Saturday 20 July 2024

‘I am determined to fulfil my role in the team with excellence and repay the trust of my coach and teammates by giving my all in Paris,’ says Sukhjeet Singh



The 28-year-old forward, after overcoming a career-threatening injury, is set to partake in his maiden Olympics







New Delhi: From overcoming a career-threatening injury to earning a spot on the Indian Men’s Hockey squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Sukhjeet Singh's journey has been nothing less than inspiring. Since his national team debut in 2022, Sukhjeet has played 70 matches for the country, scoring an impressive 20 goals. However, the 28-year-old forward’s path has not been a bed of roses as he has faced numerous challenges and obstacles to reach this prestigious stage. Now, he is preparing to play in his first Olympics, determined to make his mark on the world’s biggest stage.







With Hardik as heartbeat, India will aim for the sky with aerial passes as a key tactic



There’s been a marked shift in India’s style of play: the fast counter-attacking side has developed another weapon — the aerial balls to beat closely guarded spaces on turf.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Hardik Singh celebrates after scoring a goal. (PHOTO: Hockey India)



Indian hockey players and fans alike will be looking skyward for their Paris Olympics hopes, for more than one reason.







Manpreet Singh, the midfield mainstay of Indian hockey



The Indian hockey team will once again depend highly on the services of former captain and midfield genius at the Paris Games.





Manpreet Singh. Credit: PTI



Bengaluru: As the national anthem of Belgium (the gold medallists in Tokyo) played in the background, Manpreet Singh and his team-mates stood on the third place platform of the podium soaking in everything that had transpired over the past few hours







Sreejesh: I wanted to play Paris Olympics 2024, otherwise could have ended my career three years ago



P.R. Sreejesh reflects on the significance of the Tokyo 2020 hockey bronze medal and a rare fourth Olympic appearance this year.



Y. B. Sarangi





Experience counts: With younger goalkeepers pushing him, keeping his place in the team is not easy for the 36-year-old. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR



In Bengaluru, a wall in the modest lobby of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) hostel, which houses the Indian hockey team, is adorned with a picture of a smiling P.R. Sreejesh, proudly wearing the 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal that the country won after a patient wait of 41 years.







‘Ghazipur ka Raj Kumar’ is on a mission to fulfil many unfulfilled dreams



Raj Kumar became the first player from his village Karampur and district Ghazipur to have worn the India senior jersey when he faced Belgium in Pro League matches in 2020.





FILE - India’s Raj Kumar Pal (No.69) strikes against Belgium in the FIH Hockey PRO League match at Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar on February 08, 2020. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/BISWARANJAN ROUT



Battling hardships for a hockey player is not new in the country, but for midfielder Raj Kumar Pal representing India at the Paris Olympics and bettering the colour of the medal remains his top priority as it will not only bring smiles to the faces of his family but many aspiring players of his village.







‘Play fearlessly and without pre-conceived notions,’ says Ashok Dhyanchand to Indian hockey players



India had clinched a bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 to break a nearly four-decade-long jinx. There are huge expectations from Harmanpreet and Co. to achieve success in Paris.





File Photo: Indian hockey team in the FIH Hockey PRO League at the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/ The Hindu



The Indian hockey team has been handed an unenviable draw at the Paris Olympics and the legendary Ashok Dhyanchand reckons that the players will have to play “fearlessly” and “without pre-conceived notions” to negotiate the challenge.







Paris 2024: Meet Cassie Sumfest





Credit: Griffin Zetterberg



With the start of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games rapidly approaching, get to know the athletes named to the U.S. Olympic Women's Field Hockey Team.







Sisters among Team USA Olympic women's field hockey team packed with Pa. talent



Out of the 16 women representing Team USA women's field hockey team at the Paris Olympics, 12 of them have ties to Pennsylvania and New Jersey



By Andrea-Rose Oates



Philadelphia has a new super team, the Team USA women's field hockey team competing at the 2024 Paris Olympics.





Nine goal Scotland U21 Men set up Lausanne showdown with Switzerland







Scotland U21 Men were on top goal scoring form with a sensational 9-2 victory over Czechia at U21 Men’s EuroHockey Championship II in Lausanne. The result sets up a final clash with home side Switzerland with the winner taking gold, as well as qualification for A Division and the Junior World Cup.







Scotland U21 Women continue their Konya winning streak ahead of final







It was a 4-0 victory over Turkey for Scotland U21 Women in Konya as they continued their 100% winning streak ahead of tomorrow’s U21 Women’s EuroHockey Championship II Final against Ukraine.







IRL U18 Boys & Girls return home after valuable experience in 7-Nations Tournament in Spain







Spain: Our Ireland U18 Boys & Girls travelled to Granada, Spain to compete alongside a lineup of topflight nations in this EuroHockey 7-Nations tournament. Among the competition were The Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Belgium, England & Scotland.







‘Women’s sport is on the up – but in hockey We can’t be left behind’





World Cup came into public view in 2018 Photo: Simon Parker



Team GB’s best-ever hockey player Laura Roper believes the sport has a fight on its hands to avoid losing its top talent, reports Tom Harle.



