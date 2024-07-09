Tuesday 9 July 2024

Indian Men’s Hockey Team leaves for Paris 2024 Olympics



Harmanpreet Singh will lead the team, while Hardik Singh will serve as his deputy in Paris







Bengaluru: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team today left for Mike Horn’s base in Switzerland. Following a three-day period designed to instill mental toughness, the Team will move to the Netherlands to play practice matches. After completing this final block of training the Team is scheduled to arrive in the City of Lights on 20th July.







‘The team is looking forward to the final block of training,’ says Harmanpreet Singh ahead preparatory camp



The Indian men’s hockey team will begin its Paris 2024 Olympics journey, in Pool B, with a match against New Zealand on July 27, followed by a match against Argentina on July 29.





The Indian men’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



The Indian men’s hockey team has left for the Paris 2024 Olympics, travelling to Mike Horn’s base in Switzerland on Monday. Following a three-day period designed to instil mental toughness, the team will move to the Netherlands to play practice matches. After the final block of training, the team is scheduled to arrive in the City of Lights on 20th July.







IRL Men and their families gather for official jersey presentation ahead of Paris 2024 Olympic Games.







On Saturday, July 6th the IRL Men’s squad selected for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games gathered in the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown, Dublin for the Olympic Federation of Ireland’s Family Day. Organised by the OFI and Sport Ireland, the all-day event gathered the players and coaches, and their family and friends together to celebrate the moment where the team were officially presented with their Team Ireland Jerseys.







Paris 2024: Meet Karlie Kisha





Credit: Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







Olympic Games Hockey - Most experienced players - Women



By Tariq Ali



Legendary Natascha Keller of Germany women's hockey team who has appeared in the Olympic Games for the most 5 times

Natascha Keller - Germany - 1996 2000 2004 2008 2012



Following is the country wise list of women's field hockey players who have appeared in the Olympic Games for the 4 times











How to get to Paris Olympic hockey venue Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, what to do in Colombes, where to eat, stadium facts







Are you spending time in Colombes or near the Olympic hockey venue? Here’s our guide to what to do and facts on the venerable revamped stadium







MHC must address rot in wake of 10-1 horror show, says sports analyst Pekan



By Aftar Singh





National hockey coach Sarjit Singh (centre, in blue) speaking to his players during Sunday’s friendly against Germany in Gladbach. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Enough of the excuses, Sarjit Singh.







Junior Pan American Championship 2024

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada



All times GMT -7



Men



8 Jul 2024 was a rest day



9 Jul 2024 12:00 BRA v MEX (One Pool)

9 Jul 2024 16:00 ARG v USA (One Pool)

9 Jul 2024 20:00 CHI v CAN (One Pool)



Pool Standings



Live Scores



Women



8 Jul 2024 was a rest day



9 Jul 2024 10:00 ARG v CHI (One Pool)

9 Jul 2024 14:00 URU v MEX (One Pool)

9 Jul 2024 18:00 CAN v USA (One Pool)



Pool Standings



Live Scores



FIH Match Centre



Nust make history at USSA tourney



By Helge Schutz





The Nust men’s hockey team that won the C-section at the NSSU hockey tournament. Photo: Contributed



Namibia University of Science and Technology’s men’s hockey team made history when they won the C section of the University Sports South Africa (USSA) hockey tournament in Johannesburg on Friday.







Day 8 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024



Uttar Pradesh Hockey downs Hockey Haryana with last minute goals to win women’s Championship while Hockey Chandigarh edges out Uttar Pradesh 2-1 to claim men's Championship







Jhansi: Day 8 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024, held in Jhansi, witnessed Uttar Pradesh Hockey defeat Hockey Haryana and Hockey Chandigarh defeat Uttar Pradesh Hockey to clinch the championship in the women’s and men’s competitions respectively. Amongst the day’s other results, Hockey Chandigarh secured Third Place in the women’s tournament while Hockey Punjab bagged Third Place among the men’s teams.



