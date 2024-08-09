Friday 9 August 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2



Men's Finals



08 Aug 20240 14:00 IND v ESP (Bronze) 2 - 1

08 Aug 20240 19:00 GER v NED (Gold) 1 - 1 (SO 1/4 - 3/5)



Pool Standings



Women



08 Aug 2024 was a rest day



Women's Finals



09 Aug 2024 14:00 ARG v BEL

09 Aug 2024 20:00 NED v CHN



Pool Standings

Blaak brilliance guides Oranje men to first Olympic gold in 24 years







Paris, France - Day 13: A sensational goalkeeping performance from Pirmin Blaak helped the Netherlands men become Olympic champions for the first time since Sydney 2000, inspiring a dramatic shoot-out victory over Germany in front of a sell-out crowd at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium.







Netherlands take gold after shoot-out against Germany for third Olympic title while India retains Olympic bronze edging out Spain



By Jawwad Qamar



Netherlands men took their third Olympic hockey gold, first since 2000 Sidney Games, thanks to the heroics of their veteran goalkeeper Pirmin Blaak during the shoot-out against archrivals Germany. The match had ended levelled at 1-1 in regulation at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium.











Duco Telgenkamp goes from hero to villain after final scuffle







Paris — “The Dutch players need a very good day to score four goals against us,” Jean-Paul Danneberg, the Germany goalkeeper, said after the Netherlands had won their semi-final 4-0. He added: “So I think we have a mountain, and they will have big problems to climb us.”







India claim back-to-back Olympic bronze medals with victory over Spain







Paris, France - Day 13: India men fought back from a goal down to overcome a monumental challenge from Spain, with team captain Harmanpreet Singh scoring twice to help India to their second successive Olympic bronze medal on a scorching afternoon at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium.







India win historic back-to-back Olympic Bronze medal; make it a memorable last dance for legendary goal keeper PR Sreejesh



Harmanpreet Singh scored a double in India's stunning victory; take India's overall medal tally to 4 Olympic Bronze Medals in Paris



Paris: Indian Men's Hockey Team scripted history, beat Spain 2-1 to win back-to-back Bronze medals at the Olympic Games. A befitting farewell to legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh who played his last International hockey match here on Thursday.







PR Sreejesh ends on high as India men win bronze



By Rod Gilmour





P R Sreejesh was able to celebrate on top of goal at the second time of asking PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS/ Simon Watts



Paris — An hour before their bronze medal match, PR Sreejesh was the first of the players to enter the Yves-du-Manoir field. He stood motionless on half-way and looking down on goal. Was he reflecting on an 18-year career ahead of his final game and how it might end? Or visualising his captain, Harmanpreet Singh, weaving his magic once more from the top of the D? In the end, the retiring great was seen ready to sit on top of his goal in customary celebration a tad early. Twelve seconds early to be precise.







Harmanpreet, Sreejesh shine as India beats Spain 2-1 to win historic bronze at Paris 2024 Olympics



Two goals from captain Harmanpreet Singh and crucial saves by PR Dreejesh were enough for India, which won consecutive medals in hockey at the Olympics for the first time since 1952.



Y. B. Sarangi





Indian players celebrate after winning the men’s bronze medal field hockey match against Spain at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP



India had broken a four-decade-long jinx, winning the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics. After three years, it underscored its status as an elite outfit in world hockey emphatically in Paris by securing its consecutive bronze medal in the Olympics at the historic Yves du Manoir Stadium here on Thursday.







Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh scores brace to help side beat Spain 2-1



Rohit Mahajan in Paris





Teammates bow to acknowledge goalkeeper PR Sreejesh’s contribution after the match against Spain. PTI



At 3.51 pm Paris time on Thursday arrived the moment in which were distilled years, lifetimes of passion. PR Sreejesh, the inspirational leader of the pack, stood facing his boys, his arms held wide open, as if he wished to take all 18 of them into one huge embrace. The team bowed to him, hailed him, cheered him as the saviour who, in the words of former captain Manpreet Singh, “always saves the team, as he did today”. India won the hockey bronze medal, beating Spain 2-1 in a pulsating final; India won a second Olympics hockey medal in a row for the first time since 1972 —“Hockey is back”, in the words of captain Harmanpreet Singh.







Coach Fulton says building trust was key after India wins second consecutive hockey bronze



According to Fulton, teamwork made it possible. “We needed to build trust, because that’s the number one thing that you can rely on,” said Fulton.



Y. B. Sarangi





FILE PHOTO:Craig Fulton, chief coach of the Indian field hockey team. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU



Coach Craig Fulton said building trust was key while moulding the Indian hockey team in his own philosophy over a short period of time and making it defend its bronze medal in the Paris Olympics.







Hockey India announces cash prizes for Indian Men's Hockey Team following historic Bronze medal victory at 2024 Paris Olympics



India defeated Spain 2-1 to retain their Olympic Bronze medal



New Delhi: Hockey India is proud to announce a cash prize of INR 15 lakhs for each player of the Indian Men's Hockey Team and INR 7.5 lakhs for each member of the support staff in recognition of their outstanding achievement at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The team secured a historic Bronze medal, defeating Spain 2-1, marking their second consecutive Olympic medal, an achievement last accomplished 52 years ago.







Can China women end Dutch dominance at Yves-du-Manoir?







The fourteenth and final day of a magnificent hockey competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 takes place on Friday (9 August), where the winners of the gold, silver and bronze medals will all be revealed at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium.







Tayyab Ikram: "We're going to learn from the IOC to help improve global hockey”



By Raúl Daffunchio Picazo





RDP / INSIDE THE GAMES



In an exclusive interview with Inside The Games, Tayyab Ikram, President of the International Hockey Federation (FIH), gave his views on the state of hockey and stated that "the World Hockey Championships are not in competition with the Olympic Games; they complement them and learn from them."





2024 Test Matches WAL v MAS (W)

Cardiff, Wales



All times GMT +1



7 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v MAS 2 - 2

9 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v MAS

10 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v MAS



2024 Test Matches WAL v AUT (M)

Cardiff, Wales



All times GMT +1



8 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v AUT 5 - 1

10 Aug 2024 12:00 WAL v AUT

11 Aug 2024 10:00 WAL v AUT



2024 Test Matches POL v SCO v CZE (M)

Poznań, Poland



All times GMT +2



8 Aug 2024 18:00 POL v SCO 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 5)

9 Aug 2024 16:00 POL v SCO

11 Aug 2024 11:30 POL v CZE



Day one at Brave Cup brings success for Thunder in Strathallan







Aspiring Girls: Devils 1-2 (0-1) Thunder



Western Thunder Aspiring Girls got their Brave Cup campaign off to a winning start with a 2-1 victory over Northern Devils at Strathallan. Thunder also won the bonus point in the shootout with a 1-0 win.







EHO National Umpiring Conference





umpires walking out at Lee Valley hockey and tennis centre centre



England Hockey Officiating is delighted to announce its first national umpiring conference. The event will take place at Jubilee Hotel & Conferences, Nottingham on Sunday 8th September 2024, from 9:30am to 4:30pm.



