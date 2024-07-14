Sunday 14 July 2024

2024 Test Match ESP v NZL (M)

Santander



Time GMT +2



14 Jul 2024 11:00 ESP v NZL

2024 Test Matches NED v JPN (W)

Zwolle



All times GMT +2



14 Jul 2024 15:00 NED v JPN

16 Jul 2024 17:00 NED v JPN



City of Charlotte held pep rally for women’s field hockey Olympic team



CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The City of Charlotte hosted a grand pep rally to send off the U.S. Women’s Field Hockey team to the Paris 2024 Olympics.







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2024

Terrassa, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



14 Jul 2024 09:45 FRA v TUR (Pool A)

14 Jul 2024 12:15 GER v BEL (Pool A)

14 Jul 2024 17:45 NED v ENG (Pool B)

14 Jul 2024 20:15 ESP v IRL (Pool B)



15 Jul 2024 10:00 BEL v TUR (Pool A)

15 Jul 2024 12:15 FRA v GER (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women



14 Jul 2024 10:00 ENG v AUT (Pool B)

14 Jul 2024 12:00 GER v IRL (Pool B)

14 Jul 2024 18:00 NED v ESP (Pool A)

14 Jul 2024 20:00 BEL v FRA (Pool A)



15 Jul 2024 17:00 BEL v NED (Pool A)

15 Jul 2024 19:15 ESP v FRA (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025: Seven teams seal qualification from PanAm







The 2024 Junior Pan American Championships came to an end today with Argentina men and women winning gold against Canada and USA respectively. There were 3 spots available for the men’s teams and 4 for the women’s teams from PanAm, at the expanded 24 team FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025. Canada and Chile finished as silver and bronze medalists in the men’s competition, joining gold medalists Argentina in qualifying for the world cup. In the women’s competition it was United States with silver, Chile with bronze and Uruguay who finished fourth joining gold medalists Argentina in qualifying for the upcoming Junior World Cup.







U-21 USWNT Fall to Argentina in JPAC Final, Take Home Silver





SURREY, BC, Canada – The No. 7 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team and No. 2 Argentina rematched in the 2024 Junior Pan American Championships gold medal game. This time, it was Argentina who claimed the title with a 3-1 victory, and the Junior Eagles who went home with the silver.







Day 3 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024







Kadapa: Day 3 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024, held in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh saw Hockey Karnataka, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu and Hockey Andhra Pradesh win their respective women’s matches, while Telangana Hockey, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Hockey Andhra Pradesh were victorious in their respective men’s fixtures.







2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024 set to begin in Kolkata



Six Men’s and Women’s Teams will battle it out at Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake



New Delhi, 13th July 2024: The 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024 is set to kick off at the Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake in Kolkata from 14th July. Out of six Men’s and Women’s Teams, two teams with the most points in each category after round robin matches will advance to the Finals on 21st July.



