Monday 5 August 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2



Men's Quarterfinal Play Offs



04 Aug 2024 10:00 IND v GBR 1 - 1 ( SO 4/4 - 2/4 )

04 Aug 2024 12:30 BEL v ESP 2 - 3

04 Aug 2024 17:30 NED v AUS 2 - 0

04 Aug 2024 20:00 GER v ARG 3 - 2



05 Aug 2024 is a rest day



Men's semifinals



06 Aug 2024 14:00 GER v IND

06 Aug 2024 19:00 NED v ESP



Pool Standings



Women



04 Aug 2024 was a rest day



Quarterfinal Play Offs



05 Aug 2024 10:00 AUS v CHN 2 - 3 (Q4)

05 Aug 2024 12:30 ARG v GER

05 Aug 2024 17:30 NED v GBR

05 Aug 2024 20:00 BEL v ESP



Pool Standings

Live scores





India, Spain, Netherlands and Germany reach final four







Paris, France - Day 9: It was an astonishing day of men’s quarter-final action on Sunday (4 August) with India, Spain, the Netherlands and Germany all reaching the Olympic Games Paris 2024 hockey semi-finals at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.







Breakdown, highlights, stats and top performers for 4 August



By Sam Peene





Netherlands men's hockey, Paris 2024. Picture by Lars Baron/Getty Images



It was a dramatic day of hockey at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on 4 August, as the men’s quarter-finals saw triumph and heartbreak as only Spain, India, Germany and the Netherlands progress to the semi-finals.







Spain upset defending champions Belgium, India beat Britain in shootout



By Forrest Crellin





Raj Kumar Pal of India, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay of India and Sanjay Sanjay of India celebrate with teammates winning the match. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi



PARIS, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Eighth-ranked Spain upset reigning champions Belgium 3-2 in the men's hockey quarter-finals at the Paris Olympics on Sunday as skipper Marc Miralles netted a crucial third goal with three minutes to go before the defence stifled an attempted comeback.







Incredible India reach Olympic semi-finals with against-all-odds victory over Great Britain







Manpreet Singh heaped praise on his India team-mates after reaching the Olympic semi-finals against all odds, defeating Great Britain in a shoot-out despite being a player down for almost three quarters of the match.







PR Sreejesh stars as 10-man India beat Great Britain 1-1 (4-2 SO) to enter the Semi-Finals



India played with a man down for 42 minutes after Amit Rohidas was shown a red card







Paris: The Indian Men’s Hockey team produced a win to remember for ages as they defeated Great Britain 1-1 (4-2 SO) in the Quarter-Finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics, despite playing with one player less for most part of the match.







GB men exit after shoot-out loss to India







In a repeat of the Tokyo quarter-final, Great Britain and India faced each other again to see who would make it through to the Olympic hockey semi-finals.







True Blue: Sreejesh takes India through red alert and into Semis



K. ARUMUGAM







India did not flinch at the colour red. The red that Great Britain wore. And the dreaded red card that Amit Rohidas was shown with 42 minutes left in the quarterfinal against formidable Great Britain at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir in the 2024 Paris Olympics men’s hockey competition on Sunday.







Indian hockey team reaches semis after Sreejesh's heroics in shoot-out vs Great Britain



In the Paris Olympics semi-finals, Indian men’s hockey team will face the winner of the quarter-finals between Germany and Argentina on Tuesday.





After defeating Great Britain in the quarter-finals, the India men's hockey team will face either Argentina or Germany in the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics. AP



India men’s hockey team defeated Great Britain 4-2 via a shoot-out in a thrilling quarter-final of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday, thus securing their place in the semi-finals. India will take on Germany in the semi-final on 6 August after Germany defeated Argentina 3-2 in another quarter-final.







How 10-man India neutralised Great Britain for memorable quarter-final win



Despite having one man extra, Great Britain failed to break down the Indian defence and spirit, as Harmanpreet Singh and Co. reached the semi-finals.



The Hockey Insider





The Indian men's hockey team demonstrated the strength of their character to reach the semi-finals. Reuters



India came out triumphant from an unequal battle against Great Britain to advance to the Olympic men’s semi-finals as veteran custodian PR Sreejesh brought off two outstanding saves to ensure a 4-2 victory penalty shoot-out after the regulation period ended at 1-1 level on Sunday.







India beats Great Britain 4-2 in shootout to reach hockey semifinals at Paris 2024 Olympics



India will meet either Argentina or Germany in the semifinal on August 6.



Y. B. Sarangi





Harmanpreet Singh has been instrumental in India’s impressive performances against Belgium and Australia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



A 10-man India, toughened by sessions of mental training with Paddy Upton and adventurer Mike Horn, showed character in a nerve-wracking, drama-filled quarterfinal contest to edge past Great Britain through a penalty shootout in the Paris Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Sunday.







1 man short, India script thrilling fightback to enter hockey semifinals



India booked a second consecutive Olympics semifinal berth in memorable fashion, beating Great Britain in a penalty shoot-out despite being a man down for most of the match.



by Mihir Vasavda





India's goalkeeper Parattu Reveendran Sreejesh, left, celebrates with teammates after winning the men's quarterfinal field hockey match between Britain and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics. (AP | PTI)



Stade Yves-du-Manoir in Paris has a mythical place in the Olympic universe. About 10 km from Notre Dame, it is the site of one of the greatest sporting spectacles, the 100 and 400m races of the 1924 Paris Olympics immortalised in the movie Chariots of Fire.







Great India defeat Britain in hockey, storm into semis



10-man side holds off rivals 1-1 in regulation time, clinches shootout 4-2 | Sreejesh shines



Rohit Mahajan in Paris





Jarmanpreet Singh exults as teammates flank goalkeeper PR Sreejesh after India’s victory in the men’s hockey quarterfinal at Paris Olympics. AP/PTI



Watch the ball, save the ball,” says PR Sreejesh, goalkeeper of the Indian hockey team, explaining his method minutes after shepherding the team into the semifinals of the Paris Olympics.







Belief, courage, and tactical tweaks, how India plotted a 10-man heist over Great Britain



Despite being a man down, India had the wits and held the nerves to fight back and enter the last four.



by Mihir Vasavda





Raj Kumar Pal of India, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay of India and Sanjay Sanjay of India celebrate with teammates winning the match. (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)



Somewhere in the Alps, Team India was forewarned about facing a scenario ‘when shit happens.’







It was going to be 'India's day', will play our game in semifinal, says veteran goalkeeper PR Sreejesh



Playing in his last international tournament, Sreejesh was cynosure of all eyes as he consistently denied Great Britain scoring opportunities while others rallied around him





India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh (16) and Amit Rohidas (30) in action during the Hockey Men's Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Colombes, France, Sunday, August 4, 2024. PTI



Going into the men's hockey quarterfinal match against Great Britain at the Paris Olympics here on Sunday, veteran India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh's wondered if this would be his last match or would he get two more games before calling time on an illustrious career.







Harmanpreet, Fulton hail goalie Sreejesh as defence helps India past Great Britain



India beat Great Britain 4-2 in a penalty shootout to enter the semifinals of the Paris 2024 Olympics.



Y. B. Sarangi



Coach Craig Fulton was delighted to see the Indian hockey team, despite playing nearly three quarters with 10 men, executing his ideas into action against Great Britain in its toughest match of the Paris Olympics so far and securing a berth in the semifinals.







Sreejesh was India’s saviour vs Great Britain, Rohidas’ red card uncalled for, says Dilip Tirkey



Sreejesh rose to the occasion in holding Britain to 1-1 until full time after the Harmanpreet Singh-led side was reduced to 10 men and held his nerves to help India defeat GB 4-2 in the shoot-out.



Y. B. Sarangi



Former India captain and Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey said goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh, who made several saves including in the penalty shootout, was the ‘God of hockey’ for the national team which recorded a magnificent win over Great Britain in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Sunday.







'You are a true hero', Netizens hail PR Sreejesh as Indian hockey team reach semi-finals



Hockey fans and the rest of the Indian sporting fraternity were impressed by India’s win over Great Britain as they kept their hopes of a gold medal at the Paris Olympics well and truly alive. Here are a few reactions.





India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh played a crucial role in his team reaching the semi-finals of the Paris Olympics. Reuters



The India men’s hockey team secured their berth in the semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics with a 4-2 win over Great Britain at the Yves-Du Manor Stadium on Sunday. India, led by Harmanpreet Singh, entered this game after clinching three wins, losing one and drawing one match in the group stage, as they finished the group stage with 10 points, behind group winners Belgium (13 points).







'It's nothing special,' P R Sreejesh after shoot-out heroics



The Indian custodian's heroic saves propelled the Indian men’s hockey team to the Paris 2024 Olympics semi-finals.





PR Sreejesh, pictured here after winning bronze at Tokyo, is all set to have another crack at an Olympic medal at Paris 2024. (File photo: PTI)



The Indian men’s hockey team, reduced to 10 men in the second quarter, defeated Great Britain 4-2 in a shootout to make the Paris 2024 Olympics quarter-finals on Friday.







Team GB’s hockey hurt goes on after painful Olympic defeat by 10-man India



Stephen McMillan at Stade Yves-du-Manoir





Britain's Lee Morton (front) cannot contain his disappointment at Stade Yves-du-Manoir. Photograph: Aijaz Rahi/AP



Lee Morton sat on the blue pitch and did not move for several minutes. Some teammates stood and watched India’s celebrations, stunned, with hands on heads. Others sank to their knees, unable to take it in.







GB wait for men's hockey medal goes on after shootout heartbreak



Amy Lofthouse



Great Britain's wait for a first Olympic men's hockey medal since 1988 continues after they were beaten 4-2 by India in a tense shootout in Paris.







I have given a lot, says Team GB captain David Ames





David Ames, right, made international debut in 2008 PIC: David Pearce/Team GB.



Paris — David Ames has hinted at retirement from international hockey after a stellar 16-year career.







Reigning champions Belgium dethroned as Spain men to storm into semi-finals







In the second match of an already astonishing day of men’s quarter-final hockey at Paris 2024, Spain produced a masterclass in game management to end Belgium’s hopes of winning a second successive Olympic gold medal.







Spain stun favourites Belgium to reach semis



By Raúl Daffunchio Picazo





Spain stun favourites Belgium to reach semi-finals. GETTY IMAGES



Spain beat Belgium 3-2, surprising many who had tipped the Belgians for a medal. Germany edged out Argentina 3-2 in a tightly contested match that came down to the final moments. India and the Netherlands are the other semi-finalists. The semi-finals will take place on Tuesday, while the women's quarter-finals begin on Monday.







Spain upsets defending champion Belgium as men’s semifinals decided



Eighth-ranked Spain upset reigning champion Belgium 3-2, the Netherlands topped Australia 2-0, India beat Britain 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw and Germany edged Argentina 3-2 in quarterfinals.





Paris 2024 Olympics: Spain players celebrate after beating Belgium in men’s hockey quarterfinals at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP



Eighth-ranked Spain upset reigning champion Belgium 3-2 in the men’s hockey quarterfinals at the Paris Olympics on Sunday as skipper Marc Miralles netted a crucial third goal with three minutes to go before the defence stifled an attempted comeback.







Netherlands overcome Australia to set up Olympic semi-final against Spain







The Netherlands became the third men’s team to reach the semi-finals of the Olympic Games Paris 2024, defeating Australia 2-0 to exact revenge on the side that defeated them at the same stage of the tournament at Tokyo 2020.







Determined Kookas bow out to Netherlands







The Kookaburras' pursuit for their eighth medal in nine Olympic Games fell short on a quarterfinals day, going down to the Netherlands 2-0, where three medal favourites were sensationally knocked out of the race.







Kookaburras’ campaign ends in quarter-finals with 2-0 loss to Netherlands



By Anuraag Peesara





Picture by Getty Images



The Australian men’s hockey team‘s run at the Paris 2024 Olympics ended in the quarter-finals after they went down 2-0 to the Netherlands in the early hours on Monday.







Germany complete semi-final line-up with battling win over Argentina







Germany kept alive their quest for the fifth Olympic gold medal with a hard-fought win against Argentina, who twice fought back before Germany’s Justus Weigand scored a late winner to break the hearts of Los Leones at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.







Germany and Netherlands men reach semi-finals





Pirmin Blaak celebrates a Dutch semi-final PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Paris — A chaotic ending saw Germany keep alive their bid to add the Olympic men’s title to their world crown after holding off Argentina 3-2.







Germany beats Argentina to set up men’s hockey semifinal against India



Germany beat Argentina 3-2 to progress into the semifinal of men’s hockey in Paris Olympics on Sunday.





Mats Grambusch of Germany, Johannes Grosse of Germany, Justus Weigand of Germany and Christopher Ruehr of Germany celebrate their first goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi



Germany beat Argentina 3-2 to progress into the semifinal of men’s hockey in Paris Olympics on Sunday.







Amit Rohidas suspension upheld after appeal, to miss Olympics semi-final against Germany



Amit Rohidas will not be in contention for selection in the Paris Olympics semi-final against Germany.





Amit Rohidas was shown a red card in the match against Great Britain at the 2024 Paris Olympics. AP



India defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas will be unavailable for the team’s semi-final against Germany on Tuesday (August 6). Rohidas was shown a red card for dangerously lifting his stick in intentional manner during the quarter-final against Great Britain. India went on to win the match in a shoot-off after both teams were locked at 1-1.







Amit Rohidas Red Card Controversy: What Rules Say On India vs Great Britain Hockey Incident



India defender Amit Rohidas was shown red card in the Olympic quarter-final match against Great Britain. Rohidas has also been suspended from the semi-final against Germany.





India defender Amit Rohidas was shown red card against Great Britain© X (Twitter)



The Indian men's hockey team suffered a bitter blow after the narrow quarter-final win against Great Britain as key defender and first rusher Amit Rohidas was suspended for Tuesday's Olympic men's hockey semifinal against Germany. Rohidas was handed a one-match suspension following his red card, though Hockey India has decided to lodge an appeal on the matter. Rohidas wasn't given a red card on the field and it was only after a referral was made that the Indian defender had to be sent off.







'Video Tablet' Sparks Controversy After India vs Great Britain Olympics Hockey Match



Great Britain goalkeeper Ollie Payne came under the microscope for using an iPad during the penalty shootout.





India players surround the referee during the men's hockey quarterfinal at Paris Olympics 2024.© AFP



India men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh may have been the talk of the town following India's victory over Great Britain in the quarterfinal at the Paris Olympics 2024, but opposing goalkeeper Ollie Payne also made headlines. The Great Britain goalkeeper was under the microscope, as he was initially allowed to keep an iPad with him during the shootout, which was protested by the Indian team. The referees - who have come under scrutiny from Hockey India - then decided to confiscate the device, before India took their second penalty.







Hockey India complain about GB goalkeeper using video tablet, other umpiring ‘inconsistencies’



India vs Great Britain: Indian hockey team played over 40 minutes with one man less after Amit Rohidas was red carded for a stick in Great Britain player’s face. Despite that, India held on to defeat GB in a shootout.





India vs Great Britain, Paris Olympics: Captain Harmanpreet Singh stands by as umpire Sean Rapaport speaks with Sam Ward during the men's quarter-final at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium. (AP Photo)



India vs Great Britain hockey: After the Indian hockey team defeated the Great Britain team in a nail-biting penalty shootout to enter the semi-finals at the Paris Olympics, Hockey India said they have officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring and decision-making in the ongoing Paris Olympics. India had played with one man short for nearly 40 minutes after Amit Rohidas picked up a red card for a stick on a Great Britain player’s face in the second quarter.







Hockey India Raises Concerns Over Umpiring and Decision-Making at Paris Olympic Games 2024



Dear Members of the Media,



This is to inform you that Hockey India has officially raised concerns about the quality of umpiring and decision-making in the ongoing Paris Olympic Games 2024 (Men's tournament). The complaint focuses on a critical match between India and Great Britain, where several inconsistencies in officiating potentially influenced the game's outcome.







After heroics against Great Britain, India take on Germany in Semi-Final



Buoyed by their 10-man win against GB, Harmanpreet & Co. are on the cusp of creating history







Paris: After scripting a heroic win against Great Britain in the Quarter-Final of the Paris Olympic Games, a charged-up Indian Men's Hockey Team led by Harmanpreet Singh will take on a familiar foe in Germany on Tuesday in their quest to 'change the colour of the medal', here at the iconic Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.







PR Sreejesh ‘gaalis’ keep team going



Rohit Mahajan





Coach Craig Fulton hugs PR Sreejesh after the shootout win. ANI



Before the shoot-off for a place in the semifinals, PR Sreejesh, Indian goalkeeper, wondered if he had reached the end of the road. “I thought this can be my last match, or I can have two more,” Sreejesh said after a jailbreak of a victory over Great Britain.







Excitement builds ahead of women’s quarter-finals







On Monday 5 August, the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium provides the stage for the women’s quarter-finals, where eight teams will fight it out for the four available semi-finals spots here at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.







Aussie greats collide as Hockeyroos continue medal legacy hunt







Australian hockey greats Katrina Powell and Alyson Annan, who were once teammates, will go head-to-head in a coaching duel between Australia and China.







‘We have to defend Dutch like animals’ – Team GB women





Lily Owsley runs with the ball against Argentina PIC: David Pearce/Team GB



Paris — Can this increasingly unpredictable 2024 Olympics make its way over to the women’s tournament?







No Olympic Fairytale for SA Women’s Hockey





There was no Olympic fairytale ending for the South African women’s hockey team, who went down 1-0 to the USA in their final Pool B match at the Paris 2024 Games on Saturday, 3 August, 2024. Photo: FIH



There was no Olympic fairytale ending for veteran Dirkie Chamberlain who ran on for an incredible 250th cap for the South African team, who went down 1-0 to the USA in their final Pool B match at the Paris 2024 Games on Saturday, 3 August, 2024.







Dirkie Chamberlain achieved 250 caps



By Tariq Ali



Dirkie Chamberlain, the South African women's field hockey legend achieved a landmark to become only the sixth player from her country who completed 250 international hockey matches.



