Saturday 13 July 2024

Netherlands skin Speedy Tigers 5-0



By Aftar Singh





The Malaysian men’s hockey team in action against the Netherlands in a friendly match in Arnhem. -COURTESY PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: It wasn't as bad as the 10-1 thrashing by Germany several days ago. The national men's hockey team put up a better fight this time, letting in fewer goals but still lost 5-0 to the Netherlands in a friendly match in Arnhem today.







The Dutch fell short again at the Olympics PIC: BELGA PHOTO | DIRK WAEM



The Paris Olympic hockey tournament is set to kick into action this month, with Belgium men and Netherlands women bidding to retain their titles.







Jarmanpreet recalls enduring the two-year setback in his career as the most challenging phase, credits Hockey India's domestic structure and national program that helped him bounce back







New Delhi: In 2015, when Jarmanpreet Singh was picked by the Punjab franchise in the celebrated Hockey India League, the defender was touted as the next big thing in Indian hockey. He was well on his way to playing for India at the Junior World Cup in 2016 which catapulted the careers of many of his peers including the current Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh and mercurial forwards Mandeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, midfielders Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit among others.







Credit: Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







India participated in six Olympics when it still was part of the British Empire, winning two silver medals and later completing a hat-trick of gold medals in hockey.





India had completed a hat-trick of gold medals in men's hockey at the Olympics after defeating hosts Germany 8-1 in the final of the 1936 Games in Berlin, Nazi Germany. Image credit: X/@WeAreTeamIndia



With 33rd Sumer Olympic Games fast approaching, we commence a three-part series revisiting India’s performance at the world’s biggest sporting event since they made their debut in the second edition in 1900. Part 1 looks at how India performed at the Olympics when it still was part of the British Empire, i.e. before its independence in 1947.







Argentina claim 13th Junior Championship as Chile take bronze in shootout win over USA







The third and final Junior World Cup berth was claimed today in a sudden death shootout for Chile after an exciting 1-1 regular time game. Argentina took down Canada in a comfortable 10-0 victory to claim the gold medal. Much to the comfort of the Canadian fans, forward Robin Thind was named the tournament MVP along with his 11 goals scored. Amar Singh of the USA was named top goalkeeper while Marco Aguirre won top goal scorer with a tally of 12.







Leoncitas reclaim Junior Pan Am title as Chile edge Uruguay for Bronze







It was a fantastic finish to the seven days of competition at the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada with Argentina beating the USA 3-1 in the gold-medal game to reclaim the top spot, last won by the Leoncitas in 2016. Earlier in the day Chile clung to a lone goal from Francisca Irazoqui in the third quarter to win bronze. All three medal-winning teams secure spots to the Junior World Cup in 2025. After the game, Argentina’s Valentina Ferola was named MVP, while USA’s Alyssa Klebasko was the top keeper. Catalina Stamati was the women’s top goal scorer finishing the tournament with seven goals.







JPAC Bronze Match Ends in Shootout Heartbreak for U-21 USMNT





WorldSportPics



SURREY, BC, Canada – In a rematch of the 2023 edition, the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships men’s bronze medal match saw the No. 25 U.S. U-21 Men’s National Team take on No. 17 Chile. After a 1-1 tie at regulation, the contest went into shootouts, where Chile defeated the Junior Wolves, 3-2, in a sudden victory round.







Alan Forsyth retires from international hockey







After 160 caps and 101 goals for Scotland, and 213 combined caps with 122 combined goals for Scotland and GB, Alan Forsyth has announced his retirement from international hockey.







2024 Perth Thundersticks Teams announced



As the 2024 Hockey One season approaches, the Perth Thundersticks are banking on a blend of young talent and seasoned expertise to pave the way for success, unveiling the roster that will electrify the competition this year.







New England kit launched for all squads







England Hockey with partner Mizuno are proud to announce the release of the brand new unified England kit to be worn by all squads at all age levels for the very first time.



