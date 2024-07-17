Wednesday 17 July 2024

2024 Test Matches NED v JPN (W)

Zwolle



All times GMT +2



14 Jul 2024 15:00 NED v JPN 13 - 1

16 Jul 2024 17:00 NED v JPN 6 - 1



‘Seeing the community and fans recognise and celebrate him brings immense joy to our family,’ says Hardik Singh’s parents



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team Vice Captain is set to play his second Olympics in Paris







New Delhi: As the Paris 2024 Olympics approaches, Hockey India’s "Hockey Te Charcha, Familia" podcast offers an exclusive glimpse into the lives of Indian hockey players through the eyes of their families. In the latest episode, Varinderpreet Singh Rai and Sonia Gill, the proud parents of Indian Men's Hockey Team Vice Captain Hardik Singh, shared an intimate look into the 25-year-old midfielder's evolution from a fervent young athlete to an international hockey star and how he has made his family proud.







We are confident that the colour of the medal will be changed, says India’s Lalit Upadhyay



An Olympic bronze and Asian Games gold already in his kitty, Lalit is now focussed on changing the colour of the medal in Paris Games, starting July 26.





FILE PHOTO: India’s Lalit Kumar Upadhyay in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



From being a hapless victim of a sting operation at the start of his career to becoming an Olympic medallist, Indian men’s hockey team striker Lalit Upadhyay has worked hard to rebuild his career and considers all the setbacks as blessings in disguise.







Skipper Horne to light the way for SA hockey team



Zaahier Adams





Keenan Horne will lead the men’s hockey team at the Olympic Games in Paris. | BackpagePix



When the South African senior men’s hockey team gathers in Paris for the upcoming Olympics, it is clear who will be assuming the role of tour guide in the City of Lights.







Paris 2024: Meet Sanne Caarls





Credit: Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







EuroHockey U21 Championship 2024

Terrassa, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men

16 Jul 2024 17:00 ENG v IRL (Pool B) 1 - 1

16 Jul 2024 19:15 ESP v NED (Pool B) 3 - 3

17 Jul 2024 09:45 GER v TUR (Pool A)

17 Jul 2024 10:00 BEL v FRA (Pool A)

17 Jul 2024 17:45 NED v IRL (Pool B)

17 Jul 2024 18:00 ENG v ESP (Pool B)



18 Jul 2024 is a rest day



Pool standings



Women

16 Jul 2024 10:00 IRL v AUT (Pool B) 2 - 0

16 Jul 2024 12:15 ENG v GER (Pool B) 0 - 2

17 Jul 2024 12:00 GER v AUT (Pool B)

17 Jul 2024 12:15 IRL v ENG (Pool B)

17 Jul 2024 20:00 NED v FRA (Pool A)

17 Jul 2024 20:15 ESP v BEL (Pool A)



18 Jul 2024 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Victory for Scotland U21 Men on day one in Lausanne







It was a fantastic 4-0 victory for Scotland U21 Men against Finland to kick start their U21 EuroHockey Champion II in Lausanne. Goals by Jack Adams; Ben Galloway; Jedd Campbell and Tommy Austin saw the Scots got off to a winning start. Tomorrow they face Wales in game two of the tournament.







Day one victory for Scotland U21 Women in Konya







Scotland U21 Women got their U21 EuroHockey Championship II campaign off to a winning start with a 3-1 victory over Ukraine. Cat Nelli and a double from Ava Smith gave the Scots the victory and they face Poland tomorrow in game two of the tournament.







Old Boys reign supreme at Namibian Night League



By Helge Schutz





Windhoek Old Boys Sport Club’s women’s team that won the Old Mutual Wanderers Night League title. Photo: contributed



Windhoek Old Boys Sports Club made a clean sweep of the titles at the Old Mutual Wanderers Hockey Night League when they won both the men and women’s finals on Friday night.







Day 5 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024







Kadapa, 16th July: Day 5 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024, held in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh saw Hockey Karnataka, Telangana Hockey and Hockey Andhra Pradesh clinch victories in their respective women’s matches, while Telangana Hockey, Hockey Karnataka, and Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu won their respective men’s fixtures.







Dhanraj Pillay: The fast forward in the game of Hockey



We explore the story of the 'Toofan' of Indian Hockey who turned 56 yesterday and his lasting impact in the sport.



By Dheepan Brunner M





The mercurial striker of Indian Hockey turned 56 yesterday (Photo Source: ET)



Dhanraj Pillai, a legendary figure in Indian hockey, is a celebrity in his own right.



