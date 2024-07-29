Monday 29 July 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2



Men



28 Jul 2024 17:00 GER v ESP (Pool A) 0 - 2

28 Jul 2024 17:30 BEL v NZL (Pool B) 2 - 1

28 Jul 2024 19:45 NED v FRA (Pool A) 4 - 0

28 Jul 2024 20:15 RSA v GBR (Pool A) 2 - 2



29 Jul 2024 10:00 IRL v AUS (Pool B) 1 - 2

29 Jul 2024 12:45 IND v ARG (Pool B)



30 Jul2024 10:00 ESP v FRA (Pool A)

30 Jul2024 10:30 RSA v GER (Pool A)

30 Jul2024 12:45 GBR v NED (Pool A)

30 Jul2024 13:15 IRL v IND (Pool B)

30 Jul2024 17:00 ARG v NZL (Pool B)

30 Jul2024 19:45 AUS v BEL (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Women



28 Jul 2024 10:00 BEL v CHN (Pool A) 2 - 1

28 Jul 2024 10:30 GER v JPN (Pool A) 2 - 0

28 Jul 2024 12:45 AUS v RSA (Pool B) 2 - 1

28 Jul 2024 13:15 GBR v ESP (Pool B) 1 - 2



29 Jul 2024 10:30 JPN v CHN (Pool A) 0 - 5

29 Jul 2024 13:15 ESP v USA (Pool B)

29 Jul 2024 17:00 GBR v AUS (Pool B)

29 Jul 2024 17:30 RSA v ARG (Pool B)

29 Jul 2024 19:45 GER v NED (Pool A)

29 Jul 2024 20:15 FRA v BEL (Pool A)



30 Jul 2024 is a rest day



Pool Standings

Belgium, Germany, Australia and Spain all triumph in women’s competition







Paris, France - Day 2: With the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium bathed in sunshine, the women’s team of Belgium, Germany, Australia and Spain all secured victories in their first matches at the Olympic Games Paris 2024. In the men’s competition, Germany suffered defeat at the hands of Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands emerged triumphant, and South Africa and Great Britain played out a pulsating draw.







Double Stewart magic leads Hockeyroos to opening win over South Africa







Australia head coach Katrina Powell forecast the match to be a tough, unpredictable opening affair given it was the first time the two sides had met in two years.







South Africa vs Australia: Thrilling Encounter in Women’s Olympic Hockey







Team South Africa began their women’s Olympic journey against long-time Southern Hemisphere rivals Australia on Sunday afternoon in Paris. The South Africans knew the challenge that lay ahead, facing the world number 5, a team they had never scored against in Olympic history, despite three previous meetings.







Hockeyroos secure 2-1 comeback win over South Africa in campaign opener



By Anjishnu Roy





Stephanie Kershaw of the Hockeyroos. Picture by Getty Images



The Australian women’s hockey team began its Paris 2024 Olympics campaign with a 2-1 win over South Africa in their maiden Pool B match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on Sunday.







Australia Edge South Africa in Thrilling Olympic Hockey Encounter





The balance of early play was in favour of the South Africans, and they were rewarded when Kristen Paton fed Kayla de Waal, who, after rounding Australian goalkeeper Jocelyn Bartram, put it into the back of the net to give the Africans the lead, and the first-ever goal by a South African woman against Australia at an Olympic Games, at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris, France, on Sunday, 28 July, 2024. Photo: FIH



Australia came from behind to beat South Africa 2-1 in the southern hemisphere’s teams’ opening matches at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium hosting the hockey matches at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, France, on Sunday, 28 July, 2024.







Narrow defeat for GB women to Spain







Great Britain’s women lost 2-1 to Spain in their opening pool game in Paris. By contrast to the rain of Saturday it was a sunny hot and noisy pitch two at Yves-du-Manoir stadium that greeted both teams. With all the goals in the first quarter, Spain went ahead though Barrios, only for Giselle Ansley to equalise from a penalty corner shortly after. What proved to be Spain’s winner also came from a penalty corner, with a well taken finish by Riera.







GB women's hockey team lose to Spain in first game



Sam Drury



Great Britain women's bid to win a hockey medal at a fourth-straight Olympics started with a narrow 2-1 defeat by Spain at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.







‘That game mattered’: Team GB women defeat leaves uphill Olympic battle





Tough outing: GB came up against gritty Spain side PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Paris — Lily Owsley believes that Team GB women’s physicality over a gruelling Olympic hockey tournament can play into their hands after her side’s below par opening loss to Spain on Sunday.







Belgium lay down a marker with two wins on day two of hockey



By Maggie Hendricks





Felix Denayer of Belgium. Picture by (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)



With day two of the Olympic hockey tournament, Belgium impressed on both the men’s and women’s side at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on Sunday, 28 July.







NZ miss chance to snatch points







The New Zealand Men’s Hockey Team are still seeking their first points in Paris as they came up against another inform goalkeeper.







Black Sticks concede 59 seconds after equalising against Belgium





Florent van Aubel celebrates after scoring the winning goal for Belgium. Elsa / Getty Images



The Black Sticks conceded less than one minute after scoring to lose 2-1 to Belgium in their second game of the Paris Olympics.







Thrilling Contest Ends in a Draw: South Africa vs. Great Britain at Paris 2024







As is the way at a tournament, the games come at you thick and fast. Just over 24 hours after South Africa took on the Netherlands in their Paris 2024 opener, they were back taking on former head coach Paul Revington and his Great Britain charges.







GB men equalise late to draw with South Africa







It was a bit cooler for this evening game with pitch two now in the shade at the Yves-du-Manoir stadium. The sixth meeting of Great Britain and South Africa in an Olympic games proved to be a compelling encounter. GB’s men came from behind twice to earn a point, with penalty corner goals from Phil Roper and Rupert Shipperley. South Africa went into the lead through Hobson and thought they had won it late in the fourth quarter with a goal from Bradley Sherwood.







Team SA’s men’s hockey show mettle in draw with GB







It was a quick turnaround for Team SA’s men’s hockey squad who found themselves back on the pitch 24 hours after pushing world No1’s the Netherlands in their opening match at the 2024 Paris Olympics.







Team GB men's hockey survive scare against South African PART-TIMERS to score late equaliser in Olympic group stage - as masked hero Sam Ward leads the late comeback



Team GB nearly came unstuck against South Africa, who are a part-time team



By Ian Herbert



Sam Ward has experienced enough adversity for a losing deficit in the dying minutes of an Olympics group game to hold no fears.







South Africa come close to famous Team GB upset





Great Britain scored late on to deny South Africa a famous victory PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS/ Martin Waichman



Paris — Rupert Shipperley spared Great Britain men’s blushes against the ever-entertaining part-timers and crowdfunders of South Africa. The Welshman angled his stick to perfection to bring about a 2-2 draw for Paul Revington’s world No.2 side after a late penalty corner onslaught.







GB men's hockey team rescue draw with South Africa



Katie Stafford







Great Britain's men twice came from behind to rescue a point against South Africa in the hockey pool stages at the Olympic Games.







Team SA hockey side disappointed with Great Britain draw after ‘tremendous effort’





South Africa's forward Keenan Horne attempts a shot in their Paris Olympics hockey match against Great Britain. Picture: Julien de Rosa / AFP



Team South Africa hockey star Brad Sherwood says they are really disappointed with the draw against Great Britain after producing a top performance.







Olympic Games Hockey - Goals in the First Minute of the Match



By Tariq Ali



Germany Men's Hockey team defeated the host France in their opening match by a massive margin 8-2 in the Paris Olympic Games 2024, during the course of the match German forward Justus Weigand scored his first goal in just 30 seconds of the match.It is considered one of the fastest goals in the history of the Men's Hockey in the Olympic Games.











Mixed gender on field umpiring for the very first time at an Olympic Games!







True to its resolute policy for gender equality, inclusion and diversity, the International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce that, for the first time in its Olympic history, mixed gender on-field umpiring teams will be officiating in some matches at the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey tournaments.







Japan’s Oikawa loving the Olympic fan energy at Yves-du-Manoir







With fans turning up in their thousands to watch the hockey competitions at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, the players are thoroughly enjoying the wonderful atmosphere being created at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium.







India legend Sreejesh aims to finish stellar career on a high note







Just days before the start of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh announced that it would be his final international tournament. The 36-year-old shot-stopper is competing at his fourth Olympics, having represented the eight times Olympic gold medallists at London 2012, Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020.







Easy meat no more, Argentina lie in wait for India



ERROL D’CRUZ







Argentina, you’ve lost the element of surprise! A greying, thinning-at-the-top Indian fan may well say as he flashes back some 49 years.







Why Field Hockey Goalkeeper Kelsey Bing Is Meant To Go To The Paris Olympics





Kelsey Bing poses for a portrait during the 2024 Team USA Media Summit on April 15, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)



If there was ever an Olympic Games meant for field hockey goalkeeper Kelsey Bing, it is the Olympic Games Paris 2024. Just take the gold-plated croissant charm that hangs from her neck as one of the many reasons why.







