Saturday 3 August 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2

Men



02 Aug 2924 10:30 NED v ESP (Pool A) 5 - 3

02 Aug 2924 13:15 AUS v IND (Pool B) 2 - 3

02 Aug 2924 17:00 NZL v IRL (Pool B) 1 - 2

02 Aug 2924 17:30 BEL v ARG (Pool B) 3 - 3

02 Aug 2924 19:45 FRA v RSA (Pool A) 2 - 5

02 Aug 2924 20:15 GBR v GER (Pool A) 1 - 2



03 Aug 2024 is a rest day



Men's Quarterfinal Play Offs



04 Aug 2024 10:00 IND v GBR

04 Aug 2024 12:30 BEL v ESP

04 Aug 2024 17:30 NED v AUS

04 Aug 2024 20:00 GER v ARG



Pool Standings



Women



02 Aug 2924 10:00 CHN v GER (Pool A) 2 - 4

02 Aug 2924 12:45 BEL v NED (Pool A) 1 - 3



03 Aug 2024 10:00 GBR v ARG (Pool B) 0 - 3

03 Aug 2024 10:30 NED v JPN (Pool A) 5 - 1

03 Aug 2024 12:45 AUS v ESP (Pool B) 3 - 1

03 Aug 2024 13:15 USA v RSA (Pool B) 1 - 0

03 Aug 2024 17:00 CHN v FRA (Pool A) 4 - 1 (Q3)

03 Aug 2024 19:45 GER v BEL (Pool A)



04 Aug 2024 is a rest day



Pool Standings

Hockey at Paris 2024 Men's quarter-final line up confirmed at Yves-du-Manoir







Paris, France - Day 7: Following the completion of men’s pool phase, the line up for the men’s quarter-finals at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 is now known.

Hockey at Paris 2024 Men's quarter-final line up confirmed at Yves-du-Manoir







Hockey recap, highlights, stats and top performers for 2 August



By Sam Peene





India hockey at Olympic Games Paris 2024. Picture by Buda Mendes/Getty Images



Day seven (2 August) of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 marked the men’s hockey final day of pool play, meaning the quarter-finals have officially been established.







Aggressive Indian Men's Hockey Team beat mighty Australia 3-2; register first victory against them at the Olympic Games since 1972 Munich Games



Abhishek (12'), Harmanpreet (13', 32') score in India's historic win; The team will carry this confidence into their Quarter-Final match on 4 August



Paris: Indian Men's Hockey Team played to their true potential to beat Australia 3-2 in a thrilling pool B encounter at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Friday. This is the first time in 52 years that the Indian Team has registered a win against the Australian side. The last time they beat the mighty Aussies was in the Munich Olympic Games in 1972. It was goals by Abhishek (12') and Harmanpreet Singh (13', 32') that made this stunning win possible while Sreejesh held sway in the goalpost.







Netherlands await Kookas in quarter-final after loss to India







The Kookaburras finished third on the Pool B standings after a tough 2-3 loss to India, in their fifth and final pool match in Paris. They face the world number three the Netherlands in the quarter finals on Sunday at 1.30am AEST.







Eddie Ockenden achieved landmarks



By Tariq Ali



Australian flag bearer for the Paris Olympic Games 2024 and the most capped player of Australia Eddie Ockenden completes his 450 International Hockey matches during the last Pool B match against India.











India turns tables against Australia, post a landmark victory



K. ARUMUGAM







Second August 2024 is a historic day for Indian hockey. Harmanpreet Singh led Indian outfit at Paris did what a couple of generation of Indian hockey players had tried, dreamt and longed for but could not: Victory over Australia in a major FIH tournaments like Olympics. Today, the dream has turned into a reality, a bright streak of sunlight had dawned. Fast and precise from the word go, India tamed roaring Australians for a 3-2 win, after leading them 3-1 for larger part. It was India’s Olympic win over Australia in 52 years, the last coming in Munich. Further, its also first ever win over their famed rivals in Olympics on turf. .







Harmanpreet Singh’s brace helps India beat Australia at Olympics for the first time in 52 years



By Anuraag Peesara





India vs Australia, Paris 2024 Olympics hockey. Picture by Getty Images



Skipper Harmanpreet Singh scored twice for the Indian men’s hockey team as they beat Tokyo 2020 silver medallists Australia 3-2 at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Friday.







Breaking the jinx



Indian hockey team registers first victory against Australia in Olympics in 52 years



Rohit Mahajan in Paris





India outdid Australia in defence; what’s more, they outdid their fancied opponents in attack. PTI



Jarmanpreet Singh threw his arms out and shrieked and shouted his delight out. PR Sreejesh, the oldest man on the blue turf of the Yves du Manoir Stadium, sank to his knees, his eyes animated, his mouth issuing words of joy, delight. Manpreet Singh, captain from Tokyo 2020 and the elder statesman of the team, has a spring in his step until the very last second. Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet’s successor, was world-class, as ever, as was Abhishek; in the midfield, Hardik Singh was electric.

Whatever happens from here onward, Indian hockey’s stars would always have Paris.







Belief back in Indian team ahead of hockey quarters with stunning win against Australia



India maintained a close marking on the Australian strikers, but often switched from man-to-man marking to territorial structure. Despite their massive experience, Australia found it difficult to tackle India mixing up its strategy.



The Hockey Insider





Members of the Indian team celebrate after the final hooter goes off in their Paris Olympics Pool B match against Australia, resulting in a 3-2 victory. AP



Belief is back in the Indian hockey team, which began their Paris 2024 Olympic Games campaign on a shaky note, but have gradually struck form with two impressive outings against defending champions Belgium — which they lost by one goal — and now a stunning victory over Tokyo Olympic silver medallists Australia.







A win for ages for men's hockey team



Do you know how long back 1972 was?



Swaroop Swaminathan





Time to Cheer...(Photo | AP)



CHENNAI: In a performance for the ages from a match from another age, the men's hockey team took down Australia for the first time at the Olympics since 1972. Do you know how long back 1972 was? When they beat Australia in Munich, Munich was in a country that doesn't even exist today. The surface that match was played on — grass — also doesn't exist today. At least, officially. That's how long India's passionate hockey-loving public have had to wait for a day like this. That's how long they have had to wait for a moment like this. Drink this in and bottle this feeling and sell it in the supermarkets.







India beats Australia 3-2 in Men’s Hockey at Paris 2024 Olympics



Prior to this match, the Indian men’s hockey team had already confirmed its quarterfinal berth. It won against Ireland and New Zealand and drew against 2016 champion Argentina.





Harmanpreet Singh scored twice during the Men’s Pool B match between Australia and India on day seven of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade Yves Du Manoir on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. | Photo Credit: AP



India beat World No. 4 Australia, the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist, 3-2 in its final Paris 2024 Olympics hockey Pool B match on Friday. This is Indian men’s first Olympic win against Australia since 1972 in Munich.







"India Taught Australia How To Play Hockey": India Hockey Legend



The Indian men's hockey team defeated Australia 3-2, registering their first win over the Aussies at the Olympics since the 1972 Munich Olympics.





India men's hockey team in action vs Australia at Paris Olympics 2024.© AFP



Hockey legend Ajit Pal Singh on Friday lauded the Indian men team for their brave performance against Tokyo Games silver medallist and nemesis Australia, whom it defeated after 52 years in the Olympics here. India stunned Australia 3-2 to register their first win over Australia in the Olympic Games since 1972 Munich Games. In 1972 Munich Games, hockey was played for the first time in astro-turf. "Australia has always dominated us. After the 1972 Olympics we have always been battered by Australia.







“That is why we are here”: Harmanpreet targets Olympic gold after India stun Australia







On Friday (2nd August), India team captain Harmanpreet Singh took his goalscoring tally to six goals in five matches by netting a brace as the eight-times Olympic gold medallists claimed a 3-2 win against Australia.







It’s my responsibility to step up whenever my team needs me, says India captain Harmanpreet Singh





Harmanpreet Singh, India hockey captain, Paris 2024 Olympics. Picture by Getty Images



The Indian men’s hockey team stunned Australia 3-2 in its final group stage match to storm into the quarter-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympics hockey tournament as Group B runner-ups behind reigning champions Belgium.







"Harman, Nobody knows you till you win the gold"



By Shane Sadanand



A fresh perspective on the leadership qualities of Lionel Messi and Harmanpreet Singh.







We are in giving our everything to win India its 9th hockey gold: Captain Harmanpreet



Harmanpreet was pumped after India's historic 3-2 win over Australia after 52 years in the Olympic Games in Paris. Harmanpreet said that the team is giving their everything to win India its 9th gold in hockey.





India win 3-2 against Australia in hockey match. (AP Photo)



The Indian hockey team's captain Harmanpreet Singh was pumped up after their historic win over Australia in the group B match at the Paris Olympics 2024. Harmanpreet said that the team is giving their everything to win India their 9th gold medal in hockey at the Olympic Games. The Indian hockey team put up the kind of display which the fans had been yearning for so long as they pulled off a 3-2 win over Australia on August 2, Friday. The victory was the first by an Indian hockey team over Australia in 52 years in the Olympic Games. The last victory had come in Munich in 1972.







'I am Dhanraj Pillay for this generation,' says Sreejesh after historic win at Olympics



As PR Sreejesh is set to bid farewell to international hockey, he reflects on the inspiration he draws from being a mentor to the young Indian players.





PR Sreejesh is playing his final Olympics at the Paris 2024. (Photo credit: PR Sreejesh/X)



PR Sreejesh, India's iconic goalkeeper, compared himself to legendary Dhanraj Pillay after India defeated Australia 3-2 in their fifth and final Pool B game at the Paris Olympics 2024.







Victory in Paris as IRL Men’s Hockey Team beat New Zealand



OLYMPIC GAMES HOCKEY/ POOL B: IRELAND 2 NEW ZEALAND 1







PARIS: Despite the fate of both sides already sealed going into today’s final Pool B clash, it was still a match that meant an awful lot to both teams. With neither side yet to secure a win in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games pride was on the line, as well as a possible step up in the World Rankings at stake for Ireland.







Black Sticks suffer fifth consecutive loss in final game against Ireland





New Zealand's Jake Smith, left, and Ireland's Michael Robson vie for the ball during the men’s Group B pool game. Aijaz Rahi / AP



The Black Sticks men's hockey team has surfaced from the "pool of death'' without a win after recording its fifth loss at the Paris Olympics.







Ireland end on high note and world top 10 berth





David Harte was in inspired form for Ireland PIC: Worldsportpics COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS SIMON WATTS



Paris — Was this David Harte’s last game for Ireland? Well, if it is, the Cork goalkeeper produced a highly memorable sign off with a string of world-class saves as the Green Machine beat New Zealand 2-1.







South Africa Stuns France in Thrilling Hockey Showdown







Despite both teams being eliminated from the Paris Olympics ahead of their meeting, there was no shortage of noise and excitement in the build-up as South Africa and France locked horns at Stade Yves-du-Manoir on Friday evening.







GB men lose 2-1 to Germany







In their final pool B game, Great Britain took on World Champions Germany to see who could get maximum points and top the table going into the quarter finals. Germany took a two goal lead in the second quarter with both goals from Christopher Rühr, before GB pulled a goal back in the fourth quarter from Furlong and then had another goal disallowed by Morton late on to leave the score 2-1. GB finish third in the pool and will now play India in the quarter finals.







Great Britain set up India clash after tight Germany defeat



By Rod Gilmour





Two-goal Christopher Ruhr proved the difference PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS SIMON WATTS



Paris — Without his trademark headband — he has a wedding looming, tans easily and presumably doesn’t want to look like a golfer in the big day photographs — Christopher Ruhr still proved a recognisable world force as Germany prevailed 2-1 over Great Britain men on Friday night.







Sorsby and Nurse added to Team GB Olympic Hockey team



Tom Sorsby and Tim Nurse has been added to the Team GB Hockey squad after David Goodfield and Nick Park sustained an injury.







Die Danas still taking it match-by-match, says free-scoring Lorenz after China win







Germany women’s captain Nike Lorenz has always been a hugely influential figure on field for Die Danas, but her form at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 has been eye-catching in its quality.







Dutch women's coach sticks with heart-rate monitors to build a powerhouse



By Forrest Crellin





FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Hockey Training - Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Colombes, France - July 25, 2024. Netherlands coach Paul Van Ass with players during training. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo



PARIS (Reuters) - The Netherlands' top women hockey players can appear unstoppable at times as they sprint up and down the pitch with apparent ease, not showing the kind of fatigue other teams do in the heat and humidity.







Who will India face in the hockey quarterfinals?



India moved to second place in Pool A with a 3-2 win over Australia and will face Great Britain, the third-placed team of Pool B in the last-eight.





Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh of Team India celebrate after winning against Ireland. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



India beat Australia 3-2 on Friday in its final group stage match at the Paris Olympics 2024 to finish move to the second place in Pool B.







Hockeyroos aim for unbeaten run







The Hockeyroos go into their final pool match against Spain motivated to remain at the top of the Pool B standings to secure a favourable Olympic quarterfinal berth.







'I'm proud to represent my hometown at the Olympics'



Hockey player Hannah French is playing in her second Olympic Games with Team GB



Andrew Moon. Alice Cunningham





Hannah French celebrates victory in the Olympic pool stages. Getty Images



One of Great Britain's hockey players said she is proud to be flying the flag for her hometown at the Olympic Games in Paris.







Why Is the Olympic Field Hockey Pitch So Wet?



Watering the turf is a decades-old tradition in field hockey—here’s why it’s done (and why the sport is trying to quit).



By Ellen Gutoskey





Dutch field hockey player Lars Balk during the 2024 Paris Olympics. / Michael Reaves/GettyImages



The slow-motion replays during Olympic field hockey games give viewers new to the sport a great chance to notice something strange about the field: It’s always soaking wet, even when the weather’s clear.







Malaysian hockey will rise again, says ex-international Gobinathan, but it will take time



Graig Nunis







Iman Gobinathan Abdullah looked forlorn when asked, “What’s happening to our hockey?”







