Wednesday 24 July 2024

The Hockeyroos and Kookaburras are two of Australia’s most successful Olympic teams, with a combined 13 Olympic medals between them.







Not A Country For Old Men?



By Ashley Morrison



"You can tell that the Olympics are coming up because Hockey is in the news," was a comment made by a friend in the past month in Australia.







‘Win It for Sreejesh’: Harmanpreet Singh’s War Cry for Indian Hockey Side at 2024 Paris Olympics



Hockey India captain Harmanpreet Singh reveals the team's aspirations for the Paris Olympics, saying they want to give PR Sreejesh the best send-off.





Harmanpreet Singh, PR Sreejesh | Image: Instagram/@harmanpreet_13



As Team India reaches the Olympic Village in Paris, one of the biggest contenders will be the Indian Men's hockey team, which will be spearheaded by Harmanpreet Singh. The Men's hockey side will be aiming to change the colour of the medal after they secured a bronze in the preceding 2020 Tokyo Games. But before the Olympics, India's veteran hockey player, PR Sreejesh, announced that his last dance for the national colours will be in Paris. Harmanpreet Singh presented a message to the veteran goalkeeper and also revealed the ultimate aim for the Men's hockey team in Paris Games.







Cash-strapped SA Women’s Hockey Team raises funds to get to Olympics



The South African Women’s Hockey Team has had to overcome major financial hurdles to get to the Paris Olympics.



by Nick Pawson





The SA Women’s Hockey Team will hit off their Olympics campaign against Australia on Sunday. Image: @sawhockey/ Instagram



With just four days to go until Paris 2024, South Africa’s women’s hockey team has had to defy financial odds to fulfill their Olympic dream.







‘This opportunity motivates me to work even harder and contribute to our team's success,’ says Sanjay on playing in his maiden Olympics in Paris



Sanjay first caught the nation's attention during the 2021 Junior Hockey World Cup, where he emerged as the highest scorer for India with eight goals







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team player Sanjay, who is a formidable defender and drag-flicker from Dabra village near Hisar, Haryana, is set to make his debut at the Olympics in Paris. Emerging as one of the most promising players in Indian hockey, Sanjay's journey from a small village to the grand stage of the Olympics is a testament to his hard work and dedication.







'My family is overjoyed, I'm honoured': India hockey player Sanjay ahead of Olympic debut



Sanjay's journey from a remote village to the grand stage of the Paris Olympics is a testament to his hard work and dedication.





Indian defender and drag-flicker Sanjay will make his Olympic debut in Paris. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Indian men's hockey team player Sanjay, a formidable defender and drag-flicker from Dabra village near Hisar, Haryana, is set to make his debut at the Olympics in Paris.







"Can't Predict Anything": India Men's Hockey Coach Craig Fulton On Paris Olympics 2024 Chances



India have been placed in a tough pool with Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, Argentina and Ireland in Paris Olympics 2024.





File image of India men's hockey team.© X (Twitter)



Building trust was a key target area for India's men's hockey coach Craig Fulton when he took over last year and as the team lands in Paris, hoping to better the Olympic bronze achieved in Tokyo, the South African is confident that his efforts will yield the desired results. Since taking over 14 months back, my main focus has been on building trust among the group," Fulton told PTI in an exclusive interview from the Paris Games Village.







From NCAA to the Olympic Stage





WorldSportPics



Before the Olympic roster was named in June, and before the team even stepped foot in Ranchi, India for the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifier in January, each athlete made a choice. A choice to put their lives on hold for a chance to play on the biggest stage: the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Four athletes that achieved this dream delayed their collegiate journey by taking an Olympic Redshirt/Waiver.







From Comm Ave to Paris—Ally Hammel’s Journey to the Olympics



Former BU field hockey star is set to become the first Terrier to represent Team USA in Olympic field hockey



Brendan Nordstrom







Shortly after joining BU’s varsity field hockey team, Ally Hammel made a list of goals for herself: play on the US Women’s National Team, compete in a major tournament, and become an Olympian.







Paris Olympics: Team GB hockey star from Oxford at first Games



By Liam Rice





Goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard is from Oxford (Image: Sportsbeat)



MIRIAM Pritchard is getting set for her first Olympics with the Team GB hockey side.







Olympic Games Hockey -The finals played between the two arch rivals



By Tariq Ali



Indian men's hockey team won eight gold medals in the seven finals played against the five opponent teams in the Field Hockey event in the Olympic Games. India played most three final matches against arch rival Pakistan, India won two and lost one.











How Olympic hockey rules and the sport is explained to the uninitiated



Every four years, it takes a Summer Games for explainer stories and ‘how is field hockey played?’ to resurface for the uninitiated.







England and Great Britain Hockey and Danny Kerry Statement







Danny Kerry has decided that he will no longer take up the role of Performance Director due to personal reasons.







2024 National Future Talent Squads named following impressive HA U18 Championships







Following impressive performances at the Hockey Australian Under 18 Championships and on the eve of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, 32 male and female athletes from right across Australia have been recognised as the next generation of the sport with selection in the 2024 Men's & Women's National Futures Squads.







The Olympic Club and Greenwich FHC Make History at 2024 Adult National Club Championship





R3 Media(Jeremy Mason & Amaan Rashid)



NEWARK, Del. – After three days of intense competition, the champions of the 2024 United States Field Hockey League (USFHL) Adult National Club Championship (NCC) have been crowned! 20 teams, 10 seasoned officials, and over 390 athletes participated in 42 games over the long weekend. The Olympic Club and Greenwich made Adult NCC history by becoming the first three-time champions in the women’s and men’s divisions, respectively.



