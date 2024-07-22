Monday 22 July 2024

A Heritage of Excellence: Hockey at the Olympic Games







Hockey, with its fast-paced action and global appeal, has been a staple of the Olympic Games for over a century. With one of the highest fan following as well as a hugely active player base around the world, hockey has a long and storied history at the Olympics, and is amongst the sports that have made the most appearances in the Olympic Games, with Paris 2024 marking the 25th edition of Hockey at the games!







Olympic Games Paris 2024: Where to Watch







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is thrilled to announce the comprehensive broadcast options for the highly anticipated Hockey competitions at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Fans worldwide can enjoy live and exclusive coverage through various platforms, ensuring that everyone can experience the excitement of Olympic Hockey.







The Paris 2024 hockey venue is athlete-friendly







I’ve just visited the historic Yves-du-Manoir stadium, the hockey venue for this year’s Olympiad. The venue looks stunning! It is very impressive to see the transformation done over the years to build from a former multi-sports complex – used for the 1924 Olympic Games! - a hockey venue that will be a perfect legacy for our sport. I’ve been to each and every area where the athletes will be and I’m glad to tell that it is ready for the athletes for them to perform at their excellence and to celebrate! Trainings have already started. Also, the team here, led by our former FIH colleague Antoine Berger, has done a marvellous job, under the leadership of Paris 2024 President Tony Estanguet, working very closely together with our FIH Olympic Games Director Hilary Atkinson who’s done an outstanding job too.







Paris Olympics: Coach Craig Fulton keen to carry forward India's Hockey legacy



Manuja Veerappa





Craig Fulton. (TOI Photo)



BENGALURU: Coaching the Indian hockey team is more like skating on thin ice. The Sword of Damocles hangs over the coach's head the moment he takes over. Over the years, many reputed coaches across the globe have shied away for the same reason. In the middle of an Olympic cycle, Australian Graham Reid was shown the door after the team's poor showing at the 2023 World Cup.







Saving the best for last: P. R. Sreejesh aims for Olympic gold in Paris



After securing a historic bronze in Tokyo, P. R. Sreejesh sets his sights on a quest for gold at the Paris Olympics.



By Aswathy Santhosh





Indian men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (Source: Getty)



Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh, better known as P. R. Sreejesh, is a celebrated Indian field hockey goalkeeper from Kerala, renowned for his exceptional skills and resilience.







From Tokyo to Paris, former India hockey captain Manpreet Singh dreams of striking gold



Aakanksha N Bhardwaj





Former hockey skipper Manpreet Singh is playing his fourth Olympics.



‘Ardaas karo — pray for us!’ This is what Manpreet Singh tells his mother, Manjit Kaur, whenever he calls her.







From Mithapur to Paris: Manpreet Singh’s golden dream



Manpreet's journey from the fields of Mithapur village to the world stage is nothing short of inspiring.



By Aswathy Santhosh





Manpreet Singh



Manpreet Singh Pawar is a name synonymous with grit, determination, and leadership in Indian field hockey.







Jarmanpreet Singh: The defender who defied the odds



With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, Jarmanpreet Singh is more determined than ever to change the color of India's Olympic medal to gold.



By Aswathy Santhosh







The team's aim is to change the color of our Olympic medal to gold," says Jarmanpreet Singh, who is gearing up for the Paris Olympics.







Hockey star Onthatile Zulu ready to reach new heights at Games where SA side promises to raise the bar



By Keanan Hemmonsbey





Onthatile Zulu of South Africa and Pauline Varoqui of France during their Summer Series fifth Test at SACS in Cape Town on 26 January 2024. (Photo: Ashley Vlotman / Gallo Images)



Midfielder Onthatile Zulu and her teammates are hoping to reach the quarterfinal stage at the Olympic Games for the first time.







Indian Women’s Hockey Team completes intensive training session at Indian Naval Academy



The camp enhanced the team’s physical and mental fortitude, preparing them for future challenges both on and off the field







New Delhi: The Indian Women’s Hockey Team has successfully completed a unique and intensive training session at the Indian Naval Academy (INA) in Kannur, Kerala, held from 15 to 21 July. This transformative camp, conducted in the disciplined environment of the INA, aimed to enhance the team’s skills and foster a spirit of unity and resilience.







Finals Results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024



Hockey Association of Odisha clinched the title in the Men’s category while Hockey Jharkhand were crowned Champions of the Women’s category







Kolkata: Hockey Association of Odisha and Hockey Jharkhand claimed titles in the Men’s and Women’s categories of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men & Women East Zone Championship 2024 respectively at the Netaji Subhas Eastern Centre, Salt Lake in Kolkata today.







How walking hockey is transforming players' lives



By Susie Rack • Rakeem Omar





Wolverhampton and Tettenhall Hockey Club. The walking hockey team has enjoyed fixtures against other clubs and now has 44 regular members



A walking hockey team in Wolverhampton started to combat isolation after Covid has transformed participants' lives, its founder has said.







Tributes paid to Wolverhampton hockey icon and grandad who has died aged 93



Sucha Singh Johal set up the United Brothers hockey team 50 years ago his former teammates will don their uniforms in his honour





Tributes have been paid to Sucha Singh Johal who has died aged 93 (Image: British Sikh Federation)



Tributes have been paid to a grandfather and Wolverhampton hockey icon who has died aged 93. Sucha Singh Johal was the founder of the first British Panjabi hockey club, called United Brothers, which was set up around 50 years ago.



