Tuesday 6 August 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2



05 Aug 2024 was a rest day



Men's semifinals



06 Aug 2024 14:00 GER v IND

06 Aug 2024 19:00 NED v ESP



Pool Standings



Women



Quarterfinal Play Offs



05 Aug 2024 10:00 AUS v CHN 2 - 3

05 Aug 2024 12:30 ARG v GER 1 - 1 (SO 2/3 - 0/4)

05 Aug 2024 17:30 NED v GBR 3 - 1

05 Aug 2024 20:00 BEL v ESP 2 - 0



06 Aug 2024 is a rest day



Women - Semi-finals



07 Aug 2024 14:00 NED v ARG

07 Aug 2024 19:00 BEL v CHN



Pool Standings

China, Argentina, Netherlands and Belgium secure women’s semi-final berths







Paris, France - Day 10: The fans at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium were treated to four wonderful women’s quarter-finals on Monday, with China, Argentina, the Netherlands and Belgium all securing berths in the final four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.







China upset Australia, Dutch, Argentina and Belgium also reach semis



By Forrest Crellin





Zixia Ou of China and Ning Ma of China celebrate their first goal. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi



PARIS - China's women's hockey team upset Australia 3-2 at the Paris Olympics on Monday to secure their first semi-final berth in 16 years after they quickly recovered from a goal down.







Breakdown, highlights, stats and top performers for 5 August



By Sam Peene





Netherlands women's hockey, Paris 2024 quarter-finals. Picture by Luke Hales/Getty Images



5 August brought another day of exciting victories and devastating heartbreak at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 in the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, as the women’s hockey quarter-finals came to an end with only four teams remaining on the road to Olympic gold.







China stun Australia to reach first Olympic semi-final since Beijing 2008







China recorded a stunning 3-2 victory over the previously unbeaten Australia, defying all expectations to storm into the women’s hockey semi-finals at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.







Hockeyroos out in quarters: ‘We fought till the end’







The Hockeyroos came out firing with their trademark electric start, finding space and piling immediate pressure on China, and it paid off fast.







China shock Australia women to reach semi-finals





Ning Ma is congratulated by her China team-mates PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS/ Simon Watts



Paris — History for China, despair for Australia. Alyson Annan’s China reached the Olympic women’s semi-final for the first time since their Beijing 2008 silver, while the Hockeyroos’ failure to reach the last four continued after a 3-2 thriller.







Hockeyroos’ campaign ends after 3-2 loss to China in quarter-finals



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





Picture by 2024 Getty Images



The Australian women’s hockey team was knocked out of the Paris 2024 Olympics after suffering a narrow 3-2 loss against the People’s Republic of China in the quarter-finals at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium on Monday.







Argentina women stage dramatic comeback to end Germany’s Olympic dream







Argentina became the second women’s team to seal a place in the semi-finals of the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey competition, despite falling behind three minutes from the end of their quarter-final match against Germany.







Argentina women reach Paris Olympics Hockey semi-finals, Germany heartache





Argentina came back from the brink against Germany PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Paris – The Olympic quarter-finals continued to serve up brutal and thrilling conclusions on Monday as Argentina women beat Germany after being 90 seconds from defeat.







Netherlands defeat Great Britain to set up semi-final against Argentina







In the third of four women’s quarter-finals, reigning Olympic champions the Netherlands overcame a stubborn Great Britain side to reach the Paris 2024 Olympic hockey semi-finals, with Lune Fokke scoring twice in a 3-1 victory over the Rio 2016 gold medallists.







GB women lose quarter final to the Dutch







Another hot day in Paris with pitch-side temperatures well above thirty degrees, was what met Great Britain and the Netherlands in the third women’s quarter final. The Dutch caught GB asleep in the first minute to take the lead from de Waard, before GB found an equaliser from Hannah French on her 150th cap. Crucially just before half-time Fokke regained the lead for the Netherlands and then added a second in the fourth quarter to seal the 3-1 win.







Team GB women lose out to Netherlands class



By Rod Gilmour





Captain Xan de Waard netted inside 50 seconds PIC: Worldsportpics



Paris — The Dutch train, glittering brilliant Oranje in the evening light, never hit full steam as they advanced to an eighth Olympic semi-final in a row. For the Netherlands were made to work hard for their 3-1 win by a spirited Great Britain women’s side at Yves-du-Manoir.







GB women beaten by Netherlands in hockey quarters



Amy Lofthouse



Great Britain's women will leave the Olympics without a hockey medal for the first time since 2008 after a 3-1 quarter-final loss to the Netherlands.







Belgium women create history as Olympic semi-finals confirmed







Belgium’s women have reached the Olympic semi-finals for the first time in their history thanks to a hard fought 2-0 victory over Spain.







Stage is set as Netherlands, Spain, Germany and India await men’s semi-finals







Tuesday 6 August is men’s semi-finals day at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium, with Germany, India, the Netherlands and Spain all just one win away from reaching the gold medal match at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.







SF Today: Germany eyes Olympic penta



ERROL D’CRUZ







Are we in for a grudge match at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir on Tuesday? The Olympic men’s hockey semi-finals pits India against Germany in the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Three years ago, in the Covid-delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, India broke a 41-year-old medal drought by beating Germany 5-4 to win the bronze medal, doing so by the skin of their teeth.







Reliving those 6 seconds: Indian hockey players describe Tokyo Triumph



Relive the historic bronze medal triumph of the Indian men's hockey team from Tokyo Olympics.



By Pritish Raj







It was exactly three years back when the Indian men's hockey team restored the lost glory of Indian hockey, albeit partially.







'India must win Hockey gold in Olympics,' Pak Hockey legend Hassan Sardar



The Pakistani hockey player is impressed with India and backs them to win gold at the Paris Olympics, after 44 years.





Indian men's hockey team in action at 2024 Paris Olympics. (Photo Credit: FIH)



The Indian Hockey team have performed remarkably well at the Paris Olympics and is now one win away from bringing back another medal.







India looks to rise above adversity in hockey semifinal clash against high-flying Germany



India will look to carry on its well-coordinated efforts with stress on keeping its post safe from a German invasion, which has produced 14 field goals for the World champion.



Y. B. Sarangi





Drag-flicker Harmanpreet will be crucial to India’s scheme of things in the absence of Rohidas. | Photo Credit: PTI



After showing its steely resolve and getting past Great Britain in the quarterfinals despite being a man down, India will be ready to tackle the situation arising out of defender Amit Rohidas’ absence when it takes on World champion Germany in the men’s hockey semifinals of the Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Tuesday.







Can Indian hockey’s mantra – ‘defend to win’ – empower them to defeat Germany after heroics against Great Britain and Australia?



Amit Rohidas' absence means India will be without one of the best first-rushers in the world when it comes to defending penalty corners.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





India's captain Harmanpreet Singh (C) celebrates a goal with others during the Hockey Men’s Quarterfinal match between India and Great Britain at the 2024 Summer Olympics, at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium, in Colombes, France. (PTI)



The Indian men’s hockey team’s defeat in the penultimate game of their group against Belgium was, perhaps, the first sign. The reigning champions were pushed by Harmanpreet Singh’s men all the way. If not for a streaky goal conceded, or if not for a stunning save by the man at the post in the dying minutes off a Harmanpreet drag flick, India could have drawn. The performance, divorced from the result, was encouraging after a not-so-impressive start in the first three matches.







'Chak de India' star Joshua Burt makes headlines with Rohidas suspension J



Joshua Burt, FIH Technical Delegate, suspended Amit Rohidas for one match at the hockey tournament of the 2024 Paris Olympics.





Joshua Burt (Photo credit: TOI)



In a surprising twist that bridges Bollywood with real-world sports, Joshua Burt, the actor who played the role of an Australian coach in the hit film Chak De! India has made headlines.







100 years ago FIH was born in … Paris!







As the hockey action continues at pace in the historic Yves-du-Manoir stadium, which served as the home of the Olympic Games Paris 1924, and hosted the opening ceremony for the Games of the VIII Olympiad, a hundred years ago, we also look back at the century of existence completed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH), which was formed in the very same year of 1924, in Paris!



