



6 Jul 2024 08:30 LTU v SWE (7th/8th place) 5 - 4 (3 - 3)

6 Jul 2024 09:15 SUI v ITA (3rd/4th place)

6 Jul 2024 11:30 CZE v TUR (5th/6th place)

6 Jul 2024 13:45 POL v UKR (Final)



Women



5 Jul 2024 11:40 SWE v WAL (Pool A) 2 - 3 (0 - 2)

5 Jul 2024 12:20 POL v LUX (Pool A) 23 - 0 (12 - 0)

5 Jul 2024 18:00 LTU v FIN (7th/9th place) 25 - 0 (10 - 0)

5 Jul 2024 18:45 POL v ITA (SF1) 2 - 2 (0 - 2) (5 - 4 SO)

5 Jul 2024 20:15 UKR v WAL (SF2) 5 - 0 (1 - 0)



6 Jul 2024 10:00 LUX v LTU (7th/8th place)

6 Jul 2024 10:45 ITA v WAL (3rd/4th place)

6 Jul 2024 12:15 POL v UKR (Final)

6 Jul 2024 13:00 SWE v TUR (5th/6th place)



Keep your faith in us, we will not disappoint you: Hockey skipper Harmanpreet



Eight-time champions India had ended its 41-year-old medal drought in Tokyo Olympics 2020 by winning a bronze medal.





Harmanpreet Singh, Indian field hockey team captain, during training at Sports Authority of India. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU/MURALI KUMAR K



Skipper Harmanpreet Singh understands that Indian men’s hockey team will enter the Paris Games with huge expectations and promised to return from the French Capital with grand success which they would celebrate with passionate fans, just like the triumphant cricket team.







Olympic Sisters: Brooke & Emma DeBerdine







Not many parents have the opportunity to say that their daughter is going to the Olympic Games. The odds are incredibly low – which makes it even more impressive to have two daughters heading to the same global event.







Paris 2024: Meet Kelee Lepage





Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







Olympic Games Records



By Tariq Ali



The following are the records for Olympic Games Field Hockey in both men's and women's categories



Men's Hockey Women's Hockey

Most Appearances

21 India 10 Australia and Netherlands

20 Germany 15 and W Germany 5 10 Germany 8 and W Germany 2

19 Netherlands 8 Argentina, Great Britain, South Korea

18 Spain and New Zealand

16 Pakistan 7 Spain

15 Belgium 6 China and United States



Most Matches Played

134 India 59 Netherlands

130 Germany 92 W Germany 38 55 Australia, Germany 45 W Germany 10

128 Netherlands 47 South Korea

121 Australia 46 Argentina

119 Spain 45 Great Britain

112 Great Britain 44 New Zealand

107 Pakistan 37 Spain



Most Matches Won

83 India 39 Netherlands

79 Germany 54 W Germany 25 36 Australia

75 Netherlands 27 Germany 22 W Germany 5

72 Australia 22 Great Britain and Argentina

70 Pakistan 16 South Korea



Most Matches Lost

45 Argentina 28 New Zealand

39 Great Britain 24 South Korea

38 Belgium 21 Spain

37 New Zealand 19 Argentina

35 Canada 18 United States

34 India 15 Great Britain and Japan



Most Matches ended as a Drawn

27 Spain 11 Netherlands

24 Great Britain, Germany 19 10 Germany 8 West Germany 2

W Germany 5

20 Netherlands and Australia 8 Australia and Great Britain



Most Goals Scored (GF) by a Team

458 India 137 Netherlands

330 Australia 133 Australia

326 Germany 237 W Germany 89 95 South Korea Germany 77 W Germany 18

321 Netherlands 90 Argentina



Most Goals Conceded (GA) by a Team

210 Argentina 102 South Korea

205 Netherlands 99 New Zealand

199 Great Britain 78 Netherlands

186 India and Spain 77 Argentina



Most Medals Won

12 India (8G+3S+1B) 9 Netherlands (4G+2S+3B)

10 Germany (4G+1S+3B) 5 Argentina (0G+3S+2B)

W Germany (1G+2S+0B)

10 Australia (1G+4S+5B) 4 Germany (1G+1S+1B) W Germany (0G+1S+0B)

Great Britain (1G+0S+3B)







Indian hockey team to travel to Switzerland for three-day camp in Mike Horn’s base before Olympics



Upton, who played a role in India winning the 2011 Cricket World Cup, had also arranged a similar camp for the South African cricket team in 2012.





Craig Arthur Fulton, Chief Coach Indian field hockey team, during training at Sports Authority of India on 2nd July 2024. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/THE HINDU



The Indian men’s hockey team will undergo an arduous three-day training camp in renowned adventurer Mike Horn’s base in Switzerland to strengthen the mental toughness of the players ahead of the Paris Olympics.

https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/paris-2024-olympics-indian-mens-hockey-team-camp-switzerland-paddy-upton-craig-arthur-fulton-coach-kkr-wc-news/article68372084.ece





Junior Pan American Championship 2024

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada



All times GMT -7



Men



5 Jul 2024 was a rest day



6 Jul 2024 12:00 CHI v ARG (One Pool)

6 Jul 2024 16:00 USA v BRA (One Pool)

6 Jul 2024 20:00 MEX v CAN (One Pool)



Women



5 Jul 2024 was a rest day



6 Jul 2024 10:00 MEX v USA (One Pool)

6 Jul 2024 14:00 CHI v URU (One Pool)

6 Jul 2024 18:00 CAN v ARG (One Pool)



High Intensity Match Between Canada and U-21 USMNT Ends in Tie at 2024 JPAC







SURREY, BC, Canada – With the backdrop of a setting sun and a rambunctious crowd, the No. 25 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team faced host No. 14 Canada for their second match of the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships (JPAC). After 60 minutes of high-intensity play, the game ended without a goal from either side.







Scotland U21 Men’s squad announced for Euros in Lausanne







The Scotland U21 Men’s squad has been announced for the 2024 U21 Men’s EuroHockey Championship II-B in Lausanne, Switzerland.







Scotland U21 Women’s squad announced for Euros in Konya







Scotland’s U21 women’s squad has been announced for the 2024 U21 Women’s EuroHockey Championship II-B in Konya, Turkey.







Day 5 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024







Jhansi: Day 5 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024, held in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh featured victories for Hockey Haryana and Delhi Hockey in their respective women’s fixtures while Hockey Haryana emerged victorious in the men’s fixtures.







Hockey India introduces Digital Player ID Cards



The digital transformation simplifies the ID card issuance process, enhancing efficiency and accessibility for hockey players across India



New Delhi: In a significant move towards e-governance, Hockey India has launched a pioneering initiative that allows players to download their ID cards from the Member Units Portal directly. This development positions Hockey India as one of the first sports federations in India to implement such a digital system, akin to the Aadhaar card model.



