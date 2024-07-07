Sunday 7 July 2024

2024 Test Matches FRA v RSA (W)

Cambrai, France



All times GMT +2



2 Jul 2024 19:00 FRA v RSA 0 - 2

4 Jul 2024 19:00 FRA v RSA 2 - 0

6 Jul 2024 11:00 FRA v RSA 0 - 4

Confidence Boost as SA Women Secure Hockey Series Win over France



Alicia Pillay





The South African Women’s hockey team claimed a 4-0 win over France to secure a 2-1 series win after having won the first match before succumbing to a loss in the second game in Cambrai, France, on Saturday, 6 July, 2024. Photo: SA Women’s Hockey on Facebook



The South African Women’s Hockey team claimed a 4-0 win over France and secured the series 2-1 in Cambrai, France, on Saturday 6 July 2024.







EuroHockey 5s Championship 2024

Walcz, Poland



All times GMT +2



Men



6 Jul 2024 08:30 LTU v SWE (7th/8th place) 5 - 4 (3 - 3)

6 Jul 2024 09:15 SUI v ITA (3rd/4th place) 2 - 2 (1 - 2) (3 - 2 SO)

6 Jul 2024 11:30 CZE v TUR (5th/6th place) 8 - 5 (3 - 2)

6 Jul 2024 13:45 POL v UKR (Final) 3 - 2 (2 - 0)



Women



6 Jul 2024 10:00 LUX v LTU (7th/8th place) 1 - 13 (1 - 7)

6 Jul 2024 10:45 ITA v WAL (3rd/4th place) 3 - 1 (2 - 1)

6 Jul 2024 12:15 POL v UKR (Final) 4 - 4 (2 - 2) (2 - 0 SO)

6 Jul 2024 13:00 SWE v TUR (5th/6th place) 6 - 8 (4 - 5)



Play the game, not the occasion: Indian hockey coach Fulton’s mantra for Paris Olympics-bound men’s team



Head coach Craig Fulton is well aware of the expectations from the Indian men’s hockey team in the upcoming Paris Olympics, and his mantra to his players is to play the game and not bother the occasion.





Craig Fulton, Chief Coach Indian field hockey team. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K



Head coach Craig Fulton is well aware of the expectations from the Indian men’s hockey team in the upcoming Paris Olympics, and his mantra to his players is to play the game and not bother the occasion.







Junior Pan American Championship 2024

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada



All times GMT -7



Men



6 Jul 2024 12:00 CHI v ARG (One Pool) 0 - 5

6 Jul 2024 16:00 USA v BRA (One Pool) 3 - 2

6 Jul 2024 20:00 MEX v CAN (One Pool) 1 - 10



7 Jul 2024 12:00 BRA v CHI (One Pool)

7 Jul 2024 16:00 USA v MEX (One Pool)

7 Jul 2024 20:00 CAN v ARG (One Pool)



Women



6 Jul 2024 10:00 MEX v USA (One Pool) 1 - 11

6 Jul 2024 14:00 CHI v URU (One Pool) 2 - 1

6 Jul 2024 18:00 CAN v ARG (One Pool) 0 - 9



7 Jul 2024 10:00 CHI v MEX (One Pool)

7 Jul 2024 14:00 USA v ARG (One Pool)

Jul 2024 18:00 URU v CAN (One Pool)



USA men sneak past Brazil as Argentina, Canada cap Day 3 with big wins







On Day 3 of the men's Junior Pan American Championship hosted in Surrey, Canada the most heated match up was in the middle of the day between USA and Brazil. A goal with seven seconds on the clock gave the Americans the 3-2 win, while Argentina took a comfortable 5-0 win over Chile and Canada dropped Mexico 10-1.







U-21 USMNT Wins Tight JPAC Match Against Brazil





WorldSportPics



SURREY, BC, Canada – It came down to the final seconds of the match today when the No. 25 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team clashed with No. 31 Brazil at the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships (JPAC) in Surrey, Canada. The Junior Wolves picked up a crucial 3-2 win over Brazil.







U-21 USWNT With Dominant Win Over Mexico at 2024 JPAC





WorldSportPics



SURREY, BC, Canada – The No. 7 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team returned to the pitch at Tamanawis Park in Surrey, Canada after an off day to take on No. 39 Mexico. In their third match of the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships (JPAC), the Junior Eagles claimed a dominant 11-1 victory.







Hockey is a dying sport in Pakistan: Shahid Ali Khan



Tariq Hussain





The former goalkeeper, now based in the US, says Pakistan authorities lack the will to revive the sport in the country



Field hockey is a popular sport among women in the United States. The US women’s team is flexing its muscles ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games which begin in Paris from July 26. The US women have qualified for the Olympiad for the first time since 2016 and will be gunning for a medal in Paris. It is getting all the help from experts and one of them belongs to Pakistan. Shahid Ali Khan, one of the legends of Pakistan hockey, has been regularly training leading goalkeepers of the US. Though he is not attached directly with the national hockey team, Shahid helps train leading national team goalies at the WC Eagles Club in one of the suburbs of Philadelphia, where he is currently serving as a full-time coach.







Day 6 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024







Jhansi: Day 6 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024, held in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh saw Hockey Punjab and Uttar Pradesh Hockey win their respective women’s fixtures while Hockey Punjab triumphed in the men’s fixture. The day’s action marked the end of the group phase of the women’s fixtures, Hockey Haryana will take on Hockey Chandigarh in the first Semi-Final, while the other Semi Final will feature Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Delhi Hockey.







Grand effort to boost school hockey in India starts with TSHL



K. ARUMUGAM







One of the oldest provincial hockey associations in India, based in Tamil Nadu, has taken a unique step to promoting the profile of hockey. Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, headed by Sekhar Manoharan, also treasurer of Hockey India, has set in motion Tamil Nadu Schools Hockey League (THSL). The pioneering step commences with matches starting from today. It’s a Pan Tamil Nadu league for Under-17 students. Likely to be extended to girls next year.



