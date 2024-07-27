Saturday 27 July 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2



Men



27 Jul 2024 10:00 GBR v ESP (Pool A) 4 - 0

27 Jul 2024 10:30 BEL v IRL (Pool B) 2 - 0

27 Jul 2024 12:45 NED v RSA (Pool A) 5 - 3

27 Jul 2024 13:15 AUS v ARG (Pool B) 1 - 0 (Q4)

27 Jul 2024 17:00 GER v FRA (Pool A)

27 Jul 2024 17:30 IND v NZL (Pool B)



28 Jul 2024 17:00 GER v ESP (Pool A)

28 Jul 2024 17:30 BEL v NZL (Pool B)

28 Jul 2024 19:45 NED v FRA (Pool A)

28 Jul 2024 20:15 RSA v GBR (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



27 Jul 2024 19:45 ARG v USA (Pool B)

27 Jul 2024 20:15 NED v FRA (Pool A)



28 Jul 2024 10:00 BEL v CHN (Pool A)

28 Jul 2024 10:30 GER v JPN (Pool A)

28 Jul 2024 12:45 AUS v RSA (Pool B)

28 Jul 2024 13:15 GBR v ESP (Pool B)



Pool Standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre



Olympic Games Hockey - The Nations Flag Bearers in the Opening Ceremony



By Tariq Ali



Rocio Sanchez of Argentina women's hockey and Eddie Ockenden of Australia men's hockey players were the flag bearers of their countries in the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games 2024.











Day 1 preview: Men’s competition dominates proceedings on Paris 2024 Olympic opener







The opening day of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 promises to be an absolutely thrilling affair, with all 12 men’s teams in action and two high-profile fixtures in the women’s competition set to be played in front of packed crowds at the magnificent Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium.







GB men's hockey team start with emphatic victory



Alistair Watkins



Great Britain's men started their bid for Olympic hockey gold with a commanding 4-0 win over Spain in Pool A.







Ireland lose hockey opener to defending champions Belgium



by Nigel Ringland





Ireland’s Jeremy Duncan in action against Belgium © Inpho



Ireland have lost 2-0 to Belgium in their opening game of Pool A.







SA hockey coach hopes plan comes together in Paris opener





Cheslyn Gie © Gallo Images



Cheslyn Gie, who guided Mandela University back into the A section of the recent USSAs, will







SA Men’s Hockey team set for Olympic opener





SA Hockey star Musthapha Cassiem. | Facebook\Bishop Diocesan College



SOUTH Africa Men’s Hockey coach Cheslin Chie is expecting “great things” from explosive forward Mustapha Cassiem, ahead of the team’s much-anticipated Olympic Games opener against the Netherlands in Paris today.







Men’s & Women’s Hockey athlete replacements







Nathan Ephraums will replace Jake Whetton in the Australian Olympic men’s hockey team and Maddison Brooks will replace Alice Arnott in the Australian Olympic women’s hockey team.







Kookaburras, Hockeyroos make changes to squads ahead of openers





Hockeyroos player Alice Arnott. Picture by Getty Images



The Australian men’s and women’s hockey teams have been forced to make changes for their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign openers.







Germany’s Micheel feels Olympic magic as start of Paris 2024 nears







With the start of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 less than 24 hours away, the excitement about competing in the greatest sporting spectacle on earth is being felt by all of the athletes lucky enough to be here in the City of Light.







From Teammates to Warlords - a hockey enigma



Shane Sadanand



Former team mates Craig Fulton and Greg Nicol face off as opposition coaches in India and New Zealand's first Olympic encounter tonight







‘It’s everything’ – Craig Fulton’s India can’t afford a slow start as they begin quest for back-to-back medals



India will start their Paris Olympics campaign on Saturday when they will lock horns against New Zealand in their first match of the Pool B.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring the goal. (Hockey India)



“Kya Olympics mein aisa karega?”



It’s a little line that Harmanpreet Singh says is repeated often during the hours and hours of training they undergo at the SAI Center in Bengaluru when some aspect of a drill doesn’t go well. Away from the spotlight, as they sweat it out in the confines of their training camp, it is a way for the players to keep reminding themselves of the task ahead of them in Paris.







Clinch gold, make it memorable: The Indian hockey team has its priority clear for Paris Olympics 2024



The Indian team will meet New Zealand (July 27), Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1), and Australia (August 2) in its Pool-B engagements.



Y. B. Sarangi





India’s hockey team players during a practice session at Yves du Manoir stadium in Paris on Friday 26 July 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu



Backed by good preparation and acclimatisation, the Indian hockey team’s approach ahead of its opening match against New Zealand is calm. Its primary aim? — improve the colour of its Tokyo bronze medal in the Paris Olympics at the historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, here on Saturday.







From partial paralysis to Olympics debut, Sukhjeet Singh’s story of true grit



Indervir Grewal





Every day for what felt like an eternity, a helpless Sukhjeet Singh was overwhelmed by the realisation that his bright future was unravelling and the world leaving him behind.



Every day for what felt like an eternity, a helpless Sukhjeet Singh was overwhelmed by the realisation that his bright future was unravelling and the world leaving him behind. Paralysed in one leg and confined to his bed, a 21-year-old Sukhjeet wondered whether a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice would come to nothing; and that too after getting so close to realising his dream of playing for India.







Who are the key opponents for Indian men’s hockey team at Summer Games



Take a look at the key opponents that stand in the way of the Indian men’s hockey team and a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.





India will kick off its Paris 2024 campaign against New Zealand on July 27. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



The Indian men’s hockey team will begin its hunt for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics when it faces off against New Zealand in their Pool B match on Saturday.







Olympic Games Hockey - Women's Teams Records



By Tariq Ali



The 12th edition of the Women's Hockey event in the Olympic Games starting from 27 July to 9 August, 2024 in Paris, France.











Young Tigers go down fighting against Australia in friendly



By Aftar Singh





Coach I. Vickneswaran giving a pep talk to his national junior players during Friday’s friendly against Australia in Brisbane. PIC FRO MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior hockey team lost 4-2 to their Australian counterparts in a friendly in Brisbane on Friday.







‘This matters so much’ – Tess Howard on clothing win for women hockey players



Eleanor Crooks



Tess Howard has been tipped to star on the hockey pitch at her first Olympics but the 25-year-old’s impact will be felt beyond any goals she manages to score in Paris.



