Friday 12 July 2024

Indian men’s hockey team placed in tough Pool B at Paris 2024 Olympics



Asian Games champions and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists India is place in a tough Pool B in the men’s hockey competition at this year’s Paris 2024 Games.





Asian Games gold medallist India will compete in Pool B at the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: PTI



Asian Games champions and Tokyo Olympics bronze medallists India is place in a tough Pool B in the men’s hockey competition at this year’s Paris 2024 Games.

https://sportstar.thehindu.com/hockey/indian-mens-hockey-team-placed-tough-pool-b-paris-2024-olympics-india-news-updates/article67765253.ece





The legacy of Las Leonas: Argentina women's hockey team



Their journey began to gain significant international recognition during the 2000 Olympic Games



Shirley Gomez







Las Leonas de Argentina, the women's hockey team, has become an emblem of excellence and inspiration in Argentine sport. Their journey began to gain significant international recognition during the 2000 Olympic Games, where they clinched their first Olympic medal—a well-deserved silver. This monumental achievement was not just a medal; it marked the beginning of a new era for women's hockey in Argentina.







Manpreet Singh: My top five hockey moments with India





Manpreet Singh celebrates for India PIC: Hockey India



Manpreet Singh, the midfielder from Mithapur, Punjab, began playing hockey as a means to support his family and never imagined that he would become a crucial cog with India, let alone achieve 350 appearances for India. He reached the milestone when India took on Spain in their first match of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023/24 this year.







USA Field Hockey Olympian Karlie Kisha opens up about her life’s love story: husband, cancer surgery, and shipping off to Paris



Tim Shoemaker







Karlie Kisha is not one who enjoys talking about herself, but she’s getting used to it.







Olympic Games Hockey - Most Goals Scorers



By Tariq Ali



Indian legendary hockey player Dhyan Chand scored most goals in the Olympic Games.









Junior Pan American Championship 2024

Surrey, British Columbia, Canada



All times GMT -7



Men



11 Jul 2024 was a rest day



12 Jul 2024 14:45 USA v CHI (Bronze Medal)

12 Jul 2024 19:15 ARG v CAN (Gold Medal)



Pool Standings



Live Scores



Women



11 Jul 2024 was a rest day



12 Jul 2024 12:30 URU v CHI (Bronze Medal)

12 Jul 2024 17:00 ARG v USA (Gold Medal)



Pool Standings



Live Scores



FIH Match Centre







Former World Player of the Year to lead camp at Carlisle Hockey Club



By Matthew O’Hara





The camp which will be led by former World Player of the Year Delfina Merino has been organised by England legend Maddie Hinch (Image: PA)



FORMER World Player of the Year Delfina Merino is set to lead a specialist summer goalscoring camp at Carlisle Hockey Club.







Untrained coaches for nurseries?



Punjab Sports Department conducts skill & physical tests but no coaching test for candidates



Indervir Grewal





Trials to select coaches for the planned sports nurseries being conducted at Mohali’s hockey stadium. Tribune photo



The blue turf at Mohali’s hockey stadium was teeming with activity. At first glance, it looked like any ordinary trials. More than 100 hockey players were divided into small groups and asked to demonstrate basic skills like hitting, pushing and receiving.







RAF Brize Norton seizes Tri-Service Hockey Cup title, taking the treble in one season



Jon Knighton



RAF Brize Norton have won the Tri-Service Hockey Cup after beating teams from HMS Heron and 8 Battalion REME.







Day 2 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024







Kadapa: Day 2 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024, held in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh unfolded as Kerala Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, and Hockey Andhra Pradesh triumphed in their respective women’s matches, while Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Telangana Hockey and Hockey Karnataka emerged victorious in the men’s fixtures.







SA Hockey remembers Frank van der Horst







South African Hockey extends heartfelt condolences to the family of anti-apartheid activist and former President of the South African Council on Sport (SACOS), Frank van der Horst, who passed away this week at the age of 86.



