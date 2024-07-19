Friday 19 July 2024

Olympic Games Paris 2024: Hockey competition squads confirmed







With the countdown to Hockey at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 reaching single digits, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to confirm the squads that will compete in the Hockey competition at the Games of the XXXIII Olympiad.







Aussie hockey player amputates part of finger to compete at Games



The 30-year-old, a silver medallist at the Tokyo Games, was a doubt for Paris after recently breaking the ring finger on his right hand.





Australia field hockey player Matt Dawson has gone to extraordinary lengths to compete at the Paris Olympics, amputating part of a finger to ensure he will be fit for his third Games.







Australian player amputates finger to secure berth





In a display of Olympian commitment to his sport and country, Australian hockey player Matthew Dawson has made headlines by choosing to amputate part of his right ring finger to ensure his participation at Paris 2024.







Why Indian men’s hockey team might not win a medal at the Paris Olympics 2024



The Indian hockey team is the most successful side in the Olympics, having won a total of 12 medals, including 8 gold, in the Summer Games. However, the team has only one medal (bronze) in the last 44 years.







Paris 2024: Meet Jenny Rizzo





With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







Olympic Games Hockey - Top Scorers



Who were the top goal scorers in each Olympics?











Four Kiwi hockey officials bound for Paris Olympics







In a showcase of global talent, twenty-four of the world's top hockey umpires have been selected to officiate at the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris – and Hockey New Zealand are proud to have four officials among them.







Busy July for Scotland’s officials on the international stage



July has been the busiest month of activity for Scotland’s fantastic technical officials and umpires in Europe.





EuroHockey U21 Championship 2024

Terrassa, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



18 Jul 2024 was a rest day



19 Jul 2024 16:30 FRA v ENG (Pool C)

19 Jul 2024 16:45 NED v GER (Semi-final)

19 Jul 2024 18:45 TUR v IRL (Pool C)

19 Jul 2024 19:00 BEL v ESP (Semi-final)



Pool standings



Women



18 Jul 2024 was a rest day



19 Jul 2024 09:45 FRA v AUT (Pool C)

19 Jul 2024 10:00 NED v ENG (Semi-final)

19 Jul 2024 12:00 BEL v IRL (Pool C)

19 Jul 2024 12:15 GER v ESP (Semi-final)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre





Junior Pan American Championships Reflections



Junior Pan American Success in Surrey





The Junior Pan American Championships, held in Surrey, BC, showcased the top young talent from the Pan American region. The tournament featured six teams each in the junior men’s and women’s divisions, including the host nation, Canada. The tournament ran at Tamanawis Park, from July 3-12, 2024.







Rome Win Gold to Cap Off 2024 Senior Nexus Championship





VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 2024 Nexus Championship (NXC), presented by Osaka Hockey, concluded on Tuesday, July 16 after eleven days of competition. The event finished with the Senior NXC, where eight teams of elite athletes gathered over three days at the Virginia Beach Regional Training Center in Virginia Beach, Va.







KO16 Match schedule released and tickets go on sale







The match schedule and tickets have been released for the ABN AMRO EHL Men KO16 which takes place from the 3rd to 6th October, 2024 at Surbiton Hockey Club.







Day 4 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024







Kolkata: The fourth day of action in the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024 at Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake in Kolkata saw Manipur Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, and Hockey Bengal claim victories in the Women’s category, while Hockey Association of Odisha, Hockey Bihar, and Manipur Hockey won in the Men’s category.







New partnership to broadcast NZ hockey







We’re delighted to announce a pioneering partnership with Sportway, a global leader in sports broadcasting technology. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance sports coverage and bring the excitement of field hockey to fans across New Zealand through the innovative platform, hockeynz.tv.



