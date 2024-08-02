Friday 2 August 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2

Men



01 Aug 2024 10:00 IND v BEL (Pool B) 1 - 2

01 Aug 2024 10:30 NZL v AUS (Pool B) 0 - 5

01 Aug 2024 12:45 FRA v GBR (Pool A) 1 - 2

01 Aug 2024 13:15 ARG v IRL (Pool B) 2 - 1



02 Aug 2924 10:30 NED v ESP (Pool A) 5 - 3

02 Aug 2924 13:15 AUS v IND (Pool B)

02 Aug 2924 17:00 NZL v IRL (Pool B)

02 Aug 2924 17:30 BEL v ARG (Pool B)

02 Aug 2924 19:45 FRA v RSA (Pool A)

02 Aug 2924 20:15 GBR v GER (Pool A)



03 Aug 2024 is a rest day



Pool Standings



Women



01 Aug 2024 17:00 USA v GBR (Pool B) 2 - 5

01 Aug 2024 17:30 ESP v RSA (Pool B) 1 - 0

01 Aug 2024 19:45 JPN v FRA (Pool A) 1 - 0

01 Aug 2024 20:15 ARG v AUS (Pool B) 3 - 3



02 Aug 2924 10:00 CHN v GER (Pool A) 2 - 4

02 Aug 2924 12:45 BEL v NED (Pool A)



03 Aug 2024 10:00 GBR v ARG (Pool B)

03 Aug 2024 10:30 NED v JPN (Pool A)

03 Aug 2024 12:45 AUS v ESP (Pool B)

03 Aug 2024 13:15 USA v RSA (Pool B)

03 Aug 2024 17:00 CHN v FRA (Pool A)

03 Aug 2024 19:45 GER v BEL (Pool A)



Pool Standings

Live scores





Great Britain, Australia and Argentina men seal quarter-final tickets







Paris, France - Day 6: The eight teams who will contest the quarter-finals of the men’s hockey competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 are now known, with Great Britain, Australia and Argentina joining Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, India and Spain in the knock-out stages.







Hockey recap, highlights, stats and top performers for 1 August



By Sam Peene





Argentina women's hockey, Paris 2024. Picture by Alex Pantling/Getty Images



As group stages begin to come to an end and teams fight for their spots in the quarter-finals of Olympic hockey at Paris 2024, tensions are rising and leaders begin to emerge.







Britain, Argentina and Aussies into men’s last eight; British and Spanish women through



Britain’s men punched their ticket to the last eight with a 2-1 win over hosts France in Pool A as defender James Albery tapped home the winner as they came from behind for the third game in a row after draws with Netherlands and South Africa.





Britain players celebrate after scoring. | Photo Credit: AP



Britain’s men and women, the Argentine and Australian men and Spain’s women all qualified for the last eight in the Olympic hockey on Thursday as the heat and humidity that marked the last two days of competition dissipated for cooler temperatures.







Felix Denayer Completes 400 International Matches



By Tariq Ali



Belgium men's hockey legend Felix Denayer achieved a significant landmark completing 400 Senior outdoor International Hockey matches during the course of the match played between Belgium and India in the men's hockey event in the Paris Olympic Games 2024.











Reigning Olympic Champions Belgium beat Indian Men's Hockey Team 2-1



Abhishek (18') scored the lone goal for India; up next Harmanpreet and Co. will take on Australia on Friday at 1645 hrs IST







Paris: Reigning Olympic Champions Belgium beat Indian Men's Hockey Team 2-1 in a high-octane pool B match here at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday. While Abhishek (18') scored the lone goal for India, Thibeau Stockbroekx (33') and John-John Dohmen (44') scored for Belgium.







India goes down gallantly to Belgium







Belgium were put to a stern test by an Indian team that showed attacking intent but came through with a 2-1 victory in a Pool B men’s hockey match of the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir on Thursday.







India lose 2-1 to defending champions Belgium



By Anuraag Peesara





India vs Belgium. Picture by Getty Images



The Indian men’s hockey team lost its first match at the Paris 2024 Olympics after going down 2-1 to defending champions Belgium at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on Thursday.







India go down fighting against Belgium in pool game



India conceded a goal lead to lose their Pool B match against defending Olympic champions Belgium.





Abhishek scored the opening goal for India in the group stage encounter against Belgium.



The Indian men's hockey team squandered a goal lead to go down to Belgium in their fourth Pool B match at the Paris Olympics on Thursday.







Indian men’s hockey team suffers first defeat against Belgium



India, who have already qualified for the quarter-finals, scored the first goal of the match but eventually went down 2-1 in a pool match.





Indian men's hockey team will next face Australia in a pool match. AP



Indian men’s hockey team suffered their first defeat at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Thursday as defending champions Belgium scripted a comeback. India, who have already qualified for the quarter-finals, scored the first goal of the match but eventually went down 2-1 in a pool match.







India men’s hockey team loses 1-2 to Belgium, suffers first defeat of Games



Already through to quarterfinals, India, the bronze medallist from Tokyo Olympics, faces Australia in its final Pool B match at 4:45PM IST on Friday.





Paris 2024 Olympics: Belgium’s Thibeau Stockbroekx and Victor Wegnez celebrate after scoring against India in Pool B men’s hockey match on Thursday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS



Indian men’s hockey team suffered its first defeat of Paris 2024 Olympics, losing 1-2 to defending champion Belgium in its fourth Pool B match on Thursday.







Govers bags a hat-trick as Kookaburras lock in quarter-final berth







The Australian men’s hockey team have secured an early quarter-final berth, with a statement 5-0 victory over New Zealand in Paris.







Paris dream comes to an end







New Zealand’s hopes of advancing to the quarter-finals of the men’s hockey in Paris is over after a brutal 5-0 loss to Australia.







Black Sticks miss knockout stage after fourth consecutive loss





Kane Russell (file pic) and the Black Sticks were crushed 5-0 by Australia at the Olympics. William Booth/Photosport



The Black Sticks have failed to make the knockout stage in Paris after a fourth consecutive defeat.







Kookaburras ride on Blake Govers hat-trick to beat New Zealand 5-0; seal quarter-finals spot



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





The Australian men's hockey team. Picture by 2024 Getty Images



The Australian men’s hockey team rebounded from a 6-2 loss to Belgium with a decisive 5-0 victory over New Zealand in the Paris 2024 Olympics Pool B match at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Thursday.







GB men confirm quarter final place with win over France







Great Britain secured a quarter final place with a hard-fought win over the hosts France in Pool A. With temperatures again in the high 30’s pitch side, and a noisy home crowd, GB came from a goal down to win 2-1. In the final minute of the first half, Timothee Clement scored for France, only for GB to equalise through Zach Wallace in the 3rd quarter and James Albery got their second with six minutes left.







GB men seal hockey quarter-final spot with comeback win



Amy Lofthouse



Great Britain's men came from behind for the third match in a row to beat France 2-1 and seal an Olympic quarter-final place at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.







IRL Men miss out on Paris 2024 Quarter Finals following 1-2 loss to Argentina.



OLYMPIC GAMES HOCKEY/ POOL B: IRELAND 1 ARGENTINA 2







PARIS: Despite continuous improvement as the tournament went on, Ireland were yet to secure any points from their first three games in Paris. The road to success was clear; two wins in their remaining games and the quarter final spot would be secured. Ireland who are ranked 11th in the World were beaten twice by 6th ranked Argentina in the recent FIH PRO League, with Los Leones currently sitting fourth in the group with four points accrued thus far. A draw would likely be enough to see them secure their spot in the quarter finals. The two sides had history in the Olympic games. Argentina beat Ireland 3-2 in their final Pool B game in Rio to deny Ireland a place in the quarter finals on that occasion. Ireland went out and Argentina went on to win the Gold medal. In the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, however, Los Leones could only come 7th.







“It’s a bitter pill to swallow”: Ireland’s Murray reflects as Olympic elimination confirmed







Ireland captain Sean Murray cut a dejected but incredibly proud figure when speaking to members of the media shortly after his team's hopes of reaching the quarter-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey competition were ended by Argentina.







GB women’s victory over USA secures quarter final spot







With both teams needing all the points from this pool B game, it was Great Britain who prevailed in this high scoring encounter, with a 5-2 win and confirming their spot in the quarter finals. GB went in front in through Hamilton, before USA’s Tamer equalised. GB then led again and extended it through two Howard goals, before Tamer pulled one back for the USA to make it 3-2. Goals from French and Jones in the third quarter, stretched the lead and GB ran out comfortable winners.







USA Unable to Overcome Great Britain’s Offense, Drops Critical Match at Paris 2024





World Sport Pics



PARIS, France – It was an action-packed contest between the No. 13 U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Team and No. 8 Great Britain in their fourth game of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris, France. A one-goal game at the half, Great Britain pulled away in the third quarter after tallying two, as USA were defeated 2-5.







GB women into quarter-finals with big win over USA



Mike Peter



Great Britain secured a spot in the quarter-finals of the Olympic women's hockey competition with a 5-2 win over the United States.







Great Britain women find their groove to oust USA





Tess Howard celebrates for Team GB PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Paris — Talk about a turnaround. Team GB women put on a five-star showing to deflate the USA’s stars and stripes on Thursday. A 5-2 win qualified GB for the knock-out stages. That was the first hurdle. Now the aim will be to beat Argentina, avoid fourth and the dastardly Dutch. Should Spain beat Australia then it will be a potential quarter-final against the Olympic champions.







Brave Effort in Vain: South Africa Falls Short Against Spain in Olympic Clash







South Africa faced the daunting task of taking on FIH Nations Cup champions Spain, hoping to keep their Quarter Final dream alive. With Antonet Louw ruled out, it was Kayla Swarts’ second Olympic game, closely watched by her brother, Wayde van Niekerk.







We gave it our all, says Molikoe as SA hockey women pipped by Team GB at Paris Olympics



Zaahier Adams





Kayla de Waal (second from left) is congratulated by SA teammates Paris-Gail Isaacs and Onthatile Zulu after scoring against Great Britain yesterday. Photo: Reuters



The South African women’s hockey team’s medal aspirations have been dashed after their 2-1 defeat to Great Britain at the Paris Olympics yesterday.







Late penalty corner stunner sees Hockeyroos retain top spot







A last minute PC masterstroke has seen the Hockeyroos pull off a thrilling comeback over Argentina to draw 3-all and hold the top spot in Pool B.







Hockeyroos come from two goals down to draw 3-3 against Argentina



By Anuraag Peesara





Picture by 2024 Getty Images



The Australian women’s hockey team pulled off a spectacular comeback to draw 3-3 against Argentina in their Paris 2024 Olympics Pool B match at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on Thursday, 1 August.







Argentina at the Olympics: shades of ‘Dibu’ as hockey goalies shine



Tomás Santiago and Cristina Cosentino pulled off key saves that made them into the heroes of the men’s and women’s teams



Fernando Romero Nuñez







It was a successful day nine for the Argentine Olympic team in Paris 2024. Emi “Dibu” Martínez might not be protecting the Albiceleste’s posts, but the men’s and women’s hockey goalkeepers were the undisputed stars of the day, with key saves in hard-fought games.







Argentina icon Aymar leaves players and fans awestruck at Yves-du-Manoir







When one of the greatest players to ever pick up a hockey stick arrived at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium, you could feel the electricity in the air.







“Years ago we thought 200 matches was a lot" Eddie notches 450 as Kookas face India







Five-time Olympian and 2024 Paris Olympic Games flag bearer Eddie Ockenden adds another accolade to his growing list of accomplishments at the Olympics notching his 450th game for the Kookaburras in their final pool match.







Pupils no more, Australia face former masters India



ERROL D’CRUZ







Australia’s last Olympic defeat to India (1-3) was way back at Munich 1972. Their last World Cup loss to the same nation was Buenos Aires 1978 (0-2). The last time that India avoided defeat against Australia was at Sydney 2000 where they drew 2-2. And, at the last Olympics in Tokyo in 2020, the Kookaburras scored a crushing 7-1 win. All this doesn’t make comfortable reading for an Indian fan ahead of the match between the two nations on Friday at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir in Pool B of the 2024 Paris Olympic men’s hockey competition.







Smiling India GK Sreejesh relishing last dance



India broke a 41-year medal drought in men’s Olympic hockey with bronze in Tokyo three years ago and its veteran team is seeking inspiration from the stalwart keeper to get that elusive ninth gold medal.





India’s PR Sreejesh celebrates after the team won the Pool B hockey match over New Zealand, at the Paris Olympics 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI



India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh always knew the Paris Olympics would be his last major tournament after an illustrious 18-year career and a final chance to win Olympic gold.







Misfiring penalty corners - a heavy burden for Indian hockey



Converting merely four penalty corners out of 27 in four league outings, India are among the least effective nations in the department.



The Hockey Insider





Harmanpreet Singh scores with a penalty corner against Argentina in the Paris Olympics. PTI



Modern hockey places a premium on two elements – converting penalty corners and defending them. More than anything else that happens on the hockey pitch, these two features determine the results of most encounters. Restricting the number of penalty corners conceded is one of the main requirements from the deep-defenders who try to avoid committing infringements even in crowded circles.







Knockout qualification scenarios of Indian men's hockey team



Here is everything you need to know about probable opponents and other scenarios of Indian men's hockey team knockout qualification.





Indian men's hockey team in action at 2024 Paris Olympics. (Photo Credit: FIH)



With just one match remaining in the pool stage of the men's hockey competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the Indian men's team is placed third in Pool B behind Australia and Belgium.







Nagai sisters proud to represent Japan at third Olympic Games







When it comes to the Nagai family, hockey is very much in the blood. With both their mother and father being former international hockey players, Japanese siblings Yuri and Hazuki Nagai were given an early introduction to a sport in which they have excelled.







Paris 2024 share Olympic hockey fans’ ‘disappointment’ – but no ticket refunds





Fans returned on Thursday after Wednesday's evacuation PIC: Chloe Knott/Team GB



Paris 2024 organisers have confirmed that no refunds will be offered to ticket holders who were forced to evacuate Wednesday’s Olympic hockey session.







Scottish BRAVE Barbarians look to shake things up at Brave Cup







Our BRAVE Barbarians are new for the 2024 Brave cup and are here to shake things up!



