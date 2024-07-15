Monday 15 July 2024

2024 Test Match ESP v NZL (M)

Santander



Time GMT +2



14 Jul 2024 11:00 ESP v NZL 3 - 2

2024 Test Matches NED v JPN (W)

Zwolle



All times GMT +2



14 Jul 2024 15:00 NED v JPN 13 - 1

16 Jul 2024 17:00 NED v JPN



Vantage Black Sticks vs Spain: A game of two halves







The Vantage Black Sticks Men faced Spain in a closely contested match, with Spain narrowly securing a 3-2 victory in the last quarter. The game was marked by dynamic play and determined efforts to convert opportunities from both sides







Speedy Tigers fall 2-1 to India in hockey friendly



By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: National coach Sarjit Singh said that despite the loss, the match saw a lot of good efforts from his men. — NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national men's hockey team put up a better show this time, but it was not enough as they went down 2-1 to India yesterday in their last friendly match in the playing tour of Europe.







‘He loves playing for the nation,’ says Manpreet Singh’s wife Illi Saddique



The charismatic midfielder will play his fourth Olympics in Paris







New Delhi: In the latest episode of “Hockey Te Charcha, Familia” – a unique series launched by Hockey India ahead of the Olympic Games, Manpreet Singh's wife Illi Saddique pulled back the curtain on the life of the charismatic midfielder, delving into the highs and lows of his career. With 370 appearances for India, Manpreet is a veteran in the sport. Illi, the region head of the South Asia market for one of the top universities in Malaysia, is also a mother to their 2-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Jasmine Kaur Powar.







Fiona Crackles on farming and GB women hopes





Fiona Crackles made her senior international debut in October 2020



Cumbria star Fiona Crackles hailed the documentary ‘Clarkson’s Farm’ for helping her Olympic team-mates understand the demands of her agricultural background.

Olympic Games Hockey - Highest Match Scores - Men's Hockey



By Tariq Ali



The Indian Hockey Team scored 24 - 1 against the United States is still the Highest Match score in the Olympic Games











Hockey hero achieves national dreams



Hockey player selected as part of the SA Masters team.



Nkosephayo Vilakazi





Lyle Barlow. Photo: Supplied



Lyle Barlow (35) has recently achieved what he thought was a distant dream; being selected to be part of the South African Masters hockey team.







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2024

Terrassa, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



14 Jul 2024 09:45 FRA v TUR (Pool A) 13 - 1

14 Jul 2024 12:15 GER v BEL (Pool A) 3 - 3

14 Jul 2024 17:45 NED v ENG (Pool B) 3 - 2

14 Jul 2024 20:15 ESP v IRL (Pool B) 3 - 3



15 Jul 2024 10:00 BEL v TUR (Pool A)

15 Jul 2024 12:15 FRA v GER (Pool A)



16 Jul 2024 17:00 ENG v IRL (Pool B)

16 Jul 2024 19:15 ESP v NED (Pool B)



Women



14 Jul 2024 10:00 ENG v AUT (Pool B) 8 - 1

14 Jul 2024 12:00 GER v IRL (Pool B) 4 - 0

14 Jul 2024 18:00 NED v ESP (Pool A) 3 - 0

14 Jul 2024 20:00 BEL v FRA (Pool A) 4 - 0



15 Jul 2024 17:00 BEL v NED (Pool A)

15 Jul 2024 19:15 ESP v FRA (Pool A)



16 Jul 2024 10:00 IRL v AUT (Pool B)

16 Jul 2024 12:15 ENG v GER (Pool B)



23 goals in two games as youth Summer 4 Nations delivers a sensational day one in Glasgow







Clinical finishing saw Belgium U16 Girls defeat Scotland Emerging Girls 8-0 at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre at the Summer 4 Nations.







Final squads named to defend the Brisbane Blaze’s triple title







The Brisbane Blaze are delighted to announce their squads for the 2024 season, featuring a talented lineup of athletes! These selections represent a significant step forward in the team’s preparations for the upcoming season, and boast a significant number of current and former Hockeyroos and Kookaburras including those heading to Paris.







HC Melbourne welcomes Indian power forward Shilanand Lakra







HC Melbourne is excited to announce the signing of Indian forward Shilanand Lakra for the upcoming Hockey One season in October.







Atlanta Takes Home Gold at 2024 U-16 Girls Nexus Championship







VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 2024 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, continued this week with the U-16 Girls division at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. Twelve teams comprised of elite athletes across the country gathered to practice, learn, and compete over three days.







2024 Life Member and Award of Merit Recipients Announced







Nine of Australian hockey’s most dedicated advocates have been officially recognized for their selfless dedication and significant contributions to the sport's advancement through the annual Hockey Australia (HA) Life Membership and Award of Merit announcement.







Sardara Singh: No ordinary center-half



The decorated former Indian skipper turns 38 today



By Bhabesh Agarwalla





Sardar Singh was a stalwart of Indian hockey. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



During his heydays, Sardara Singh stood tall as one of India's most fierce hockey players. Marshalling the midfield, a role that demands both finesse and strategic acumen. Fondly called Sardar Singh, the man from Haryana displayed exceptional skills.







Day 4 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024







Kadapa: Day 4 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024, held in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh began with the Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, Kerala Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh securing victories in their respective women’s matches, while Hockey Karnataka, Kerala Hockey, and Hockey Andhra Pradesh won their respective men’s fixtures.







Day 1 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024







Kolkata: The opening day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024 saw Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Bengal claim victories in the Women’s category, while Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Bengal won in the Men’s category at Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake, Kolkata.



