Wednesday 7 August 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2



Men's semifinals



06 Aug 2024 14:00 NED v ESP 4 - 0

06 Aug 2024 19:00 GER v IND 3 - 2



07 Aug 2024 is a rest day



Men's Finals



08 Aug 20240 14:00 IND v ESP (Bronze)

08 Aug 20240 19:00 GER v NED (Gold)



Pool Standings



Women



Quarterfinal Play Offs



06 Aug 2024 was a rest day



Women - Semi-finals



07 Aug 2024 14:00 NED v ARG

07 Aug 2024 19:00 BEL v CHN



Pool Standings

Live scores





Netherlands and Germany to fight for gold in classic European encounter







Paris, France - Day 11: The men’s hockey gold medal match at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be an all-European encounter between the Netherlands and Germany, two of the sport’s biggest rivals.







Netherlands to face Germany for men’s Olympic gold



By Jawwad Qamar



It will be an all-European affair for the men’s Olympic gold on Thursday after two contrasting semifinal matches on Tuesday. First semifinal between the Netherlands and Spain saw a one sided match while the second semifinal between Germany and India went to a thrilling end.











Netherlands, Germany reign supreme in men’s Olympic semi-finals



By Matt Nelsen





Netherlands celebrate win over Spain in Olympic men's hockey semi-final at Paris 2024. Picture by Lars Baron/Getty Images



It was a day of big goals, and bigger celebrations, as two teams punched their tickets to the grand finale of men’s hockey at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 on Tuesday, 6 August.







Netherlands and Germany go to the final





Fans inside the stadium celebrate following Netherlands victory in the Men's Semi Final match against Spain. GETTY IMAGES



The Netherlands and Germany surpassed the semi-finals in lawn hockey on Tuesday, overcoming Spain and India respectively.







Netherlands men reach first final since London 2012



By Rod Gilmour





Netherlands were easy winners of Paris men's semi-final PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Paris — “It is no longer about tactics. But about behaviour, charisma and fighting,” Dutch coach Jeroen Delmee said before their semi-final clash with Spain, with the Oranje’s former coach Max Caldas in their corner.







World champions Germany break Indian hearts to reach gold medal match







The men’s hockey gold medal match at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 will be an all-European encounter, with Germany overcoming India in sensational circumstances to set up a clash with fierce rivals the Netherlands on Thursday (8 August).







India goes down fighting; suffer a 2-3 loss against Germany in the Semi-Final



India will take on Spain in Bronze medal match







Paris: The Indian Men's Hockey Team went down fighting against Germany as they suffered a 2-3 loss in the 2nd Semi-Final of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Harmanpreet Singh (7’) and Sukhjeet Singh (36’) netted a goal each for India, while Gonzalo Peillat (18’), Christopher Ruehr (27’), and Marco Miltkau (54’) found the back of the net for the Germans.







Germany do enough to down dominant India



K. ARUMUGAM





Photo Courtesy: Yan Huckendubler



Germany reaped the reward for efficiency with a pulsating 3-2 win over India in the 2024 Olympics men’s hockey semi-finals at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir in Paris on Tuesday. The European powerhouse now play The Netherlands on Thursday in a bid to win their fifth Olympic gold medal but the first since London 2012 when the same nations clashed in the final.







Germany edge India men in semi-final thriller



By Rod Gilmour





Fifa President Gianni Infantino was present at the Olympic hockey semi-finals PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Paris — Fifa chief Gianni Infantino was briefly at the hockey on Tuesday night. He saw no lengthy stoppages, VAR controversies or 100-minute matches. Bar two German play-acting moments, this was a free-flowing 60 minutes of classic Olympic men’s semi-final fare. And, at the end of a breathless encounter, Germany had edged India to set up a European showdown with the Netherlands — a repeat of the London 2012 final — on Thursday.







India loses to Germany in hockey semifinal; to face Spain for Bronze



In a match swinging like a pendulum, world champion Germany showed its all-round brilliance, scoring a goal apiece through a penalty corner, a stroke and a field move.



Y. B. Sarangi





Germany’s Gonzalo Peillat celebrates after scoring the equaliser in the Paris 2024 Olympics men’s hockey semifinal against India. | Photo Credit: Ritu Raj Konwar/ The Hindu



A relentless Germany dashed the spirited Indian side’s dream of a berth in the final by recording a come-from-behind 3-2 win in the semifinals of the men’s hockey competition in the Paris Olympics at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Tuesday.







Gallant but misfiring India fail to conquer Germany’s ruthless efficiency in semi-final heartbreak



Dishing out a gallant display against reigning world champions Germany, misfiring India faltered to a 2-3 loss in the semi-finals, and would now need to work hard to retain the bronze medal they had clinched in Tokyo.



The Hockey Insider





India fell short of making what would have been their first men's hockey Olympic final since the 1980 Moscow Olympics. AP



Indian hockey revived memories of their gallant stick-work on the Olympic platform, but also betrayed the shortcomings that had caused their slump when they faltered in advancing to the final of the 2024 Paris Olympics.







Indian hockey team misses out on first Olympic final since Moscow 1980 after 2-3 loss against Germany





India's players are dejected as Germany's players celebrate their win in the men's semifinal field hockey match against India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)



India missed out on the opportunity to feature in the men’s hockey final for the second time in a row following a heartbreaking 2-3 loss at the hands of Germany in a thrilling semi-final at the Paris Olympics on Tuesday.







'We worked really hard to change colour of medal': Sreejesh, Harmanpreet heartbroken after semis defeat vs Germany



Indian men’s hockey team suffered a narrow 3-2 defat to Germany in the semi-finals at Paris Olympics and will now play in the bronze medal match.





India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh now has a chance to win bronze in his final international tournament. AP



Indian men’s hockey team played some of its best hockey in years against Germany in the semi-finals but suffered a gut-wrenching 3-2 defeat on Tuesday at the Paris Olympics. The defeat means India will not be able to fight for gold and their only medal hope is now a bronze for which they will have to take on Spain in a playoff.







'We missed the opportunity to upgrade our medal," Sreejesh after semis exit



Despite the heartbreak, Sreejesh remains focused on securing a bronze medal in his final game for India.





Sreejesh after the lose against Germany



In the aftermath of India's hard-fought semifinal match against Germany at the Paris Olympics, the emotions were palpable.







PR Sreejesh urges India to fight for medal after semifinal loss to Germany



Sreejesh, who would play his last international match in the third place encounter against Spain on Thursday, said winning a medal should be the team’s priority.



Y. B. Sarangi





Sreejesh is confident that the team would do well against Spain in the bronze medal match. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES



Goalkeeper P.R. Sreejesh said the Indian team should grab its second chance to win a medal in the Paris Olympics instead of worrying about the 3-2 loss to World champion Germany in the semifinals of the hockey competition at the Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Tuesday.







'Heartbreak count keeps increasing', Netizens disappointed after India lose to Germany in hockey semi-finals



India suffered a 2-3 defeat to Germany in the men’s hockey semi-final of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Here’s players and fans reacted to the defeat, as India play Spain for the bronze medal on Thursday.





India suffered a heartbreaking loss to Germany in the hockey semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics. AP



The Harmanpreet Singh-led India men’s hockey team suffered a heart-breaking defeat to Germany in the semi-finals of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday. Germany defeated India 3-2 in the second semi-final to set up a title clash against Netherlands, whereas India will now face Spain in the bronze medal match on Thursday.







After heart-break against Germany, India shift their focus on Spanish challenge



Harmanpreet & Co. will vie for the Bronze medal at 1730 hrs IST on Thursday







Paris: After their heart-break 2-3 loss against reigning World Champions Germany in a thrilling Semi-Final that went down to the wire, the Indian Men's Hockey Team will shift their focus on Spain against whom they will vie for the Bronze medal here in the prestigious Paris 2024 Olympics.







Netherlands, Argentina, Belgium and China women target gold







Wednesday 7 August is women’s semi-finals day at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium, with the Netherlands taking on great rivals Argentina at 14:00 CEST before Belgium’s Red Panthers face an inspired China at 19:00.







‘I see my late father as if he’s sitting in the stands’ – Dutch star





Joosje Burg runs with the ball in Paris PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK BSR agency



Paris — The Netherlands’ Joosje Burg says she visualises seeing her late father in the Yves-du-Manoir stands at Paris 2024.







Great Britain QF was 100th Indian match under Harmanpreet Singh’s captaincy







10-man India’s defeat of Great Britain in the Paris Olympics quarterfinal is adequately described. However, the joy and the news value it created has overshadowed very important milestone. The Quarterfinal, sixth match for India at Paris, is 100th under the captaincy of Harmanpreet Singh.







A message from GB Hockey’s COO Nick Pink







Over the past ten days we’ve seen both the highs and lows that sport can offer. Both the men’s and women’s teams battled hard at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and GB Hockey is very proud of their achievements in both reaching the quarter finals. They both came up against top quality sides but unfortunately came up just short.







Meet India's richest hockey player: Indian Hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh's net worth, income and more



Harmanpreet Singh, captain of the Indian hockey team and the richest hockey player in India, boasts an impressive net worth of $5 million (Approx Rs 41 crore). Known for his outstanding skills and leadership, Singh has significantly contributed to the team’s success in international tournaments, including the Olympics and the Hockey India League.



Bhupinder Singh





Harmanpreet Singh



Harmanpreet Singh is a name that stands out in the world of Indian hockey. As the captain of the Indian hockey team, he has led his squad with skill and dedication, achieving remarkable success on the international stage. Born on January 6, 1996, in Amritsar, Singh has risen from humble beginnings to become India's richest hockey player. His incredible journey, from working on his family’s farm to scoring crucial goals in major tournaments, showcases his commitment and talent. In this article, we’ll explore Harmanpreet Singh’s impressive career, his significant net worth, and the sources of his income that have made him a leading figure in Indian sports.







IOC Climate Action Awards 2024 finalists: hockey scores twice!







The International Hockey Federation (FIH) is delighted to announce that the finalists of the 2024 IOC Climate Action Awards, revealed today, include both FIH and Canadian hockey player Oliver Scholfield!







South Africa U21 Sides announced for SA Hockey IPT







The South African Hockey Association has announced the South Africa Under 21 Sides for the IPT in Johannesburg in September. The mens and womens team traditionally take one of the spots in the A Section.







Australian Olympic hockey player is 'arrested on suspicion of buying cocaine in Paris'



By Ashley Nickel



An Australian field hockey player has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of buying cocaine in Paris.



