Wednesday 10 July 2024

India defend for the win to fulfil hockey gold dream



By Forrest Crellin





FILE PHOTO: Commonwealth Games - Men's Hockey- Pool B - India v Ghana - University of Birmingham Hockey and Squash centre, Birmingham, Britain - July 31, 2022 India's Singh Manpreet in action with Ghana's Christopher Dogbe REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo



PARIS (Reuters) - India broke a 41-year medal drought in Olympic men's hockey with a bronze in Tokyo three years ago, triggering hopes that a ninth gold medal for the once dominant power in the sport might be on the cards in Paris.







'Defend to win, hunt on counterattack': Hockey team's mantra for Paris



Sabi Hussain





India hockey players. (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)



NEW DELHI: Indian men's hockey team has spelt out its success mantra for the Paris Olympics - defend to win, hunt for goals on counterattack and concede fewer penalty corners.







Harmanpreet Singh: A drag-flicker par excellence



As the 22nd skipper of the Indian hockey team at the Olympics, Singh will be gunning for yet another podium-finish.



By Kaustav Banerjee





The setback of Rio aside, Harmanpreet Singh has had a stellar career. (File photo)



Regarded as one of the vital cogs of the Indian defensive line, Harmanpreet Singh has been at the heart of India's hockey’s resurgence over the past few years.







Field Hockey’s Rising Star – Meet Onthatile “Thati” Zulu



Onthatile “Thati” Zulu is a rising star in field hockey with her sights set on the Olympics; she is perfecting her training and working hard to fly the South African flag!





Photo Credit: Supplied



South Africa – Onthatile “Thati” Zulu is a field hockey rising star with a bright future in the sport. Having landed a major sponsor to boost her career, Thati has spent a great deal of time perfecting her field game at the Red Bull Athlete Performance Centre (APC) nestled in the heart of Austria, just outside Salzburg.







Olympic Games Hockey Records - Most matches played



By Tariq Ali



The following are the records of men's as well as women's hockey categories of the players who played 25 or more matches in the Olympic Games











Zimbabwe’s Golden Girls: The first Olympic Gold Medalists in Women’s Hockey







In the annals of Olympic history, few stories are as inspiring as that of the Zimbabwe women’s hockey team, affectionately known as the "Golden Girls." Their triumph at the 1980 Moscow Olympic Games is a testament to the power of determination, unity, and passion for the sport. In an exclusive interview with Ann Grant, the captain of the team, we delve into the incredible journey of these pioneering women.







Speedy Tigers bounce back after mauling by Germany



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia players (in blue) in action against Monchengladbach in a friendly match in Germany.



KUALA LUMPUR: Following a 10-1 thrashing by world champions Germany in a test match a few days ago, the national men's hockey team found a weaker opponent yesterday.







Junior Pan American Championship 2024

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada



All times GMT -7



Men



9 Jul 2024 12:00 BRA v MEX (One Pool) 1 - 0

9 Jul 2024 16:00 ARG v USA (One Pool) 12 - 0

9 Jul 2024 20:00 CHI v CAN (One Pool) 0 - 3



10 Jul 2024 09:00 BRA v MEX (5th place)

10 Jul 2024 13:30 ARG v USA (SF 2)

10 Jul 2024 20:15 CAN v CHI (SF 1)



Women



9 Jul 2024 10:00 ARG v CHI (One Pool) 2 - 0

9 Jul 2024 14:00 URU v MEX (One Pool) 11 - 0

9 Jul 2024 18:00 CAN v USA (One Pool) 1 - 4



10 Jul 2024 11:15 CAN v MEX (5th Place)

10 Jul 2024 15:45 ARG v URU (SF 2)

10 Jul 2024 18:00 USA v CHI (SF 1)



Men’s Semifinal set-up will repeat Day 5 as Argentina play USA, Canada host Chile







The stage is set for semifinal action and it will be a repeat of Day 5 action as Brazil edged Mexico 1-0, Argentina roared past the USA 12-0, and Canada put on a hometown show winning 3-0 over Chile. The same teams will face off again tomorrow with more on the line.







Semifinal stage set as Uruguay to face Argentina, Chile to play USA







The semifinal stages are set with the Top 4 of Argentina, USA, Chile and Uruguay due to play for three guaranteed Junior World Cup berths. Argentina dropped Chile 2-0, while Uruguay shutout Mexico 11-0. The USA women beat Canada 4-1. Uruguay will return to the Top 4 since their silver medal finish in 2021.







Junior Pan Ams – Daily Updates



2024 Junior Pan American Championships Daily Blog





Feature Photos taken by Blair Shier



The Junior Pan American Championship is taking place in Surrey, BC, between the dates of July 3-12, 2024. The tournament was previously hosted in Canada in 2016, in Toronto, and has subsequently been hosted in Chile and Barbados. This is the second time that Canada will play host in the history of the event.







U-21 USMNT Fall to Argentina at JPAC, Look Ahead to Rematch in Semifinals





WorldSportPics



SURREY, BC, Canada – In their final match before crossovers at the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships (JPAC) in Surrey, Canada, the No. 25 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team faced No. 3 Argentina. The Junior Wolves were stifled by a powerful Argentina attack, but will now look ahead to semifinals tomorrow.







FIH Hockey Pro League’s Poligras Magic Skill Award 2023/24: Victor Wegnez and Jocelyn Bartram take top prize







Following the conclusion of yet another thrilling season of the FIH Hockey Pro League, we are delighted to reveal the winner of the Poligras Magic Skill Awards, as voted for by hockey fans the world over.







Elders appointed new chairman of EHL board







Peter Elders has been appointed as the new chairman of the Euro Hockey League board following the latest board meeting.







2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women South Zone Championship 2024 to begin in Andhra Pradesh



A total of six teams will participate in both men's and women's categories



New Delhi: The 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women South Zone Championship 2024 is set to unfold from July 10 to July 17. Hosted in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, this thrilling tournament will see a total of six teams competing fiercely for the championship title in each category.



