Sunday 28 July 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2



Men



27 Jul 2024 10:00 GBR v ESP (Pool A) 4 - 0

27 Jul 2024 10:30 BEL v IRL (Pool B) 2 - 0

27 Jul 2024 12:45 NED v RSA (Pool A) 5 - 3

27 Jul 2024 13:15 AUS v ARG (Pool B) 1 - 0

27 Jul 2024 17:00 GER v FRA (Pool A) 8 - 2

27 Jul 2024 17:30 IND v NZL (Pool B) 3 - 2



28 Jul 2024 17:00 GER v ESP (Pool A)

28 Jul 2024 17:30 BEL v NZL (Pool B)

28 Jul 2024 19:45 NED v FRA (Pool A)

28 Jul 2024 20:15 RSA v GBR (Pool A)



29 Jul 2024 10:00 IRL v AUS (Pool B)

29 Jul 2024 12:45 IND v ARG (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Women



27 Jul 2024 19:45 ARG v USA (Pool B) 4 - 1

27 Jul 2024 20:15 NED v FRA (Pool A) 6 - 2



28 Jul 2024 10:00 BEL v CHN (Pool A) 2 - 1

28 Jul 2024 10:30 GER v JPN (Pool A) 2 - 0

28 Jul 2024 12:45 AUS v RSA (Pool B)

28 Jul 2024 13:15 GBR v ESP (Pool B)



29 Jul 2024 10:30 JPN v CHN (Pool A)

29 Jul 2024 13:15 ESP v USA (Pool B)

29 Jul 2024 17:00 GBR v AUS (Pool B)

29 Jul 2024 17:30 RSA v ARG (Pool B)

29 Jul 2024 19:45 GER v NED (Pool A)

29 Jul 2024 20:15 FRA v BEL (Pool A)



Pool Standings

Live scores





FIH Match Centre



World champions Germany announce title intentions







Paris, France - Day 1: Reigning men’s world champions Germany stole the headlines on the opening day of the hockey competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 thanks to an impressive victory over host nation France at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium. There were also wins for the men’s teams of Great Britain, the Netherlands, Belgium, Australia and India, while the women of Argentina and the Netherlands also prevailed on a rainy but hugely entertaining day.







Defending Olympic champions kick off Paris 2024 competition with wins at historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on July 27



By Matt Nelsen





General view of Stade Yves Du Manoir as the sun sets during the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Picture by Alex Pantling/Getty Images



The men’s and women’s hockey competitions at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 got off to a riveting start at Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium on July 27, with both men's and women's defending champions getting off to a winning start.







GB’s men beat Spain in Olympic opener







On a damp Paris morning Great Britain’s men got their Olympic campaign off to a good start with 4-0 win over Spain, the goals coming from Nick Park, a Gareth Furlong brace and Rupert Shipperley. Whilst Spain edged GB in possession and chances, they were unable to convert them and GB proved to be clinical in scoring theirs.







Park’s Hollywood finish at Chariots of Fire stadium sets GB flying in hockey



Nick Park sparkles with brilliant 40m solo run and finish



Stephen McMillan at Stade Yves-du-Manoir





Nick Park flicks the ball into the top right corner to give Team GB the lead over Spain. Photograph: Anjum Naveed/AP



It has been 100 years since they staged an Olympic event at this stadium in Colombes: those were the 1924 Games made famous in Chariots of Fire. A century later Nick Park picked up where Eric Liddell and Harold Abrahams left off with a spectacular Hollywood finish of his own – his first international goal on his Olympic debut – to set Great Britain’s men on their way to an impressive 4-0 win over Spain in their Pool A opener.







Paris 2024 Olympic Games opening game for IRL Men’s Hockey ends in defeat



OLYMPIC GAMES HOCKEY/ POOL B: BELGIUM 2 IRELAND 0







PARIS: Ireland opened their account in Pool B of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with their third competitive match of 2024 against World Ranked #3 and with two FIH PRO League wins from two in their previous meetings. Belgium, the reigning Olympic champions, had finished a disappointing 5th in the recent FIH Pro League, one in which they went in as possible favourites to win, Ireland finished 9th in their debut outing at that level. Belgium were also finalists in the last Men’s World Cup so the weight of expectation was heavy on their shoulders. However, the Belgians were not burdened by those expectations and secured a solid 2-0 victory.







Champions Belgium men open up with Ireland win





Nelson Onana and John McKee head into Paris battle PIC: Worldsportpics COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Paris — Belgium and Ireland both offered a fine defensive display in their Olympic men’s opener. But it was the Olympic men’s champions who profited from a fortuitous deflection and an incisive PC from Alexander Hendrickx.







South Africa Battles Hard in Thrilling Paris Olympic Opener Against World Number 1 Netherlands







South Africa embarked on their Paris Olympic journey with an exhilarating opening encounter against the world number 1, the Netherlands, at the magnificent Yves du Manoir Stadium. Despite a brief delay due to a spider cam malfunction, the game commenced with high energy and intensity.







SA hockey men show spirit in opener



Zaahier Adams





Jip Janssen of Netherlands was instrumental for his side in their win against South Africa in their Men’s Hockey opener in Yves-du-Manoir Stadium yesterday.| Reuters



THE South African men’s hockey team delivered a spirited performance, but ultimately went down 5-3 to World No 1 Netherlands in their Olympic Games opener yesterday afternoon in Paris.







Govers powers Kookaburras to winning start in Paris







Triple Olympian Blake Govers has propelled the Australian Men’s Hockey Team to a gritty 1-0 win over Argentina in their opening match of the Paris 2024 Olympics.







Kookaburras beat Argentina 1-0 in tense campaign opener



By Anjishnu Roy





Thomas Craig of Team Australia. Picture by Getty Images



The Australian men's hockey team began their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign with a 1-0 win over Argentina in their opening Pool B match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes.







Indian Men's Hockey Team register a stunning 3-2 win over New Zealand



India's goals were scored by Mandeep Singh (24'), Vivek Sagar Prasad (34') and Harmanpreet Singh (59'); India take on Argentina in their next Pool B encounter







Paris: Indian Men's Hockey Team began their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign with a stunning 3-2 win against New Zealand in a nervy contest on a super Saturday here in Paris. It was goals by Mandeep Singh (24'), Vivek Sagar Prasad (34') and Harmanpreet Singh (59') that ensured a strong start for India in Pool B which include reigning Olympic champions Belgium, Australia, Ireland and Argentina.







Tough start in Paris, fight continues







It was a tough start to the ‘pool of death’ for the New Zealand Men’s Hockey Team at the Paris Olympics this morning, falling 3-2 to Tokyo Bronze Medallists India.







India down Kiwis at the death



K. ARUMUGAM







India left it late while winning an enthralling 2024 Olympic hockey opener against New Zealand 3-2 at the Yves-du-Manoir stadium in Paris on Saturday.







Chaos not control, as Harmanpreet Singh’s India clinch a thriller against New Zealand



India’s goals were scored by Mandeep Singh (24th minute), Vivek Sagar Prasad (34') and Harmanpreet Singh (59'), the captain converting a penalty stroke in the dying minutes of the game.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Paris: India's Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal from a penalty stroke against New Zealand during the Pool B hockey match between India and New Zealand, at the Summer Olympics 2024, in Paris, Saturday, July 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi via PTI)



Craig Fulton, the head coach of the Indian men’s hockey team, loves buzzwords when he speaks about his philosophy. Top of that list would perhaps be ‘control’.







Late Harmanpreet Singh penalty stroke helps India beat New Zealand 3-2 in opener



By Utathya Nag





India vs New Zealand hocket at Paris 2024 Olympics. Picture by Getty Images



The Indian men’s hockey team began its Paris 2024 Olympics campaign with a 3-2 win against New Zealand in Pool B at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir on Saturday.







Indian men’s hockey team beats New Zealand 3-2 in opening match of Summer Games



The Indian men’s hockey team began its Paris 2024 Olympics with a 3-2 win against New Zealand.



Y. B. Sarangi





India’s Vivek Sagar Prasad, left, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side’s second goal during the men’s Group B hockey match between India and New Zealand at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP



In front of 4000 noisy spectators, India rallied to beat a spirited New Zealand 3-2 in its opening Pool-B hockey match in the Olympics at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium here on Saturday.







Late strike hands India 3-2 win





Mandeep Singh scores for India. AP/PTI



Skipper Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty stroke in the dying moments to lead India to a tight 3-2 win against New Zealand in their Paris Olympics opener.







Harmanpreet's late winner helps India pip New Zealand 3-2 in men's hockey



Goals by Mandeep Singh (24’), Vivek Sagar Prasad (34’) and Harmanpreet Singh (59’) that ensured a strong start for India in Pool B which include reigning Olympic champions Belgium, Australia, Ireland and Argentina.





India's Vivek Sagar Prasad celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal in their Paris Olympics Pool B clash against New Zealand. AP



The Indian Men’s Hockey Team began their Paris 2024 Olympics campaign with a stunning 3-2 win against New Zealand in a nervy contest on Saturday in Paris.







Black Sticks ‘hard done by’ after controversial goal in India loss



Tony Smith



A New Zealand hockey great believes the Black Sticks were “hard done by’’ over a controversial goal in their opening Olympic Games defeat to India.







'First match is never easy, it's a good wake-up call': Sreejesh after India's win over NZ



The Indian men's hockey team registered a narrow win against New Zealand in their opening Paris Olympics Group B match on Saturday.





Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. (FILE PHOTO: Hockey India)



Seasoned Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh admitted that the tense 3-2 win against New Zealand in their opening Pool B match in the Paris Olympics served as a wake-up call ahead of tougher pool matches.







Argentina women beat US, Dutch thrash France in wet start



By Forrest Crellin







PARIS: Argentina defeated the United States 4-1 in their opening Pool B women's hockey match at the Paris Olympics on Saturday with four different players on the scoresheet.







USA Falls in Paris 2024 Opener to No. 2 Argentina





WorldSportPics



PARIS, France – For the first time in 8 years, the U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Team stepped on an Olympic pitch at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris, France. With a roster of athletes making their Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, nerves were high, especially against familiar opponent No. 2 Argentina. In a statistically even contest, with USA holding the edge in shots, Las Leonas made the most of their opportunities as they topped the United Eagles 1-4.







Why isn't Erin Matson, the Michael Jordan of U.S. field hockey, playing in the Olympics?



Mitchell Northam







It is easy to argue that Erin Matson is the greatest collegiate field hockey player that the U.S. has ever produced.







Retirement a gift for Taylor as Hockeyroos kick off their Olympic campaign







Few athletes have the opportunity to reflect on their professional career just a week out from competing at an Olympic Games.







Paris Hockey Olympics: What you missed on day 1 at Stade Yves-du-Manoir





Alexander Hendrickx scored following grandmother's passing PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Hockey shorts: We round up the best of day 1 of the Paris Olympic hockey competition







King and Queen of Belgium and the Netherlands attend Paris 2024 Olympics hockey opening day







The opening day of the Paris 2024 Olympics hockey tournaments played at the historic Yves-du-Manoir stadium in Colombes, France, was marked by wonderful hockey moments, great goals, wonderful saves and a lovely atmosphere in crowded stands, despite the rain!







Germany’s Mats Grambusch blown away by Yves-du-Manoir’s ‘incredible energy’







The significance of facing the host nation on the opening day of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in front of a packed Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium was not lost on Germany captain Mats Grambusch.







Proud Irishman Harte thrilled to return to Olympic stage







The return of Ireland’s men’s hockey team to the Olympic stage certainly proved to be an emotional experience for goalkeeper David Harte.







We want to show the whole world how China plays hockey – Ou Zixia







Sixteen years ago, China’s women achieved their greatest Olympic hockey feat when they claimed the silver medal on home soil at the Beijing 2008 Games.







Hockey player who helped GB beat Spain in Olympics pays tribute to late coach



Lee Morton, 29, paid tribute to coaching legend Derek Forsyth, who died after battling a short illness last year.



Ryan McDougall





Lee Morton during a previous Team GB kitting out session for the Paris Olympics 2024 at the Birmingham National Exhibition Centre (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)



A Scottish hockey player who helped Great Britain win against Spain in the Olympics has credited his late coach for helping him throughout his career.







Olympics BBC hockey coverage comes in for criticism over Discovery deal





Packed crowds in Paris but limited viiewing on BBC PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Saturday saw the start of the Paris Olympics — and complaints from TV viewers watching BBC coverage.







Field Hockey Canada Advocates for CBC Olympic Coverage



Community effort to have CBC Olympic Coverage



Field Hockey Canada is disappointed that the CBC will not be broadcasting the entirety of the Olympic field hockey competition in Canada.



