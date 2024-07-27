Saturday 27 July 2024

2024 Olympic Games
Paris
All times GMT +2
Men
27 Jul 2024 10:00 GBR v ESP (Pool A) 4 - 0
27 Jul 2024 10:30 BEL v IRL (Pool B) 2 - 0
27 Jul 2024 12:45 NED v RSA (Pool A) 5 - 3
27 Jul 2024 13:15 AUS v ARG (Pool B) 1 - 0 (Q4)
27 Jul 2024 17:00 GER v FRA (Pool A)
27 Jul 2024 17:30 IND v NZL (Pool B)
28 Jul 2024 17:00 GER v ESP (Pool A)
28 Jul 2024 17:30 BEL v NZL (Pool B)
28 Jul 2024 19:45 NED v FRA (Pool A)
28 Jul 2024 20:15 RSA v GBR (Pool A)

Women
27 Jul 2024 19:45 ARG v USA (Pool B)
27 Jul 2024 20:15 NED v FRA (Pool A)
28 Jul 2024 10:00 BEL v CHN (Pool A)
28 Jul 2024 10:30 GER v JPN (Pool A)
28 Jul 2024 12:45 AUS v RSA (Pool B)
28 Jul 2024 13:15 GBR v ESP (Pool B)

Olympic Games Hockey - The Nations Flag Bearers in the Opening Ceremony
By Tariq Ali
Rocio Sanchez of Argentina women's hockey and Eddie Ockenden of Australia men's hockey players were the flag bearers of their countries in the opening ceremony of the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
Day 1 preview: Men’s competition dominates proceedings on Paris 2024 Olympic opener
The opening day of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 promises to be an absolutely thrilling affair, with all 12 men’s teams in action and two high-profile fixtures in the women’s competition set to be played in front of packed crowds at the magnificent Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium.
GB men's hockey team start with emphatic victory
Alistair Watkins
Great Britain's men started their bid for Olympic hockey gold with a commanding 4-0 win over Spain in Pool A.
Ireland lose hockey opener to defending champions Belgium
by Nigel Ringland
Ireland’s Jeremy Duncan in action against Belgium © Inpho
Ireland have lost 2-0 to Belgium in their opening game of Pool A.
SA hockey coach hopes plan comes together in Paris opener
Cheslyn Gie © Gallo Images
SA Men’s Hockey team set for Olympic opener
SA Hockey star Musthapha Cassiem. | Facebook\Bishop Diocesan College
SOUTH Africa Men’s Hockey coach Cheslin Chie is expecting “great things” from explosive forward Mustapha Cassiem, ahead of the team’s much-anticipated Olympic Games opener against the Netherlands in Paris today.
Men’s & Women’s Hockey athlete replacements
Nathan Ephraums will replace Jake Whetton in the Australian Olympic men’s hockey team and Maddison Brooks will replace Alice Arnott in the Australian Olympic women’s hockey team.
Kookaburras, Hockeyroos make changes to squads ahead of openers
Hockeyroos player Alice Arnott. Picture by Getty Images
The Australian men’s and women’s hockey teams have been forced to make changes for their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign openers.
Germany’s Micheel feels Olympic magic as start of Paris 2024 nears
With the start of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 less than 24 hours away, the excitement about competing in the greatest sporting spectacle on earth is being felt by all of the athletes lucky enough to be here in the City of Light.
From Teammates to Warlords - a hockey enigma
Shane Sadanand
Former team mates Craig Fulton and Greg Nicol face off as opposition coaches in India and New Zealand's first Olympic encounter tonight
‘It’s everything’ – Craig Fulton’s India can’t afford a slow start as they begin quest for back-to-back medals
India will start their Paris Olympics campaign on Saturday when they will lock horns against New Zealand in their first match of the Pool B.
by Vinayakk Mohanarangan
India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates after scoring the goal. (Hockey India)
“Kya Olympics mein aisa karega?”
It’s a little line that Harmanpreet Singh says is repeated often during the hours and hours of training they undergo at the SAI Center in Bengaluru when some aspect of a drill doesn’t go well. Away from the spotlight, as they sweat it out in the confines of their training camp, it is a way for the players to keep reminding themselves of the task ahead of them in Paris.
Clinch gold, make it memorable: The Indian hockey team has its priority clear for Paris Olympics 2024
The Indian team will meet New Zealand (July 27), Argentina (July 29), Ireland (July 30), Belgium (August 1), and Australia (August 2) in its Pool-B engagements.
Y. B. Sarangi
India’s hockey team players during a practice session at Yves du Manoir stadium in Paris on Friday 26 July 2024. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu
Backed by good preparation and acclimatisation, the Indian hockey team’s approach ahead of its opening match against New Zealand is calm. Its primary aim? — improve the colour of its Tokyo bronze medal in the Paris Olympics at the historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, here on Saturday.
From partial paralysis to Olympics debut, Sukhjeet Singh’s story of true grit
Indervir Grewal
Every day for what felt like an eternity, a helpless Sukhjeet Singh was overwhelmed by the realisation that his bright future was unravelling and the world leaving him behind.
Every day for what felt like an eternity, a helpless Sukhjeet Singh was overwhelmed by the realisation that his bright future was unravelling and the world leaving him behind. Paralysed in one leg and confined to his bed, a 21-year-old Sukhjeet wondered whether a lifetime of hard work and sacrifice would come to nothing; and that too after getting so close to realising his dream of playing for India.
Who are the key opponents for Indian men’s hockey team at Summer Games
Take a look at the key opponents that stand in the way of the Indian men’s hockey team and a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
India will kick off its Paris 2024 campaign against New Zealand on July 27. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu
The Indian men’s hockey team will begin its hunt for a medal at the Paris 2024 Olympics when it faces off against New Zealand in their Pool B match on Saturday.
Olympic Games Hockey - Women's Teams Records
By Tariq Ali
The 12th edition of the Women's Hockey event in the Olympic Games starting from 27 July to 9 August, 2024 in Paris, France.
Young Tigers go down fighting against Australia in friendly
By Aftar Singh
Coach I. Vickneswaran giving a pep talk to his national junior players during Friday’s friendly against Australia in Brisbane. PIC FRO MHC
KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior hockey team lost 4-2 to their Australian counterparts in a friendly in Brisbane on Friday.
‘This matters so much’ – Tess Howard on clothing win for women hockey players
Eleanor Crooks
Tess Howard has been tipped to star on the hockey pitch at her first Olympics but the 25-year-old’s impact will be felt beyond any goals she manages to score in Paris.