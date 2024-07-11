Thursday 11 July 2024

‘It’s a dream come true and a milestone that fills me with immense pride,’ says Manpreet Singh on playing in his fourth Olympics in Paris



Manpreet led the Indian team to a historic Bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team is all geared up to make waves at the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, and for the team’s veteran player Manpreet Singh, it will be his fourth Olympic appearance, a remarkable achievement that puts him alongside the legendary Dhanraj Pillay.







'Cannot explain how beautiful the moment was when they clinched the Bronze medal,' says Gurjant Singh’s wife Karman Kaur Thandi



he Indian Men’s Hockey Team forward tied the knot with tennis player Karman Thandi in December last year







New Delhi: In less than a month, after the Indian Men’s Hockey Team shore up their preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics in Switzerland and the Netherlands, 29-year-old Gurjant Singh will step onto the pitch at Yves-du-Manior not only as an Olympic Bronze medallist but also as a newlywed.







Paris 2024: Meet Emma DeBerdine





Credit: Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







Junior Pan American Championship 2024

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada



All times GMT -7



Men



10 Jul 2024 09:00 BRA v MEX (5th place) 1 - 1 (0 - 3 SO)

10 Jul 2024 13:30 ARG v USA (SF 2) 3 - 0

10 Jul 2024 20:15 CAN v CHI (SF 1) 3 - 2



11 Jul 2024 is a rest day



12 Jul 2024 14:45 USA v CHI (Bronze Medal)

12 Jul 2024 19:15 ARG v CAN (Gold Medal)



Pool Standings



Live Scores



Women



10 Jul 2024 11:15 CAN v MEX (5th Place) 6 - 0

10 Jul 2024 15:45 ARG v URU (SF 2) 5 - 0

10 Jul 2024 18:00 USA v CHI (SF 1) 1 - 1 (4 - 3 SO)



11 Jul 2024 is a rest day



12 Jul 2024 12:30 URU v CHI (Bronze Medal)

12 Jul 2024 17:00 ARG v USA (Gold Medal)



Pool Standings



Live Scores



FIH Match Centre







Canadian men have dream performance to book ticket to Junior World Cup and Pan Am final against Argentina







The game of the tournament so far saw Canada put on an electric performance and put away Chile 3-2 in the semifinals. Earlier in the day the Argentina men dropped the USA 3-0, while fifth place went to Mexico after tying the game 1-1 and winning in a shoot out 3-0.







Klebasko leads USA to sudden death shootout win to join Argentina in Pan Am final







Argentina will return to the women’s Junior Pan American Championship gold-medal game after a 5-0 semifinal win over Uruguay. For Chile, it was heartbreak until the dying seconds as they conceded a 1-1 tying goal to the USA in the final minute and then lost 4-3 in sudden death shootouts after a video review. The USA will return to defend their title, while Canada put up a strong 6-0 performance to beat Mexico and finish fifth overall.







2024 Junior Pan American Championships Daily Blog





Feature Photos taken by Blair Shier



The Junior Pan American Championship is taking place in Surrey, BC, between the dates of July 3-12, 2024. The tournament was previously hosted in Canada in 2016, in Toronto, and has subsequently been hosted in Chile and Barbados. This is the second time that Canada will play host in the history of the event.







U-21 USWNT Proceed to JPAC Semifinals After Win Over Canada





WorldSportPics



SURREY, BC, Canada – The No. 7 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team picked up their fourth win of the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships (JPAC) against host No. 15 Canada on Tuesday. It was a 4-1 victory for the Junior Eagles, who will move on to the semifinals.







U-21 USMNT to Play in JPAC Bronze Match After Loss to Argentina





WorldSportPics



SURREY, BC, Canada – After falling to No. 3 Argentina by a large scoreline yesterday, the No. 25 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team rematched their opponent in the semifinals of the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships in Surrey, Canada. This time, the Junior Wolves fell to Argentina 3-0, and will play in the bronze medal match next.







Shootout Victory Over Chile Sends U-21 USWNT to JPAC Final





WorldSportPics



SURREY, BC, Canada – The No. 7 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team took on No. 15 Chile in an extremely tight 2024 Junior Pan American Championships (JPAC) semifinal match. After trailing 1-0 for 45 minutes, the Junior Eagles scored in the final minute, and went on to win the match in a thrilling shootout.







Pahang keen to assist 2027 SEA Games by hosting hockey event



By T.n. Alagesh



KUANTAN: As Malaysia prepares to host the 34th edition of the Sea Games in 2027, the Pahang government has expressed interest in joining to host the hockey event.







Hockey Ireland announces teams for EYHL season 2024/25



Glenanne regretfully withdraw and replaced by UCD.







Dublin: Hockey Ireland is pleased to confirm all teams competing in the Men’s and Women’s EY Hockey League Division 1 for season 2024/25.







Namibian Night League reaches knockout stages



By Helge Schutz





Delron Handura of School of Excellence in action against Alex du Plessis of WHS. Photo: Helge Schütz



The Old Mutual Wanderers Hockey Night League reaches its conclusion this week with the semifinals taking place tonight and tomorrow, while the finals are scheduled for Friday.







Day 1 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024







Kadapa: Day 1 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024, held in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh saw Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Andhra Pradesh win their respective matches in the women’s matches, while Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Hockey Karnataka were the victors in the men’s contest







FIH President: “We must look very carefully at the expectations of the youth”







As he was in Amsterdam, Netherlands, recently to attend the last matches of the fifth edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League, FIH President Tayyab Ikram participated in the General Assembly of the Dutch Hockey Federation (KNHB) clubs.







David Austin Savage: 15.12.1940 – 01.05.2024



By The Hockey Museum







Austin was a true legend of Welsh hockey and a staunch Welsh-speaking ‘North Walean’. He was born in St Asaph where his funeral was held on 17 May. Raised in Trelogan, Flintshire, he lost his mother aged six, then his father at 16. He was a keen sportsman, playing football, rugby and cricket at an early age before being recruited to hockey by the PE Mistress, with whom he got a ride to school, to start a team to compete against the girls.



