Sunday 21 July 2024

With the Olympics less than a week away, FIH President Tayyab Ikram shares his thoughts on the upcoming Olympiad, his expectations for the sport and the position of hockey within the Olympic movement.







Self-aware Indian hockey team gears up in bid for Olympic glory



Under head coach Craig Fulton, the men’s hockey team has shifted from emphasising attack to also prioritising defence, while incorporating more flexibility.



Y. B. Sarangi





Bouncing back: India’s men’s hockey team rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat Malaysia 4-3 in the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 final at Chennai’s Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium. | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN



Following the Indian men’s hockey team’s historic bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh’s unique celebration became an iconic moment amid the exhilarating celebrations at the Oi Hockey Stadium. Now, three years later, such cherished moments are preserved as picture galleries in phones and on digital platforms.







Hungry for more



Starting with men’s hockey team, which won bronze in Tokyo, The Tribune looks at India’s medal hopefuls



Indervir Grewal





Manpreet Singh: 370 Matches for India, the highest in the current team



Manpreet Singh falling to his knees — exhausted, relieved and overjoyed — before burying his face in the blue turf was one of the most iconic images from the Tokyo Olympics.







‘He prefers to be seen as a simple boy rather than a star,’ says Mandeep Singh’s sister Bhupinderjeet Kaur



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team forward Mandeep is all set to play in his second Olympics in Paris







New Delhi: In the latest episode of “Hockey Te Charcha: Familia” - a unique podcast series launched by Hockey India ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games, the sister of Indian Men's Hockey Team forward Mandeep Singh, Bhupinderjeet Kaur, offers an intimate glimpse into the life and journey of her brother, as the nation eagerly anticipates the Paris Olympics 2024.







How eight-time Olympic gold medallist Indian hockey team fell from grace



From being an invincible side in the Olympics, India became a mere contestant, with several factors responsible for the free-fall of the team.



By Sudipta Biswas





The Indian men's hockey team last won an Olympic gold in the 1980 Moscow Olympics. (FILE PHOTO: Hockey India)



Not much has changed for Indian hockey, but in the meantime, everything has.







French 'relieved to be ready' for Paris after injury





Hannah French won a 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medal playing for England. Image source, Getty Images



Great Britain's Hannah French has shared her relief at winning an injury race against time in order to play in her second Olympics hockey tournament.







Former Captain Phumelela Hlophe takes on Voice of Athletes Role after Hockey SA Athletes Commission Appointment



Alicia Pillay





Photos: Supplied



SA hockey legend Phumelela Hlophe is keen to give players a voice following her new role as interim Athletes Commission Executive of the SA Hockey Association Board, a full-circle moment for the chartered accountant and two-time mom who has roots as a staunch proponent of player rights when she was captain/keeper of the national team.





EuroHockey U21 Championship 2024

Terrassa, Spain



All times GMT +2



Men



20 Jul 2024 15:30 BEL v GER (3rd/4th place playoff) 4 - 3

20 Jul 2024 15:45 FRA v IRL (Pool C) 4 - 1

20 Jul 2024 18:00 ENG v TUR (Pool C) 9 - 0

20 Jul 2024 20:00 ESP v NED (Final) 3 - 1



Pool standings



Women



20 Jul 2024 09:30 BEL v AUT (Pool C) 7 - 0

20 Jul 2024 09:45 IRL v FRA (Pool C) 3 - 2

20 Jul 2024 11:45 ENG v GER (3rd/4th place playoff) 1 - 0

20 Jul 2024 17:45 NED v ESP (Final) 5 - 3



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre



EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Men 2024

Walcz, Poland



1. Austria

2. Poland

3. Italy

4. Ukraine

5. Lithuania

6. Luxembourg



Full Tournament results







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-A Women 2024

Rakovnik, Czechia



1. Wales

2. Czechia

3. 4. Italy

Lithuania



Full Tournament results







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Men 2024

Lausanne, Switzerland



1. Switzerland

2 .Scotland

3. Czechia

4. Wales

5. Finland



Full Tournament results







EuroHockey U21 Championship II-B Women 2024

Konya, Türkiye



1. Scotland

2. Ukraine

3. Poland

4. Türkiye



Full Tournament results







Scotland U21 Women win gold in Konya to qualify for A Division and Junior World Cup







A 1-0 victory over Ukraine at the final of U21 EuroHockey Championship II in Konya has secured Scotland Women the gold medal; their spot in the U21 EuroHockey Championships; and qualification for the Junior World Cup for the first time since 2005.







IRL U16 Boys & Girls secure bronze medal in hugely competitive BearingPoint 4-Nations Tournament in Cork







Hockey Ireland were delighted to welcome the Netherlands, Spain, and Wales to the Garryduff Sports Centre in Cork for the BearingPoint 4-Nations. Blessed with decent weather and even better hockey, the four-day event saw fans from across Ireland, and further afield come together to support the future of international hockey go head-to-head.







High five for Perak and Police in hockey



By Aftar Singh





The Police team celebrating winning the women's National Hockey 5s title in Bukit Jalil today. PIC COURTESY OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Perak defeated defending champions Pahang 4-1 in the National 5s men's final at National Hockey Stadium today.







Day 5 Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024







Kolkata: The penultimate day of action in the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024 at Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake in Kolkata saw Manipur Hockey, Hockey Jharkhand, and Hockey Bengal claim victories in the Women’s category, while Manipur Hockey, Hockey Association of Odisha, and Hockey Jharkhand won in the Men’s category.



