Sunday 4 August 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2

Men



03 Aug 2024 is a rest day



Men's Quarterfinal Play Offs



04 Aug 2024 10:00 IND v GBR 1 - 1 ( SO 4/4 - 2/4 )

04 Aug 2024 12:30 BEL v ESP

04 Aug 2024 17:30 NED v AUS

04 Aug 2024 20:00 GER v ARG



Pool Standings



Women



03 Aug 2024 10:00 GBR v ARG (Pool B) 0 - 3

03 Aug 2024 10:30 NED v JPN (Pool A) 5 - 1

03 Aug 2024 12:45 AUS v ESP (Pool B) 3 - 1

03 Aug 2024 13:15 USA v RSA (Pool B) 1 - 0

03 Aug 2024 17:00 CHN v FRA (Pool A) 7 - 1

03 Aug 2024 19:45 GER v BEL (Pool A) 0 - 2



04 Aug 2024 is a rest day



Quarterfinal Play Offs



05 Aug 2024 10:00 AUS v CHN

05 Aug 2024 12:30 ARG v GER

05 Aug 2024 17:30 NED v GBR

05 Aug 2024 20:00 BEL v ESP



Pool Standings

Women’s quarter-finals confirmed as pool phase ends







Paris, France - Day 8: The final six matches of the women’s hockey competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 took place in Saturday (3 August), with the results finalising the line-up for the quarter-finals.







Paris 2024 hockey: Breakdown, highlights, stats and top performers for 3 August



By Sam Peene





France women’s hockey, Paris 2024. Picture by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images



As the women’s pool play at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 came to a close on Saturday, 3 August, only eight teams will continue along their journey as they fight to land on the podium.







Defeat to Argentina for GB’s women







Great Britain and Argentina came into this game both looking to improve their position in the pool ahead of the quarter finals. The match also saw two milestones with Sarah Robertson winning her 100th cap for Great Britain and Tess Howard her 100th combined cap for GB and England. After an entertaining but goalless first half, the game turned with three pieces of superb individual finishing from Argentina, with goals from Raposo and Albertarrio in the third quarter. The victory was sealed with a third from Diaz in the final quarter.







Argentina pounce to leave Great Britain women facing Dutch date



By Rod Gilmour





Valentina Raposo celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS/ RODRIGO JARAMILLO



Paris — Watched by Sir Andy Murray, Argentina served up a decisive third quarter to send Team GB women into a quarter-final with defending champions the Netherlands (who have won over 96% of matches since Rio) on Monday — and Las Leonas purring at the prospect of another deep Olympics run.







GB to face Netherlands after losing last pool game



Great Britain will face reigning Olympic champions the Netherlands in the women's hockey quarter-finals after losing their final pool game at Paris 2024.







“It’s a special day, despite the scoreline” – Robertson on 100th GB cap







Saturday 3 August will be a day that Great Britain’s Sarah Robertson will long remember, although not necessarily for the result of their final pool match here at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2024.







“Thanks for the amazing memories” – Japan’s Oikawa expresses gratitude to Paris







Despite their Olympic campaign coming to an end with a 5-1 loss against reigning Olympic champions the Netherlands on Saturday (3 August), Japan defender Shihori Oikawa has offered a heart-felt thank you to the thousands of fans who have witnessed her team in action at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium.







Late drama sees Hockeyroos charge into Quarters on top







With less than five minutes on the clock and leading 2-1, the Hockeyroos knew they needed a desperate last-minute goal to win by two points, which was the crucial deciding factor for topping Pool B over Argentina and setting up a more favourable quarterfinal berth.







Hockeyroos beat Spain 3-1 in final group match to top standings



By Anuraag Peesara





Picture by Getty Images



The Australian women’s hockey team defeated Spain 3-1 in their final Pool B match of the Paris 2024 Olympics hockey tournament at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes on Saturday.







USA Ends with Win Over South Africa at Paris 2024





Credit: Yan Huckendubler



PARIS, France – In their final match of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Paris, France, the No. 14 U.S. Olympic Women’s Field Hockey Team went out on top against No. 19 South Africa. USA tallied the lone goal late in the third to shutout their opponent and finish ninth at Paris 2024.







Milestone Match for Chamberlain as South Africa Falls Short Against USA







Before play got underway in Paris between South Africa and the USA, South Africa acknowledged Dirkie Chamberlain’s milestone 250th test cap. Chamberlain, who also represented South Africa at the 2012 Olympics, becomes the sixth South African woman to reach this milestone.







SA women’s hockey team bows out of Paris Olympics after fifth defeat





Eye on the ball...Team SA tried its best to secure more points but lost to team USA 1-0. SA Women's Hockey Team/Facebook



The United States recorded their first and only win in Pool B, beating the South Africans 1-0.







China's women crush France to reach quarter-finals



By Forrest Crellin





[1/2]Paris 2024 Olympics - Hockey - Women's Pool A - China vs France - Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, Colombes, France - August 03, 2024. Yang Chen of China scores their seventh goal. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis



PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Chinese women's hockey team thrashed hosts France 7-1 in Pool A at the Olympics on Saturday, earning them the last quarter-final spot and a chance to go up against top seeded Australia as the Monday knockout stages were determined.







Most experienced players participating in Paris Olympic Games 2024



By Tariq Ali



The most experienced players in different aspects and categories from all the countries have been participating in the Paris Olympic Games 2024, particularly in the men's hockey event



Most capped players in men's hockey

Caps

480 John-John Dohmen (Belgium)

450 Eddie Ockenden (Australia)

401 Felix Denayer (Belgium)

381 CedricCharlier (Belgium)

375 Manpreet Singh (India)

353 Tom Boon (Belgium)

333 P.R.Sreejesh (India)

323 Martin Zwicker (Germany)

314 Loick Luypeart (Belgium)

310 Simon Child (NewZealand)

302 Boccard Gauthier (Belgium)

300 Florent van Aubel (Belgium)



Most capped players in women's Hockey

359 Laura Roper (Great Britain)

328 Nelen Barbara (Belgium)

325 Rocio Sanchez (Argentina)



Most aged players in men's hockey

Years

39 Rey Matias (Argentina)

37 Martin Zwicker (Germany)

37 Eddie Ockenden (Australia)

37 Andtew Charter (Australia)

36 Simon Child (New Zealand)

36 Harte David (Ireland)

36 Pirmir Blaak (Netherlands)

36 John-JohnDohmen (Belgium)

36 CedricCharlier (Belgium)

36 Vincent Vanaschoor (Belgium)

36 P.R.Sreejesh (India)

35 Agustin Mazzilli (Argentina)

35 Gowan Jones (South Africa)

35 David Ames (Great Britain)



Most aged players in women's hockey

37 Dirkie Chamberlain (South Africa)

36 Laura Roper (Great Britain)

35 Rocio Sanchez (Argentina)

35 Shihori Oikawa (Japan)



Longest international hockey career in men's hockey

Years

19 Simon Child (NewZealand) 2005-2024*

18 Eddie Ockenden (Australia) 2006-2024*

18 Rey Matias (Argentina) 2006-2024*

18 Harte David (Ireland) 2006-2024*



Longest international hockey career in women's hockey

18 Dirkie Chamberlain (South Africa) 2006-2024*

17 Rocio Sanchez (Argentina) 2007-2024*

16 Laura Roper (Great Britain) 2008-2024*



Players appeared in the most Olympic Games in men's hockey

O.G.

5 Eddie Ockenden (Australia) 2008 2012 2016 2020 2024

5 Cedric Charlier (Belgium) 2008 2012 2016 2020 2024

5 Felix Denayer (Belgium) 2008 2012 2016 2020 2024

5 John-John Dohmen (Belgium) 2008 2012 2016 2020 2024

4 Florent van Aubel (Belgium) 2012 2016 2020 2024

4 TomBoon (Belgium) 2012 2016 2020 2024

4 Boccard Gauthier (Belgium) 2012 2016 2020 2024

4 Vincent Vanaschoor (Belgium) 2012 2016 2020 2024

4 Manpreet Singh (India) 2012 2016 2020 2024

4 P.R. Sreejesh (India) 2012 2016 2020 2024

4 Simon Child (New Zealand) 2008 2012 2016 2024



Players appeared in the most Olympic Games in women's hockey

4 Rocio Sanchez (Argentina) 2012 2016 2020 2024

4 Laura Roper (Great Britain) 2012 2018 2020 2024







QF: Intrepid India face grot of the Brit



ERROL D’CRUZ







The English language and cricket are touted as two significant legacies of a century and a half of British rule in India.







Paris Olympics Hockey gold ‘one of toughest ever’ – GB v India preview



By Rod Gilmour





GB men go for goal in Paris PIC David Pearce/Team GB



Paris — Great Britain men’s captain David Ames says the 2024 Games “will be one of the toughest Olympics that has been won in a long time”, with players believing there are “six or seven” nations in the mix for title contention.







Familiar foes in new venue; India and Great Britain face off in quarterfinals



The Indian team, which also beat New Zealand and Ireland, and drew with Argentina, must take care in not conceding soft penalty corners, which put it through stern tests early in the pool matches.



Y. B. Sarangi





With the seasoned P.R. Sreejesh under the bar, Amit Rohidas and Jarmanpreet Singh (in picture) on the back, Manpreet Singh and Hardik Singh in the midfield and Abhishek, Gurjant and Sukhjeet up the field, India has capable personnel manning every part of the field. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



India has shifted gears at the right time.







How a ‘genuinely scary’ trip to Alps in Switzerland set up by Paddy Upton helped India beat Australia in hockey



Mental coach Upton says players stopped giving too much ‘respect’ to opponents, stayed away from social media, and were given clear game plans



by Mihir Vasavda





India's Harmanpreet Singh, second right, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the men's Group B field hockey match between Ireland and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Colombes, France. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)



Under the scorching Paris sun, India’s hockey team defeated Australia at the Olympics for the first time in 52 years on Friday. Its backstory was written in the cool climes of the Alps.







2024 Test Matches SUI v POL (W)

Lucerne



2 Aug 2024 19:30 SUI v POL 0 - 1

3 Aug 2024 16:00 SUI v POL 0 - 3

4 Aug 2024 11:00 SUI v POL

