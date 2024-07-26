Friday 26 July 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2



Men



27 Jul 2024 10:00 GBR v ESP (Pool A)

27 Jul 2024 10:30 BEL v IRL (Pool B)

27 Jul 2024 12:45 NED v RSA (Pool A)

27 Jul 2024 13:15 AUS v ARG (Pool B)

27 Jul 2024 17:00 GER v FRA (Pool A)

27 Jul 2024 17:30 IND v NZL (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Women



27 Jul 2024 19:45 ARG v USA (Pool B)

27 Jul 2024 20:15 NED v FRA (Pool A)



Pool Standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre







Hockey at Paris 2024: Men’s Pool B Preview







The 12 best teams (men’s and women’s) from around the world are converging in Paris as we countdown to the final few days till the start of the Hockey competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024! Each team comes with the aim of standing on the Olympic podium, while only one can claim the gold medal at the end of the Games.







The Doughty Dozen eye podium in Paris



S2H Team







Is there a stronger or weaker pool at the 2024 Paris Olympics due to start on Friday? Opinions float around but given the serpentine method with rankings as the basis of drawing out the pools and little to choose from teams in clusters down the rungs, one might be tempted to declare both pools of death.







Hockey athletes Rocío Sánchez (ARG) and Eddie Ockenden (AUS) chosen as Flag Bearers at Paris 2024







In a historic moment for hockey at the Olympics, Rocio Sanchez and Eddie Ockenden have been chosen to be the flag bearers for Argentina and Australia respectively, at the upcoming Olympic Games Paris 2024, an honour that not only recognises their exceptional contributions to hockey but also highlights them as symbols of inspiration and dedication for athletes across the world.







‘Unmatched’ Netherlands women surely the world’s most dominant sports team ever



By Rod Gilmour





Marloes Keetels and Eva de Goede hold aloft the 2022 Hockey World Cup PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Boston Celtics in the 60s? Chicago Red Bulls? The All Blacks? The raft of ‘who is the most dominant team in international sport ever?’ lists seem to neglect one outfit: the fearsome Netherlands women’s hockey team over the last 20 years.







Upbeat Indian Men's Hockey Team ready for Kiwi Challenge



Captain Harmanpreet Singh emphasises on 'starting well' as the Tokyo Olympics Bronze medallists begin their campaign







Paris: Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh exuded confidence ahead of their campaign opener on Saturday against New Zealand here at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Having arrived in Europe a little over two weeks ago, the Indian side has gone through a 3-day mental conditioning camp in Switzerland, played high-octane practice matches against Malaysia, Netherlands, Germany and Great Britain in the days leading up to their first Pool B match here.







New Zealand ready to grab opportunity







The New Zealand Men’s Hockey Team is well and truly settled into the Olympic Village after being some of the first athletes to enter late last week.







New Zealand and perpetual zeal



ERROL D’CRUZ







First up, New Zealand! Now, if you’ve been a follower of Indian hockey long enough, you’ll likely endure the jitters as the teams open their campaign at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Saturday. You don’t have to go too far back. Just last year, India played the Black Sticks in their backyard in the quest to make the World Cup quarterfinals but beaten in a shootout at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.







Olympic Games Hockey - Teams Records



By Tariq Ali



The 25th edition of the Men's Hockey event in the Olympic Games to be held in Paris, France starting from 27 July and the final will be played on 8 August, 2024.



The 12 teams are participating divided into two groups:



Group A - Netherlands, Spain,Germany, Great Britain, South Africa and France

Group B - Australia, Belgium, Argentina, India, New Zealand and Ireland



Following are the historical performances of the participating teams in Men's Hockey

Teams OG Played Won Lost Drawn GF GA

Group A

NED 19 128 75 33 20 321 205

ESP 18 119 51 41 27 237 146

GER (all) 20 130 79 27 24 326 167

GBR 18 112 49 39 24 226 199

RSA 5 31 5 20 6 64 109

FRA (H) 9 41 9 27 5 38 100



Teams OG Played Won Lost Drawn GF GA

Group B

AUS 16 121 72 29 20 330 155

IND 21 134 83 34 17 458 186

ARG 12 80 20 45 15 140 210

BEL 15 88 37 38 13 184 174

NZL 13 88 34 37 17 177 160

IRE 2 7 2 5 - 14 25







'If you are not able to handle pressure in sports, change your line': Ex-India hockey player Jagbir Singh



As the Indian men’s hockey team aims to improve on its bronze medal-winning performance from Tokyo 2020, former forward and Olympian Jagbir Singh assesses the current players and their chances



Akaash Dasgupta





After breaking the jinx with a bronze at last Olympics, Indian men's hockey team will look to win another medal at Paris Olympics. Images: Hockey India/Jagbir Singh



An Olympic medal can work wonders.



The one big thing that changed vis-a-vis the mindset of Indian fans after the last edition of the Olympics in Tokyo was that they once again began to realistically expect a medal from field hockey. The Indian men’s and women’s teams both made history in Tokyo. The men broke a 41-year jinx to win the bronze medal (last Olympic medal won before this was in 1980, Moscow), while the women made the semi-final cut for the first time ever (it was their third appearance overall at the Olympics), heartbreakingly missing out on a bronze medal after two back to back defeats.







Pakistan’s great fall: How former hockey giant failed Olympics test, again



What caused the downfall of one of the world’s most successful hockey-playing nations, and does it have a plan to reclaim its lost glory?



By Abid Hussain





Pakistan won their first hockey gold at the 1960 Olympics in Rome [File: RDB/Ullstein Bild via Getty Images]



Islamabad, Pakistan – The clock was ticking away, and only eight minutes remained for the Pakistani hockey team to break an embarrassing pattern of decline in a sport it dominated for decades.







Paris 2024 – Everything you need to know!







The excitement is continuing to build ahead of Ireland’s opening match at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Here is everything you need to know to stay in the loop:







Keenan Horne on life in the glitzy Olympic Village







As fans from around the world await the start of the world’s biggest sporting event, athletes have begun settling into the pristine Olympic Village in Paris.







Edith Molikoe vows to give everything for SA hockey team at Paris Olympics





Edith Molikoe will be aiming to use her experience to help the SA women’s hockey team against their high-ranked opposition at the Paris Olympics. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/Independent Media



Edith Molikoe aims to ‘leave it all out on the playing field’ as she prepares to represent the South African women’s hockey team at the Paris Olympics.







‘She would run through a brick wall’: The journey of Beth Yeager to Olympic field hockey



Cole Keller and Max Hines





Junior midfielder Beth Yeager will be playing in her first Olympic Games, representing Team USA in Paris. Photo courtesy of @TigerFH / X.



Now a veteran on the national team set to earn her 54th cap, rising junior Beth Yeager will be representing USA Field Hockey in her first Olympics. Team USA, ranked No. 24 in the world and the lowest in their preliminary pool of six nations, is riding high off of a somewhat surprising qualification to the Olympic Games.







Sidelined by ACL Tear, Wolgemuth Talks About Missing Paris 2024 Olympic Games





World Sport Pics



Few titles carry as much weight as “Olympian.”



It is an immortalized term young kids dream of, adults respect immensely, and I was hoping to make my reality. But then in my team’s second to last match before the Games, I tore my ACL.







The Idols That Came Before







Like any sport, field hockey has role models – remarkable athletes that inspire the rising generation. Lauren Crandall, Rachel Dawson, Melissa Gonzalez, Jackie Briggs. These are some of the names of those who were competing for Team USA the last few times USA Field Hockey appeared at the Olympics.







FIH add portrayal guidelines to promote gender equality







As a further major measure to promote gender equality, diversity and inclusion, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) has added portrayal guidelines - inspired by the IOC portrayal guidelines and shared them with the global hockey community.







2024 Test Matches SUI v AUT (W)

Lucerne



26 Jul 2024 19:30 SUI v AUT

27 Jul 2024 16:00 SUI v AUT

28 Jul 2024 11:00 SUI v AUT





Live scores





FIH Match Centre



Ireland Men’s Hockey Head Coach agrees contract extension to 2028







Dublin – July 25, 2024: Ireland Men’s Head Coach Mark Tumilty has agreed a four-year contract extension taking him to the end of 2028.







U-18 USMNT Wraps Up 2024 Croatia Tour





Credit: Krešo Šarić



ZAGREB, Croatia - The U.S. U-18 Men's National Team returned home from a summer tour in Zagreb, Croatia, where they played four friendly matches against the host nation.



