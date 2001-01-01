Eddie Ockenden achieved landmarks

By Tariq Ali



Australian flag bearer for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and the most capped player of Australia Eddie Ockenden completes his 450 International Hockey matches during the last Pool B match against India.



India defeated Australia by 3-2 , this is India's fourth victory in 12 matches against Australia in the Olympic Games. India won the last match against Australia 52 years ago in the Munich Olympic Games 1972.



Eddie Ockenden is only the third player to mark 450 International Hockey matches

480 John-John Dohmen (Belgium) 2008-2024*

453 Teun de Nooijer (Netherlands) 1994-2012

450 Eddie Ockenden (Australia) 2006-2024*



How Eddie Ockenden reached the following milestones:



200 matches - Australia v China, Azlan Shah Cup, Ipoh 2014

300 matches - Australia v Germany, FIH World League (Finals), Bhubaneswar 2017

400 matches - Australia v India 2nd Test Match , Adelaide, 2022

450 matches - Australia v India, Olympic Games, Paris 2024



Most International Hockey matches for Australia

450 Eddie Ockenden (2006- 2024*)

365 Jamie Dwyer (2001-2016)

324 Mark Knowles (2004-2018)

321 Jay Stacy (1987-2000)

317 Brent Levermore (1997-2009)

312 Liam de Young (2001-2015)

281 Michael York (1987-2000)

274 Stephen Davies (1989-2000)

271 Jakob Whetton (2012-2024*)

266 Aran Zelewski(2011-2024*)

256 Robert Hammond (2001-2014)



Other Milestones

Most matches as a captain of the Australian Teams

130 Eddie Ockenden 2012-2024

125 Ric Charlesworth 1977-1983

105 Mark Knowles 2012-2018



Most Olympic Games for the Australian players

5 Eddie Ockenden 2008 2012 2016 2020 2024

4 Eric Pearce 1956 1960 1964 1968

4 Ric Charlesworth 1972 1976 1984 1988

4 Michael York 1988 1992 1996 2000

4 Jay Stacy 1988 1992 1996 2000

4 Jamie Dwyer 2004 2008 2012 2016

4 Mark Knowles 2004 2008 2012 2016



Most Gold Medals in the Commonwealth Games

4 Mark Knowles - 2006 2010 2014 2018

4 Eddie Ockenden - 2010 2014 2018 2022