Tuesday 16 July 2024

2024 Test Matches NED v JPN (W)

Zwolle



All times GMT +2



14 Jul 2024 15:00 NED v JPN 13 - 1

16 Jul 2024 17:00 NED v JPN



Live scores



FIH Match Centre







Unsung Heroes of Olympic Hockey: the Umpires







The Olympics are a grand spectacle, showcasing the pinnacle of athletic achievement. Yet, behind every stunning goal and breathtaking save lies the tireless work of hockey umpires, a key part of the officiating team, ensuring the smooth operation and fairness of the matches. This officiating team, all of whom are volunteers, includes the Technical Delegates, Technical Officials, Umpire Managers, Umpires and Medical Officers, who act together as crucial cogs in creating the global spectacle that is Olympic Hockey.







Olympic Games Hockey - Highest Individual Scores of the Match



By Tariq Ali



India created the highest match score in the Olympic Games Hockey. India scored 24-1 against the United States in Los Angeles 1932, during the course of the match Roop Singh scored 10 goals, Dhyan Chand 8, Gurmit Singh 5.











Olympic dreams realised: Abhishek aims high for India in Paris



The 24-year-old forward opened up on his anticipation for the upcoming games and his family's excitement to see him on the historic stage of the Olympics







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team will soon descend on France, as the reigning Olympic bronze medalists to compete in the Paris Olympics. Among the many players making their Olympic debut is Indian Men's Hockey Team Forward, Abhishek, whose lifelong dream will be realised when he steps on the field and represents India at the Olympics.







How India’s Jarmanpreet Singh returned from taxing journey to reach Olympic hockey debut







In 2015, when Jarmanpreet Singh was picked by the Punjab franchise in the celebrated Hockey India League, the defender was touted as the next big thing in Indian hockey.







Daragh Walsh quietly confident for Ireland men’s hockey team at Paris Olympics



After narrowly missing out on Tokyo, spirits are high as the team head for Paris this week



Ian O'Riordan





Daragh Walsh will be part of Ireland's men's hockey team who head to the Paris Olympics. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho



When the whistle finally blew on Ireland’s excruciatingly tense game against South Korea in Valencia last January, their 4-3 victory earning them the last of the 12 men’s hockey qualifying spots for the Paris Olympics, it’s no wonder the overriding sense was relief.







Ireland hockey hopefuls out for Usain Bolt style fast start in Paris Olympics



"The Rio Olympics made you think, ‘oh s**t, hockey is a major sport’ and that it was the pinnacle of our sport. Once I started focusing on hockey it just became a bigger and bigger thing."



Usain Bolt gliding to gold in Beijing was Daragh Walsh's first Olympics inspiration, not men's hockey.







Ryan Julius Relishing Second Bite at Olympic Games with the SA Men’s Hockey Team



Ryan Julius shares his insights into South Africa’s disappointing experience at Tokyo 2020 and how they plan to put that to bed and succeed in France despite a lack of financial support from sponsors and the governing bodies.



by Avuyile Sawula



South Africa’s outdoor hockey men’s team is preparing to take on the world’s best at this year’s Paris Olympics which kick off later this month in France.







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2024

Terrassa, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



15 Jul 2024 10:00 BEL v TUR (Pool A) 8 - 1

15 Jul 2024 12:15 FRA v GER (Pool A) 4 - 4



16 Jul 2024 17:00 ENG v IRL (Pool B)

16 Jul 2024 19:15 ESP v NED (Pool B)



17 Jul 2024 09:45 GER v TUR (Pool A)

17 Jul 2024 10:00 BEL v FRA (Pool A)



Pool standings



Women



15 Jul 2024 17:00 BEL v NED (Pool A) 4 - 5

15 Jul 2024 19:15 ESP v FRA (Pool A) 4 - 0



16 Jul 2024 10:00 IRL v AUT (Pool B)

16 Jul 2024 12:15 ENG v GER (Pool B)



17 Jul 2024 12:00 GER v AUT (Pool B)

17 Jul 2024 12:15 IRL v ENG (Pool B)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Another 19 goals in day 2 of the youth Summer 4 Nations in Glasgow







The goals continued in Glasgow as Belgium and England U16 girls battled out a highly entertaining 5-5 draw.







Through Our Eyes: Captains Amy Partridge and Ned Rees Wigmore Reflect on NAGS Success at EuroHockey 5s in Zagreb





Photo Credit: Jo Rees Wigmore



The NAGS boys and girls teams traveled to Zagreb, Croatia, for the EuroHockey 5s tournament. Both teams secured 7th place finishes. Luisa Canenti shone for the girls, scoring 8 goals to become Wales' highest scorer and the tournament's 6th highest. Similarly, Harry Foulkes led the boys with 10 goals, also ranking 6th overall. The boys netted a total of 31 goals, while the girls scored 32, making them the 4th highest-scoring team in the competition. Captains Amy Partridge and Ned Rees Wigmore share their insights:







EHL Men KO16 draw sets stage for big showdowns in Surbiton







The EHL Men KO16 draw has served up a series of enticing fixtures as the path to next Easter’s FINAL8 was laid out today.







Day 2 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024







Kolkata: Action-packed matches continued on the second day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024 which saw Hockey Association of Odisha, Assam Hockey, and Hockey Jharkhand claim victories in the Women’s category, while Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Bihar, and Hockey Association of Odisha won in the Men’s category at Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake in Kolkata.







2024 Junior Nexus Championship Continues, Milan Wins U-18 Girls





Credit: Dan Trevino



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The U-18 Girls division of the 2024 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, concluded this Sunday after three days of stellar competition. Sixteen teams comprised of athletes from around the country gathered at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va. to learn from top coaches and compete for the title.



