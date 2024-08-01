Thursday 1 August 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2

Men



31 Jul 2024 17:30 GER v NED (Pool A) 1 - 0

31 Jul 2024 19:45 ESP v RSA (Pool A) 3 - 0



01 Aug 2024 10:00 IND v BEL (Pool B) 1 - 2

01 Aug 2024 10:30 NZL v AUS (Pool B) 0 - 5

01 Aug 2024 12:45 FRA v GBR (Pool A) 1 - 0 (HT)

01 Aug 2024 13:15 ARG v IRL (Pool B) 1 - 0 (Q2)



02 Aug 2924 10:30 NED v ESP (Pool A)

02 Aug 2924 13:15 AUS v IND (Pool B)

02 Aug 2924 17:00 NZL v IRL (Pool B)

02 Aug 2924 17:30 BEL v ARG (Pool B)

02 Aug 2924 19:45 FRA v RSA (Pool A)

02 Aug 2924 20:15 GBR v GER (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Women



30 Jul 2024 was a rest day



31 Jul 2024 10:00 ARG v ESP (Pool B) 2 - 1

31 Jul 2024 10:30 RSA v GBR (Pool B 1 - 2

31 Jul 2024 12:45 FRA v GER (Pool B) 1 - 5

31 Jul 2024 13:15 AUS v USA (Pool B) 3 - 0

31 Jul 2024 17:00 BEL v JPN (Pool B) 3 - 0

31 Jul 2024 20:15 NED v CHN Pool A 3 - 0



01 Aug 2024 17:00 USA v GBR (Pool B)

01 Aug 2024 17:30 ESP v RSA (Pool B)

01 Aug 2024 19:45 JPN v FRA (Pool A)

01 Aug 2024 20:15 ARG v AUS (Pool B)



02 Aug 2924 10:00 CHN v GER (Pool A)

02 Aug 2924 12:45 BEL v NED (Pool A)



Pool Standings

Live scores





Belgium, Netherlands, Australia and Argentina women continue winning streaks







Paris, France - Day 5: A quartet of women’s teams maintained their 100 percent win records on the fifth day of hockey action at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, with Belgium, the Netherlands, Australia and Argentina all triumphing to confirm berths in the competition quarter-finals at Yves-du-Manoir.







As four women's teams remain undefeated and Germany's Nike Lorenz scores hat-trick vs. France



By Sam Peene





Nike Lorenz, Germany field hockey at Olympic Games Paris 2024. Picture by Elsa/Getty Images



The Stade Yves-du-Manoir saw hockey highs and lows on Wednesday 31 July, as a home crowd packed the stands to watch the French women take on Germany, and although they ultimately fell to the Die Danas, they were able to celebrate two home goals.







GB women beat South Africa







On another warm day at the Yves-du-Manoir stadium, Great Britain and South Africa met, both looking for maximum points in Pool B to kick-start their Olympic campaigns. It was South Africa who went ahead from a de Waal goal at a penalty corner, but GB replied in the second quarter with Costello equalising, before French got what was the winner in the 3rd quarter. To seal a 2-1 win for GB’s women.







Great Britain Edges South Africa in Tight Olympic Hockey Battle







Both South Africa and Great Britain had started the Paris Olympic Games with back-to-back defeats as they met on Wednesday morning in the hope of igniting their Olympic challenge. It was 4-1 to Great Britain when they met in Tokyo.







Great Britain Edges South Africa as Challenging Olympic Hockey Campaign Continues





All Photos: FIH



A tough encounter saw South Africa go down 2-1 to Great Britain in their third Pool B fixture of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in the capital of France, on Wednesday 31 July, 2024.







Women’s hockey team slip to another defeat







Both South Africa and Great Britain had started the 2024 Paris Games with back-to-back defeats as they met on Wednesday morning in the hope of igniting their Olympic challenge. At the Tokyo Games, Great Britain had prevailed 4-1 and here they again tasted victory, winning 2-1.







We gave it our all, says Molikoe as SA hockey women pipped by Team GB at Paris Olympics



Zaahier Adams





Kayla de Waal (second from left) is congratulated by SA teammates Paris-Gail Isaacs and Onthatile Zulu after scoring against Great Britain yesterday. Photo: Reuters



The South African women’s hockey team’s medal aspirations have been dashed after their 2-1 defeat to Great Britain at the Paris Olympics yesterday.







GB women's hockey earn first win of Paris Olympics



Katie Falkingham





Hannah French made her Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, helping the team to bronze



Hannah French scored the winning goal as Great Britain boosted their chances of progression at the Paris Olympics with a 2-1 victory over South Africa.







Roper aids Team GB's Olympic hockey team to victory against South Africa



By Paul Martin at Stade Yves-du-Manoir





Laura Roper at the Team GB Women's Hockey team announcement at the NEC, Birmingham



SUTTON Coldfield’s Laura Roper helped Great Britain’s women breathe fresh life into their Olympic hockey campaign with a vital 2-1 win over South Africa.







Hockeyroos continue domination ahead of Argentina clash







The Australian Women’s Hockey team are charging ahead in their Olympic campaign, holding the USA scoreless in a dominant 3-0 encounter ahead of a hotly-anticipated South American clash in Paris.







Australia Tops USA in Third Game of Paris 2024





World Sport Pics



PARIS, France – The No. 13 U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Team took on No. 5 Australia in their third game of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris, France. Although presented with opportunities, USA couldn’t break through the Hockeyroo’s defense as they fell 0-3.







Hockeyroos through to quarter-finals after 3-0 victory against USA



By Anuraag Peesara





Australian women's hockey team. Picture by Getty Images



The Australian women’s hockey team picked up the third straight win at the Paris 2024 Olympics to confirm a berth in the quarter-finals after beating the USA 3-0 in their third Pool B match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on Wednesday.







Silent Clash: South Africa vs. Spain in an Eerie Olympic Battle







An eerie silence greeted the match between South Africa and Spain as a weather warning had led to all spectators being evacuated from the facility. This meant the two teams would have no crowd support for this crucial game.







‘Disgrace’: Hockey fans evacuated from Paris Olympics venue in Colombes over storm threat



By Rod Gilmour





Final matches took place with no hockey fans in attendance PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS/ Martin Waichman



Paris — Fans were evacuated from Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Wednesday after the Olympic hockey evening matches were suspended mid session – despite no interruptions for the rest of the night.







Beware, India, red hot Lions on the prowl



ERROL D’CRUZ







Almost 50 years ago, India squared up to Belgium in a final. The occasion was the Rene Frank International tournament in Madras (now Chennai) to mark the erstwhile Indian Hockey Federation’s golden jubilee.







Hockey India teams up with Yashraj Mukhate for inspiring anthem for 2024 Paris Olympics



Harmanpreet Singh and PR Sreejesh laud the morale-boosting anthem







New Delhi: Hockey India, in an unprecedented initiative, has collaborated with music producer and social media sensation Yashraj Mukhate to create a special anthem to cheer on the Indian Men’s Hockey Team as they compete for top honours at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The anthem, a vibrant and energetic tribute, encapsulates the spirit of sportsmanship and camaraderie among Indian hockey players, uniting fans and players alike in their common goal of bringing joy and pride to the nation.







Sukhjeet’s Olympic dream becomes reality against all odds







With seven points from their first three games and currently sitting second in Pool B, India have made a very promising start to their Olympic Games Paris 2024 hockey campaign.







Kookaburras look to bounce back in Trans-Tasman showdown







The age-old rivalry returns for another instalment when the Kookaburras take on the Black Sticks in their fourth pool match of the Olympic hockey tournament.







Ruhr hopes to end 2024 with gold and marriage





Christopher Rühr goes down during the Olympic qualifiers PIC: Worldsportpics WORLDSPORTPICS COPYRIGHT Rodrigo Jaramillo



He’s not wearing his trademark headband in Paris – the German tans easily and doesn’t want a white line for his upcoming wedding — but Christopher Ruhr is just thankful to be here at all.







Ireland legend O’Donoghue still believes ahead of ‘do or die’ Pool B clashes







Currently sitting bottom of Pool B having suffered defeats in all of their opening three matches, Ireland’s men certainly have plenty of work ahead of them if they are to achieve the top four finish required to reach the quarter-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey competition.







David Forrester retires from international hockey







David Forrester has announced his retirement from international hockey with 60 caps to his name. Amongst various achievement the Scotland goalkeeper played at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, won gold at EuroHockey Championship II in 2017, and was a big part of the Scotland men’s squad for ten years.







Final Results: 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men East Zone Championship 2024



Hockey Jharkhand clinches the title in the Women’s category and Hockey Association of Odisha in the Men’s category







Guwahati: Hockey Jharkhand and Hockey Association of Odisha secured the titles in the Men’s and Women’s categories of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Women and Men East Zone Championship 2024 respectively at Maulana Md. Tayabullah Hockey Stadium, Guwahati.







Kingsmead learner’s remarkable journey to hockey stardom



Kingsmead learner Charlie Dalling delivered an outstanding performance at the South African U16 Hockey Inter-Provincial Tournament.



Naziya Davids-Easthorpe





Charlie Dalling blocks player from scoring.



Charlie Dalling, a talented Kingsmead learner, proudly represented Southern Gauteng at the recent South African U16 Hockey Inter-Provincial Tournament (IPT). Playing for the U16A team, Charlie demonstrated remarkable skill, determination, and passion on the field, affirming her place among the top young hockey players in the region.







Walking Hockey Festivals 2024 announced!







Scottish Hockey are pleased to announce the return of our Walking Hockey Festivals. This year, we are running three festivals around the country:



