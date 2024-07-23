Tuesday 23 July 2024

Stalwart Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh announces Paris 2024 to be his last tournament Indian team to make this a special outing; encouraged to begin 'Win it for Sreejesh' campaign in Paris 2024



Hockey India congratulates the legendary goalkeeper for his exemplary contribution to Indian Hockey







New Delhi: Hockey India on Monday congratulated stalwart Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on his stellar career after he confirmed that Paris 2024 will be his last international outing. The 36-year-old's decision to make Paris his final stand has only motivated the Indian National Team to begin their "Win it for Sreejesh" campaign, urging global hockey fans to rally behind the team in their attempt to stand on the podium once again.







PR Sreejesh to retire from international hockey after Paris Olympics 2024





File - P. R. Sreejesh during the Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament in Chennai. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU



India veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is set to retire from international hockey after the Paris Olympics, starting later this month.







Four-time hockey Olympians of India and those who just missed the milestone



K. ARUMUGAM



In India’s 96 years Olympic hockey history, only three players have figured in a record 4 Olympics: Leslie Claudius (1948 to 1960), Udham Singh (1952 to 1964) and Dhanraj Pillay (1992 to 2004). Former India captains PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh will join the elite group when they step in on the historic Yvus-du-Manoir stadium in Paris.







Hockey at Paris 2024: Men’s Pool A Preview







The 12 best teams (men’s and women’s) from around the world are converging in Paris as we countdown to the final few days till the start of the Hockey competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024! Each team comes with the aim of standing on the Olympic podium, while only one can claim the gold medal at the end of the Games.







Hockey at Paris 2024: Women’s Pool A Preview







The 12 best teams (men’s and women’s) from around the world are converging in Paris as we countdown to the final few days till the start of the Hockey competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024! Each team comes with the aim of standing on the Olympic podium, while only one can claim the gold medal at the end of the Games.







Alison Keogh – Olympic Games, it’s Official!



Alison Keogh is officially named as part of the umpiring panel for hockey at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games







Not only will Paris 2024 feature our IRL Men’s Hockey Team, but it will also feature representation through our very own Alison Keogh who will be one of the umpires officiating in both Men’s and Women’s Hockey during the Olympics.







Meet Team Ireland - Hockey



Mary Hannigan & Johnny Watterson





The Ireland team celebrate qualifying for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the final whistle after defeating Korea in the third/fourth playoff at the Men’s Hockey Olympic Qualifier in Valencia in January. Photograph: Frank Uijlenbroek/Inpho



Sean Murray’s side looking forward to their Olympic bow after completing the long tough road to Paris







If skipper Harmanpreet Singh is on song with his drag flicks, there is nothing to worry: Hockey India Chief Dilip Tirkey





Harmanpreet Singh. (Pic Credit - X)



NEW DELHI: Dilip Tirkey, the former captain and current Hockey India president, is optimistic about the Indian team's prospects at the upcoming Paris Olympics. He believes that if captain Harmanpreet Singh performs at his best, India has a strong chance of improving upon their medal finish from the previous Olympics.







Zenani Kraai: From Langa’s blue turf to the Paris Olympics



Zenani Kraai, a highly skilled hockey player from the township of Langa, is proudly making his Olympic debut for South Africa.



by Precious Simpasa





Hockey player, Zenani Kraai. Image: Instagram via @princesshockeysa



Zenani Kraai, a talented hockey player from Langa, is set to make his Olympic debut in Paris. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Kraai, who has overcome numerous challenges to reach this point.







The Chelsea trialist leading GB's Olympic hopes





David Ames has played for Ireland and then England and Great Britain. Image source, Getty Images



A third appearance at an Olympic Games and the opportunity to captain Great Britain at Paris 2024 offers more than a little consolation for David Ames missing out on a potential career as a professional footballer with Chelsea.







Attacking midfielder adds to the list of Princeton’s U.S. national team stars





Beth Yeager ’26 (No. 17 in white) celebrates scoring a goal during the United States’ Women’s FIH Hockey Pro League match against Great Britain on June 1. Press Association via AP Images



Beth Yeager ’26 found out she’d made the U.S. Olympic field hockey team in June in an email. The national team was on a break, so she had time to reflect on the news in private.







Olympics hockey: 10 greatest matches and finest moments at summer Games



By Rod Gilmour





Maddie Hinch saves a shoot-out from Netherlands' Maartje Paumen during the gold medal match in Rio



The Hockey Paper picks out 10 classic Olympic Games matches to remember as the world’s best players descend upon Paris for the 2024 Games.







FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025: Eight men’s and women’s teams seal qualification from Europe







With the EuroHockey Under-21, U21 II-A, U21 II-B Championships coming to a close last week, eight men’s and women’s teams have secured qualification to the upcoming expanded 24-team FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025! Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, England, France, Austria and Switzerland were the eight men’s qualifiers from Europe. Netherlands, Spain, England, Germany, Belgium, Ireland, Wales and Scotland were the eight women’s teams to qualify for the upcoming World Cup.







Hockey India calls up non Olympic-bound members of the Indian Men's core probable group for National Coaching Camp ahead of Asian Champions Trophy



Players from the Paris Olympics Team will join the group on 24th August







New Delhi: Hockey India on Tuesday named the core probable group for the Senior Men's National Coaching camp in SAI, Bengaluru for the forthcoming Asian Champions Trophy to be held in Hulunbuir City, China in September.







Young Tigers to go Down Under for exposure



By Aftar Singh





Two Young Tigers training at Bukit Jalil.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Young Tigers will go tomorrow to Brisbane, Australia, for a six-match hockey playing tour.







Final Results: 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024



Hockey Haryana clinched the title in the Women’s category while Uttar Pradesh Hockey were crowned Champions in the Men’s category







Uttar Pradesh: Uttar Pradesh Hockey and Hockey Haryana secured the titles in the Men’s and Women’s categories of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men North Zone Championship 2024 respectively at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.







2024 Summer Bash at the Beach Concludes After a Weekend of Fun





Dan Trevino



VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The 2024 Summer Bash at the Beach (SBB), presented by YOLO Sportswear, concluded on Sunday after a hot, sunny weekend filled with field hockey and fun.



