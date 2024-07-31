Wednesday 31 July 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2

Men



30 Jul2024 10:00 ESP v FRA (Pool A) 3 - 3

30 Jul2024 10:30 RSA v GER (Pool A) 1 - 5

30 Jul2024 12:45 GBR v NED (Pool A) 2 - 2

30 Jul2024 13:15 IRL v IND (Pool B) 0 - 2

30 Jul2024 17:00 ARG v NZL (Pool B) 2 - 0

30 Jul2024 19:45 AUS v BEL (Pool B) 2 - 6



31 Jul 2024 17:30 GER v NED (Pool A)

31 Jul 2024 19:45 ESP v RSA (Pool A)



01 Aug 2024 10:00 IND v BEL (Pool B)

01 Aug 2024 10:30 NZL v AUS (Pool B)

01 Aug 2024 12:45 FRA v GBR (Pool A)

01 Aug 2024 13:15 ARG v IRL (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Women



30 Jul 2024 was a rest day



31 Jul 2024 10:00 ARG v ESP (Pool B) 2 - 1

31 Jul 2024 10:30 RSA v GBR (Pool B 1 - 2

31 Jul 2024 12:45 FRA v GER (Pool B) 0 - 3 (Q2)

31 Jul 2024 13:15 AUS v USA (Pool B) 1 - 0 (Q1)

31 Jul 2024 17:00 BEL v JPN (Pool B)

31 Jul 2024 20:15 NED v CHN Pool A



01 Aug 2024 17:00 USA v GBR (Pool B)

01 Aug 2024 17:30 ESP v RSA (Pool B)

01 Aug 2024 19:45 JPN v FRA (Pool A)

01 Aug 2024 20:15 ARG v AUS (Pool B)



Pool Standings

Live scores





Belgium men crush Australia in Tokyo 2020 final rematch







Paris, France - Day 4: Reigning Olympic men’s gold medallists Belgium recorded an astonishing victory over Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Australia, with Tom Boon netting a sensational hat-trick as the Red Lions triumphed 6-2 to move top of Pool B in an absorbing Olympic Games Paris 2024 hockey encounter.







By Matt Nelsen





Team Belgium celebrate after scoring against Australia. Picture by Michael Reaves/Getty Images 2024



It was a day of close games and spectacular goals in the men’s hockey tournament at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, with group-stage matches continuing at the historic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on 30 July.







Germany’s Dominant Display Halts South Africa’s Progress







On a blisteringly hot morning at Stade Yves du Manoir, South Africa faced Germany in their third pool stage match. The two teams had previously met in the 2021 pool stage, where South Africa achieved a remarkable victory. This time, they aimed to deliver another memorable performance as a birthday present for head coach Cheslin Gie.







The South African men’s hockey team’s aspirations at the Paris Olympics are hanging by a thread after their 5-1 defeat to Germany yesterday morning.







With temperatures on the pitch reaching the high 30 degrees, the top two teams in the world rankings played out an enthralling encounter in Pool A in Paris. With both teams nullifying each other for large periods, all the goals came in the second half. The Netherlands took a two goal lead through Wortelboer and van Dam, before two goals from Lee Morton in the fourth quarter tied up the game.







From brink of quitting to Paris Olympics double, Lee Morton relishes the moment





Lee Morton celebrates for GB in classic duel PIC : Worldsportpics



Paris — Whether or not this could be an Olympic men’s hockey final dress rehearsal is still to be realised. But if the Netherlands were unsure of Lee Morton’s value to the GB side at these Paris Olympics on Tuesday, they will become more accustomed to his skills next season after signing for Dutch club Amsterdam before setting his sights on Paris.







Harmanpreet Singh nets brace to lead India to 2-0 win against Ireland in their third Pool B match



Harmanpreet now has four goals to his name in the tournament and is currently leading the goal tally







Paris: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh (11’, 19’) netted a brace to lead his side to a 2-0 victory over Ireland in their third Pool B match of the Paris 2024 Olympics, which took place at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Tuesday.







PARIS: Ireland took on India in their third Pool B game of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and it was also their third competitive match of 2024 against the 2021 Olympic bronze medallists. Coaching the Indians at present is former Ireland Men’s National Team Coach Craig Fulton. Ireland were coming into the game having narrowly lost to Australia the day before, in a game where they opened their goal scoring account in Paris through a Lee Cole drag flick. India came in unbeaten having won and drawn their opening two games in Pool B. This was a game which both sides were likely targeting as a possible victory as they both vie for a place in the Quarter Finals.







NZ falls short in heartbreaking defeat against Argentina







It was another tough day at the office for the New Zealand Men's Hockey Team as they fell 2-0 to Argentina. The Kiwis will reflect on a number of missed opportunities that might have shifted the outcome in their favour.







Belgium take first honours in Kookaburras rematch







It was touted as a ‘revenge grudge match’ for Australia just three years after Belgium denied the Kookaburras their first gold medal in 16 years, in a heartbreaking shootout loss for the ages.







Germany men’s ‘bouncebackability’ all in the planning, says Niklas Wellen







After opening their Olympic title challenge with a devastating 8-2 Pool A victory over home favourites France, it was perhaps surprising that Germany men, the reigning world champions, found themselves on the losing side against an inspired Spain on Day 2.







Hard work paying off for improving China, says head coach Annan







On Monday (29 July), China’s women recorded one of their biggest ever wins on the Olympic stage, powering to a brilliant 5-0 victory over Asian rivals Japan.







Cardiff hockey star Sarah Jones determined to help turn around Team GB's Olympic fortunes



Team GB's women's hockey have lost their first two matches





Sarah Jones (Image: Team GB)



Sarah Jones and Team GB’s women’s hockey stars insist they will use their turbulent Tokyo experience to help them bounce back and ‘create history’ after a slow start at the Olympics.







Sorsby added to Team GB Olympic Hockey team







Tom Sorsby has been added to the Team GB Hockey squad after David Goodfield sustained an injury.







Paris Olympics notebook: Hockey’s first ‘Barmy Army’





Spain fans support their team against hosts France PIC: Worldsportpics



Bernie Clifton was a mainstay face on British TVs in the 1970s and 80s, appearing on the likes of Crackerjack. Alongside this, he was also a trombone player in the England football team’s fan band. An early Barmy Army exponent.







