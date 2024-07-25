Thursday 25 July 2024

Hockey at Paris 2024: Women’s Pool B Preview







The 12 best teams (men’s and women’s) from around the world are converging in Paris as we countdown to the final few days till the start of the Hockey competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024! Each team comes with the aim of standing on the Olympic podium, while only one can claim the gold medal at the end of the Games.







"I'm really proud to do this for hockey" Eddie Ockenden named first Australian Hockey flag bearer since 1988







Tasmania's favourite son has added to his incredibly long list of accolades as Chef de Mission Anna Meares named him as a flag bearer for the 2024 Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony, alongside Canoe Slalom gold medallist Jess Fox.







Why Sreejesh’s torrent of gaalis is sweet music for Manpreet and why the hyper versatile Manpreet is kept away from Sreejesh’s goalie pads



Headed to their fourth Olympics at Paris, hockey warhorses PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh recall journey from ridicule to redemption, from finishing last at London to bronze at Tokyo.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh will represent the Indian men's hockey team for what will be their fourth Olympics appearance in Paris. (Hockey India)



Two former India captains. Two stalwarts of Indian hockey over the last decade and then some years. Two men who, between them, have seen the lows of London 2012 and the highs of Tokyo 2020 spanning their careers. And come Paris 2024, PR Sreejesh and Manpreet Singh will represent the Indian men’s hockey team for what will be their fourth Olympic Games appearance.







Raj Kumar Pal hopes to repay family's sacrifices with hockey gold in Paris Olympics





Midfielder Raj Kumar Pal will be making his Olympic debut in Paris. (Courtesy : Hockey India)



Raj Kumar Pal, the dynamic midfielder in the Indian men’s hockey team, is all set to represent India at Paris Olympics 2024. A vital cog in the Indian team, Raj Kumar Pal first came in the spotlight when he was selected for a five-nation U-23 tournament in Belgium in 2018.







‘It always has been a dream for me to represent India at the highest level,’ says Raj Kumar Pal on playing in his maiden Olympics in Paris



The dynamic midfielder made his debut for Senior Men’s Team in FIH Pro League in 2020







New Delhi: Raj Kumar Pal, the dynamic midfielder in the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, is all set to represent India in the 2024 Paris Olympics. A vital cog in the Indian team, Raj Kumar Pal first came in the spotlight when he was selected for a five-nation U-23 tournament in Belgium in 2018.







‘A very special moment for us, especially as it will be Ruhanat’s first time watching her dad play live,’ says Harmanpreet Singh’s wife, Amandeep, ahead of the Paris Olympics



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain is all set to play in his third Olympics







New Delhi: In a heartwarming and insightful episode of “Hockey Te Charcha Feat Familia,” Amandeep Kaur, the wife of Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh, shared her experiences and the family's excitement for the upcoming Paris Olympics 2024. The podcast, aimed at providing a unique glimpse into the lives of Indian hockey stars through their family's perspective, highlighted Amandeep’s unwavering support and the special bond she shares with Harmanpreet.







Cash-strapped SA women’s hockey side: Meet the team!



by Garrin Lambley





Cash-strapped SA women’s hockey side: Meet the team! © Provided by The South African



The South African women’s hockey team competing at the Paris Olympics 2024 had to resort to crowdfunding in order to make their way to France.







From Zwide to the Olympic stage, Mali’s dream comes alive in Paris







Maties Hockey player and 2023 Sportswoman of the Year, Ongeziwe Mali is living out her Olympic dream after being selected to form part of the South African Women’s Hockey team at the Olympic Games in Paris, France from 26 July to 11 August.







Olympian Marsha Cox Reflects on the #PowerOfRecognition as She Heads to 2024 Paris



Alicia Pillay





After having enjoyed a fruitful career on the field, former SA Hockey captain Marsha Cox is making the most of opportunities since her retirement, and is excited about her upcoming Liaison Officer role with the Olympic Broadcast Services in Paris. Photos: Supplied



After having enjoyed a distinguished career on the field, former SA Hockey captain Marsha Cox is making the most of opportunities since her retirement, and among these, is particularly excited about her upcoming Liaison Officer role with the Olympic Broadcast Services in Paris







Hockey India launches Athlete Management System to revolutionize talent development and management



The AMS will help in Elite Athlete Tracking and Grassroots Talent Identification



​New Delhi, 24th July 2024:Hockey India on Wednesday launched their cutting-edge Athlete Management System (AMS), designed to revolutionize the management and development of hockey talent across the nation. This innovative system will serve two primary purposes - Elite Athlete Tracking and Grassroots Talent Identification.



