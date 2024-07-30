Tuesday 30 July 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2

Men



29 Jul 2024 10:00 IRL v AUS (Pool B) 1 - 2

29 Jul 2024 12:45 IND v ARG (Pool B) 1 - 1



30 Jul2024 10:00 ESP v FRA (Pool A)

30 Jul2024 10:30 RSA v GER (Pool A)

30 Jul2024 12:45 GBR v NED (Pool A)

30 Jul2024 13:15 IRL v IND (Pool B)

30 Jul2024 17:00 ARG v NZL (Pool B)

30 Jul2024 19:45 AUS v BEL (Pool B)



31 Jul 2024 17:30 GER v NED (Pool A)

31 Jul 2024 19:45 ESP v RSA (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



29 Jul 2024 10:30 JPN v CHN (Pool A) 0 - 5

29 Jul 2024 13:15 ESP v USA (Pool B) 1 - 1

29 Jul 2024 17:00 GBR v AUS (Pool B) 0 - 4

29 Jul 2024 17:30 RSA v ARG (Pool B) 2 - 4

29 Jul 2024 19:45 GER v NED (Pool A) 1 - 2

29 Jul 2024 20:15 FRA v BEL (Pool A) 0 - 5



30 Jul 2024 is a rest day



31 Jul 2024 10:00 ARG v ESP (Pool B)

31 Jul 2024 10:30 RSA v GBR (Pool B

31 Jul 2024 12:45 FRA vER (Pool B)

31 Jul 2024 13:15 AUS v USA (Pool B)

31 Jul 2024 17:00 BEL v JPN (Pool B)

31 Jul 2024 20:15 NED v CHN Pool A



Pool Standings

Hockey at Paris 2024: Netherlands women battle back to defeat Germany







Paris, France - Day 3: The Netherlands women produced a stunning fightback to deny Germany on another exciting day of Paris 2024 Olympic hockey action at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. There were also significant results for the women’s teams of Belgium, Argentina and Australia, while Australia men made it two wins from two in their own quest for gold.







Kookaburras charge on unbeaten with victory over Ireland







Despite having never lost to Ireland, the Kookaburras knew today’s outing under the harsh European sun would be no easy feat, given the world number 11 side were coming into the Olympics in hot form, with recent victories over Belgium.







IRL Men suffer narrow 1-2 loss to Australia in tight second game of Paris 2024



OLYMPIC GAMES HOCKEY/ POOL B: IRELAND 1 AUSTRALIA 2







PARIS: Ireland took on their opponents Australia in their second Pool B fixture at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games on Monday. Australia went into this game in better form on paper having beaten 2016 Gold medal winners Argentina in their opening game while Ireland went into this game on the back of 0-2 defeat to Belgium. Having beaten Ireland twice (0-5 and 1-4) on their journey to being crowned FIH PRO League Champions Australia were favorites going into today’s game.







Kookaburras beat Ireland 2-1 to continue winning run



By Anjishnu Roy





Corey Weyer of Team Australia. Picture by Getty Images



The Australian men’s hockey team continued its Paris 2024 Olympics winning run with a 2-1 victory over Ireland in their second Pool B match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on Monday.







Late goal by Harmanpreet helps India hold Argentina to a crucial 1-1 draw



The Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain scored in the 59th minute to keep his team in the hunt for a Quarter-Final spot; India will take on Ireland on Tuesday at 1645 hrs IST







Paris: Indian Men's Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh came up with a late, 59th minute goal to help his team hold Argentina 1-1 in their pool B match here at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Monday. It was Lucas Martinez (22') who had put Argentina in the lead early on.







Harmanpreet hammers home a point



K. ARUMUGAM



Harmanpreet Singh was again the cornerstone for India on the hockey pitch. On Monday it was a rescue act to dispatch home a drag flick from top of the ‘D’ to help India force a 1-1 draw with Argentina at the Stade Yuves-du-Manoir in Paris as Olympic hockey action gathered steam in glorious sunshine.







Harmanpreet’s late goal helps India to 1-1 draw against Argentina



On a bright and sunny day, India came back from behind for a second consecutive time before its next engagement against Ireland on Tuesday.



Y. B. Sarangi





Harmanpreet Singh scored India’s sole goal against Argentina. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Harmanpreet Singh’s late goal salvaged a point for India, which held Argentina to an exciting 1-1 draw in a Pool B hockey match of the Paris Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Monday.







India men strike late again to deny Argentina





Thomas Habif and Jarmanpreet Singh exchange words PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS/ Martin Waichman



Paris — The roar that greeted India men’s equaliser was one of the loudest at these Hockey Olympics as Harmanpreet Singh scored in the final minute for the second game running to keep his side unbeaten.







Late equaliser from Harmanpreet saves India the blushes, but sub-par PC conversion rate cause for worry



India took 15 shots on goal, for just one successful goal converted at the very end pointing to a sub-optimum 7% efficiency during 1-1 draw with Argentina.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Paris: India's captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Pool B hockey match between India and Argentina at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Monday, July 29, 2024. (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)



It is hard to accurately estimate how good or bad the Indian men’s hockey team have started their campaign at the Paris Olympics. There is a case to be made that both matches so far have posed more questions than answers. For all the talk of getting to the Olympics fully ready to hit top gear, they have stuttered in large parts of their matches. After identifying that conceding early goals was a concern, they have gone down 0-1 against New Zealand and Argentina.







Indian hockey team scrapes out a draw against Argentina



Indian hockey team managed to get a draw against Argentina in the pool B game at the Paris Olympics.



By Aswathy Santhosh







India’s men's hockey team drew 1-1 against Argentina in the Pool B match at the Paris Olympics 2024.







USA Draws with Spain in Second Match of Paris 2024





Credit: WorldSportPics



PARIS, France – In their second pool game of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, the No. 13 U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Team met No. 6 Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris, France. USA tallied late in the first and Spain equalized in the second, but neither team could break the deadlock as it finished 1-1.







Hockeyroos secure convincing win over Great Britain







The Hockeyroos went into the evening match at Stade de Yves Manoir in Colombes unbeaten, following their 2-1 win over South Africa in the opening match just 24 hours earlier.







GB women lose to the Hockeyroos







It was a tough afternoon for Great Britain’s women in 30+ degree heat in Paris as they went down by four goals to nil against Australia. In their first meeting since June’s FIH Pro League matches, Australia took the initiative with fast direct attacking, and scored goals from Greiner and Arnott in the second quarter and two more from Tatum and Grace Stewart in the fourth quarter.







Four players get on the scoresheet as Hockeyroos blank Great Britain 4-0



By Anjishnu Roy





Rebecca Greiner of Team Australia. Picture by Getty Images



The Australian women’s hockey team secured a comprehensive 4-0 victory over Great Britain in their second Pool B match of the Paris 2024 Olympics at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on Monday.







‘I still believe in this team,’ says Team GB women’s coach





Miriam Pritchard stretches out frrom an aerial which led to Australia goal PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Paris — Great Britain women’s coach David Ralph believes performances will come and his side is capable of matching teams like Australia over 60 minutes. However he admitted that “results don’t lie” in GB’s recent form in Pro League and two opening defeats here.







South Africa force Argentina all the way in tense Olympic tussle







South Africa continued their Olympic journey with a challenging encounter against world number 2, Argentina. This match marked just the second meeting between the two sides in Olympic history, with Argentina winning their previous clash by a large margin in London. Adding to the challenge for South Africa, their most experienced player, Dirkie Chamberlain, was ruled out, and Kayla Swart had the opportunity to emulate her older brother and become an Olympian.







Brave women’s hockey effort falls short







Team SA’s women’s hockey players showed why they’re at home on the big stage when they pushed world No2’s Argentina all the way in their Pool B match at the 2024 Paris Olympics on Monday.







South Africa Force World No. 2 Argentina All the Way in Tense Olympic Loss





After opening scoring, and emboldened South African woman took the fight to Argentina in their second Olympic Games Pool B group match, eventually going down 4-2 after a late flurry of goals by the South American world no. 2 team at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris, France, on Monday, 29 July, 2024. Photo: FIH



After opening scoring first in their second Paris 2024 Olympic fixture on Monday, South Africa continued their Olympic journey with a challenging 4-2 loss against world number 2, Argentina at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, France, on Monday, 29 July, 2024







Argentina floor South Africa with late sucker punch in Olympics womens’ hockey clash





South Africa's Onthatile Zulu fights Argentina’s Rocio Sanchez Moccia for the ball in their women's pool B field hockey match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on Monday. Photo: Juien de Rosa/AFP



Argentina scored three late goals in the fourth quarter as they sealed a come-from-behind win against South Africa in their Olympics Women’s hockey clash in Paris on Monday.







What you missed on Monday at Yves du Manoir





Yibbi Jansen scores once again for the Dutch PIC: Worldsportpics



Women’s Pool A



Belgium finished top of the standings thanks to a marginally superior goal difference over the Netherlands, with China and Germany occupiying the third and fourth places respectively.







SA hockey players urged to be ‘brave’ against Germany



Zaahier Adams





South Africa's Keenan Horne attempts a shot against Great Britain in their Olympic clash earlier this week. | AFP



SA men’s hockey team coach Cheslyn Gie has called on his team to be “brave” in their crucial Olympic Games Pool B clash against Germany today.







India brace for the Pluck of the Irish



ERROL D’CRUZ



A few years ago, Pakistan lost a European tour opener to Ireland 0-1. Fans expressed outrage online, one of whom said it’s less said the better on how the tour would go if Pakistan lost to such a lowly team. How ignorant are many sub-continental fans on what happens in world hockey. But you can’t fully blame them. Hockey, after all, doesn’t draw centre-stage media coverage and gets some attention by and large only at the Olympics.







India vs Ireland - a close study



By Shane Sadanand



An analysis video of the India's next match against Ireland.







Kookaburras set for rematch against Tokyo foes







The match-up is a replay of the Tokyo Olympic gold medal encounter where the Aussies went down in a penalty shootout to their European rival and were relegated to silver.







Kolisi wishes SA women’s hockey team all the best



MORGAN PIEK





Antonet Louw. Photo: FIH.



“You’ve already done the hard work just by getting there. Now you must push even more – trust yourself, your game plan, and your teammates, and work as hard as you can.”







Peillat and Menini go from Olympic team mates to rivals







On Sunday (28 July), the men of Germany and Spain went head-to-head in high quality Pool A encounter, with the Red Sticks recovering from their opening day 4-0 defeat to Great Britain with a 2-0 victory against Die Honamas, the reigning world champions who had so comprehensively beaten France 8-2 on the opening day.







Harmanpreet Singh and Craig Fulton interview: ‘As a team we have seen every situation, handled it together'



India hockey captain Harmanpreet and coach Craig Fulton talk about the dynamics within the set-up, the learnings from a poor World Cup, a rise the rankings and what an Olympic medal would mean to them and to the game that once people thronged to watch



Uthra Ganesan





India hockey captain Harmanpreet and coach Craig Fulton. File | Photo Credit: Getty Images



For most teams, the Olympics is a four-year cycle — from selections to management to calendar and targets. Craig Fulton had five months to help the Indian men’s hockey team qualify for the Olympics and, when the players step on to the turf for their opening game on Sunday, would have been in the hot seat for exactly 15 months.







View from the sofa: Watching Paris Olympics Hockey on TV



Simon Webb has watched most of the Paris Olympics and offers his opinion on the hockey production





C'est la vie: British viewers have to pay for extended hockey coverage PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



As a bit of a hockey keeno it’s been an infuriating experience so far! It started well with Simon Mason and the BBC, a voice you can rely on to offer expert insight while also making the newbies feel welcome.



