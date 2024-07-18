Thursday 18 July 2024

Langa-Based Hockey Player Zenani Kraai Makes Olympic Debut in Paris



by Aslam Bezuidenhout





Zenani Kraai Photo Credit: Princess Hockey SA



South Africa – During a Zoom call, Zenani Kraai recalled being at home with his family when he received a flurry of notifications on his phone. Upon opening his phone, he saw that he had been messaged and tagged a few times, and when checking what it was, he saw his name on the list of the 18 athletes selected to travel to Paris as part of the South African Men’s Hockey team.







Greatest Indian Olympians: Men's hockey team



The Indian men's hockey team has a rich history when it comes to the Olympics as they are the most successful team in the history of the competition.





India won the Bronze medal at Tokyo Olympics (Courtesy: PTI)



When it comes to the Olympics, the Indian men's hockey team has a legacy of its own. The men's team is the most successful side in the history of the event as they have won a total of 8 gold medals, 1 silver medal and 3 bronze medals. In 1928, the Indian men's hockey team secured its inaugural Olympic gold medal, marking the start of an extraordinary era. From then until 1960, they dominated the Olympics, achieving an unprecedented feat of winning six consecutive gold medals. Their remarkable journey included an astounding 30-game winning streak, spanning from their debut in 1928 until they reached the 1960 gold medal final, where they faced their first defeat.







Indian men’s hockey vice-captain Hardik’s parents open up on his success, son’s love for sport



New Delhi [India]: Ahead of start of Team India’s Paris Olympics 2024 hockey campaign, the parents of Indian men’s hockey team vice-captain Hardik Singh opened up on how their son got interested in the game and how he navigated through all the success and setbacks to become the player he is today.







Miriam Pritchard aims to sketch out her own Paris Olympic hockey journey



Miriam Pritchard has a new sketchbook at the ready if she needs to get away from it all at her first Olympic Games, writes Tom Harle.







One of six debutants, Pritchard is Team GB’s goalkeeper in the 16-strong women’s squad for Paris 2024 as she puts her sideline as an award-winning illustrator to one side over the next month.







‘Don’t drop your rifles, boys’: How 1988 GB Hockey coach created team of Olympics winners



By Rod Gilmour





Hockey great Imran Sherwani PIC: Alex Wallace



In an extract from his book charting Team GB’s Olympic hockey gold, players tell Rod Gilmour how coach Roger Self created a team of amateurs into top podium medallists



‘… And the speed of Sherwani too good for anybody’

Barry Davies, BBC TV commentator



It seems incredulous to think now that Imran Sherwani’s career was once stalling. Yet Sherwani still had to prove himself to England and Great Britain management as the 1986 home World Cup rolled into view. That he ended up with an archaic-looking fitness contraption, lugged from the bottom of coach Roger Self’s garden and strapped to the top of Sherwani’s unsuitable car, was probably par for the course.





EuroHockey U21 Championship 2024

Terrassa, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men

17 Jul 2024 09:45 GER v TUR (Pool A) 15 - 1

17 Jul 2024 10:00 BEL v FRA (Pool A) 3 - 2

17 Jul 2024 17:45 NED v IRL (Pool B) 4 - 1

17 Jul 2024 18:00 ENG v ESP (Pool B) 3 - 3



18 Jul 2024 is a rest day



19 Jul 2024 16:30 FRA v ENG (Pool C)

19 Jul 2024 16:45 NED v GER (Semi-final)

19 Jul 2024 18:45 TUR v IRL (Pool C)

19 Jul 2024 19:00 BEL v ESP (Semi-final)



Pool standings



Women

17 Jul 2024 12:00 GER v AUT (Pool B) 9 - 0

17 Jul 2024 12:15 IRL v ENG (Pool B) 0 - 5

17 Jul 2024 20:15 NED v FRA (Pool A) 9 - 0

17 Jul 2024 20:30 ESP v BEL (Pool A) 2 - 1



18 Jul 2024 is a rest day



19 Jul 2024 09:45 FRA v AUT (Pool C)

19 Jul 2024 10:00 NED v ENG (Semi-final)

19 Jul 2024 12:00 BEL v IRL (Pool C)

9 Jul 2024 12:15 GER v ESP (Semi-final)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





A strong comeback earns Scotland U21 Men a draw in Lausanne







After scoring two goals in the final quarter Scotland U21 Men were held to a draw by Wales in U21 Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Lausanne.







Scotland U21 Women book place in final after second victory in Konya, and results elsewhere







A 2-1 victory for Scotland U21 Women, combined with other results in the pool, has guaranteed the Scots a place in the U21 Women’s EuroHockey Championship II final. The Scots play Turkey in their final pool game looking to keep momentum ahead of the final.







2024 Junior Nexus Championship Concludes, St. Louis Win U-21 Girls





Credit: Dan Trevino



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The final age division of the 2024 Junior Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, concluded on Tuesday with the U-21 Girls. Six teams participated in training sessions and games at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va.







Belgium U16 Girls win Summer 4 Nations in Glasgow







Belgium U16 Girls were crowned winners of the Summer 4 Nations in Glasgow in a 3-2 shootout victory over Germany following a 1-1 draw at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.







Day 6 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024



Hockey Andhra Pradesh emerges as women’s Champions, while Hockey Karnataka clinches men’s Championship







Kadapa: Day 6 of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Women and Men South Zone Championship 2024, held in Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, saw Hockey Andhra Pradesh emerge as the women’s Champions while Hockey Karnataka clinched the men’s championship. Meanwhile, Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu, and Hockey Telangana secured third place in the women’s and men’s competitions respectively







Eastern Masters Festival







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the Eastern Masters Hockey Festival, set to take place from August 4-6 in Brampton, Ontario. This exciting event is open to anyone eligible for masters hockey, providing a fantastic opportunity for players aged 35 and over to showcase their skills and compete in a friendly yet competitive environment. Registration is $100 per team and athletes must have active FHC membership prior to participation.



