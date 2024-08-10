Saturday 10 August 2024

2024 Olympic Games

Paris



All times GMT +2



Men's Finals



08 Aug 20240 14:00 IND v ESP (Bronze) 2 - 1

08 Aug 20240 19:00 GER v NED (Gold) 1 - 1 (SO 1/4 - 3/5)



Pool Standings



Women's Finals



09 Aug 2024 14:00 ARG v BEL 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 1)

09 Aug 2024 20:00 NED v CHN 1 - 1 (SO 3/4 - 1/4)



Pool Standings

Golden Dutch Double secured as Oranje women edge China in thriller







Paris, France - Day 14: The Netherlands women are the Olympic champions for a record extending fifth time thanks to a shoot-out win over China, a team that held the lead for the vast majority of an extraordinary gold medal match at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium.







Netherlands won Men's and Women's Hockey Gold Medals



By Tariq Ali



Netherlands Women's Hockey team also won the gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games 2024, defeated Chinese Women's team on the penalties by 3-1 when the full time score was 1-1.











Argentina grab bronze with shoot-out triumph over valiant Belgium







Paris, France - Day 14: Argentina women have won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, overcoming Belgium in a shoot-out after a pulsating match finished with the scores locked at 2-2.

https://www.fih.hockey/events/the-olympic-games-paris-2024/news/hockey-at-paris-2024-argentina-grab-bronze-with-shoot-out-triumph-over-valiant-belgium





Argentina take bronze after shoot-out against Belgium in Paris



By Jawwad Qamar



Argentina needed the heroics of Cristina Cosentino in goal to get past Belgium in the shoot-out after 60 minutes of regulation play ended at 2-2 for the bronze medal in Paris.











Argentina’s Zoe Diaz hailed as future world star





Zoe Diaz has impressed since debuting at Junior World Cup PIC: Worldsportpics



Zoe Diaz, Argentina’s 18-year-old, was hailed as a “killer attacker” after marking herself out as one one world hockey’s latest stars of the game.







Netherlands women make it a Dutch double with gold against China after shoot-out in Paris



By Jawwad Qamar



Netherlands were the huge favorites to take the gold against China having blanked them in pool play 3-0. However, Australian legend Alyson Annan coached team from Asia had other plans and went on board quickly as Chen Yi scored in the sixth minute of the first quarter, deflecting in a pass from Dan Wen.











Netherlands rally late to stave off huge China upset



By Rod Gilmour





Yibbi Jansen celebrates after scoring a late leveller PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS/ RODRIGO JARAMILLO



Paris — The might of orange nearly turned into a night of red as China came within nine minutes of causing one of Olympic sport’s biggest upsets, let alone hockey.







The Netherlands beat the People's Republic of China in shoot-out to win women's gold



By Matt Nelsen





Team Netherlands celebrate following victory in the women's gold medal match between Netherlands and People's Republic of China. Picture by 2024 Getty Images



The Netherlands claimed victory at the conclusion of a nail-biting gold medal match in women’s hockey, defeating the People's Republic of China in a penalty shoot-out to secure the gold medal at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium on Friday, 9 August.







The Netherlands dominates and takes gold



By Hector D. Somonte





Gold medalists, Team Netherlands pose for a photo during the Women's Hockey medal ceremony GETTING IMAGES



The women's field field hockey final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was played at the Yves-du-Manoir 1 Stadium. The final was contested by the Netherlands and China with a score of (3-0) for the European country. The Netherlands continues its streak at the Olympic Games of reaching back-to-back finals since Athens 2004, winning three golds and two silvers in the last five editions.







Double Dutch field hockey gold: women defend title as Netherlands sweeps sport’s Paris titles



By STEPHEN WHYNO







COLOMBES, France (AP) — Oranje is gold again in women’s field hockey after the Netherlands pulled off a first-of-its-kind Olympic sweep.







China tipped for bigger things in hockey after ‘incredible’ team’s silver



Coach Alyson Annan hails ‘amazing sporting culture’ in China after her team come close to upset against world No 1 Netherlands in final



Paul McNamara





China’s players are applauded after their narrow loss in the gold medal match in Paris. Photo: Xinhua



China coach Alyson Annan paid tribute to the country’s “amazing sporting culture” after its women’s hockey team came within a whisker of upsetting the Netherlands in the Olympic final.







PR Sreejesh named India's co-flag-bearer for Paris Olympics closing ceremony after India’s historic bronze medal win



Carrying the flag for India at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics is an indescribable honour,” says Indian Men’s Hockey Team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on being named as India’s flag-bearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony







Paris: In a fitting tribute to an illustrious career, PR Sreejesh, the legendary goalkeeper of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, has been named the co-flag bearer for India at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, alongside shooting sensation Manu Bhaker. This honour follows India's remarkable achievement of winning the bronze medal in men’s hockey for the second consecutive time.







Indian Men's Hockey Team receives thunderous welcome on return from Paris 2024 Olympics



The Team won back to back Bronze medals at the Olympics for the first time after 52 years







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team returned from an Olympics campaign filled with new records, with a Bronze Medal on Saturday. The 16-member squad, which boasted 11 members from the Bronze winning Team in Tokyo Olympics, created history by winning back-to-back medals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.







‘Medal important for a better future of Indian hockey,’ says HI president Tirkey



For its rich history and the folklore stuff Indian hockey has provided for 96 years in the Olympics, it is not surprising when the countrymen react emotionally to an Olympic high.



Y. B. Sarangi





Indian hockey team celebrates bronze against Spain in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu



In the last half a century, the Indian hockey team had not secured two consecutive medals in the Olympics. When it retained its bronze medal here on Thursday, it was time for celebrations and overflow of emotions in the stands of the Yves du Manoir Stadium here.







Bronze Warriors join Sreejesh in a jig of joy



K ARUMUGAM







Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh will not be alone. His last dance has millions of compatriots as company. The icon, legend and brave heart celebrated his swansong with another exemplary goalkeeping performance to help India win back-to-back men’s hockey bronze medal after a fighting 2-1 win over Spain in the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir on Thursday.







The hockey legend who stood tall in cricket-mad India



Vikas Pandey





PR Sreejesh made his debut for India in 2006



The moment India won a bronze medal in hockey at Paris Olympics, the players burst into wild celebrations.







PR Sreejesh set to become India junior coach after retirement



Sreejesh, whose glorious 18-year-long career saw India clinch two Olympic bronze medals (2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris), is regarded as the best-ever hockey goalkeeper the country has produced





India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men's hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France, on Thursday. Photo: PTI



The ‘Great Wall of Indian Hockey’ PR Sreejesh will soon be seen in a new role following his retirement from the sport, with Hockey India set to announce him as the coach of the junior national team.







Jalandhar: For parents of hockey players, Olympic bronze medal no less than gold



Aakanksha N Bhardwaj





Family members of former hockey captain Manpreet Singh celebrate the team victory against Spain in Paris Olympics, in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh



Though the team aimed for gold this time, this bronze is no less than gold for us,” the parents of Mithapur stalwarts, former captain Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, said as they felt elated after the hockey team defeated Spain to win the bronze medal consecutively.







Sreejesh used 3 special hockey sticks in Paris Olympics with his kids, wife's names on them







New Delhi: Aneeshya Sreejesh can't quite make sense of her emotions right now.





2024 Test Matches WAL v MAS (W)

Cardiff, Wales



All times GMT +1



7 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v MAS 2 - 2

9 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v MAS 2 - 0

10 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v MAS



Wales women beat Malaysia to take series lead





Beth Bingham has been Wales captain since March 2023. Image source, Getty Images



Wales' women beat Malaysia 2-0 on Friday in the second game of their hockey Summer Series in Cardiff.







2024 Test Matches WAL v AUT (M)

Cardiff, Wales



All times GMT +1



8 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v AUT 5 - 1

10 Aug 2024 12:00 WAL v AUT

11 Aug 2024 10:00 WAL v AUT



2024 Test Matches POL v SCO v CZE (M)

Poznań, Poland



All times GMT +2



8 Aug 2024 18:00 POL v SCO 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 5)

9 Aug 2024 16:00 POL v SCO 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 0)

11 Aug 2024 11:30 POL v CZE



