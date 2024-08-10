 

 

 



Download Rules of Hockey



Field Hockey Results
Live scores around the World
Download the app: iOS | Android



Saturday 10 August 2024

2024 Olympic Games
Paris

All times GMT +2

Men's Finals

08 Aug 20240 14:00 IND v ESP (Bronze) 2 - 1
08 Aug 20240 19:00 GER v NED (Gold)     1 - 1 (SO 1/4 - 3/5)

Pool Standings

Women's Finals

09 Aug 2024 14:00 ARG v BEL     2 - 2 (SO 3 - 1)
09 Aug 2024 20:00 NED v CHN    1 - 1 (SO 3/4 - 1/4)

Pool Standings

Live scores


Golden Dutch Double secured as Oranje women edge China in thriller



Paris, France - Day 14: The Netherlands women are the Olympic champions for a record extending fifth time thanks to a shoot-out win over China, a team that held the lead for the vast majority of an extraordinary gold medal match at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium.


Netherlands won Men's and Women's Hockey Gold Medals

By Tariq Ali

Netherlands Women's Hockey team also won the gold medal in the Paris Olympic Games 2024, defeated Chinese Women's team on the penalties by 3-1 when the full time score was 1-1.




Argentina grab bronze with shoot-out triumph over valiant Belgium



Paris, France - Day 14: Argentina women have won the bronze medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, overcoming Belgium in a shoot-out after a pulsating match finished with the scores locked at 2-2.
https://www.fih.hockey/events/the-olympic-games-paris-2024/news/hockey-at-paris-2024-argentina-grab-bronze-with-shoot-out-triumph-over-valiant-belgium


Argentina take bronze after shoot-out against Belgium in Paris
 
By Jawwad Qamar
 
Argentina needed the heroics of Cristina Cosentino in goal to get past Belgium in the shoot-out after 60 minutes of regulation play ended at 2-2 for the bronze medal in Paris.
 



Argentina’s Zoe Diaz hailed as future world star


Zoe Diaz has impressed since debuting at Junior World Cup PIC: Worldsportpics

Zoe Diaz, Argentina’s 18-year-old, was hailed as a “killer attacker” after marking herself out as one one world hockey’s latest stars of the game.


Netherlands women make it a Dutch double with gold against China after shoot-out in Paris
 
By Jawwad Qamar
 
Netherlands were the huge favorites to take the gold against China having blanked them in pool play 3-0. However, Australian legend Alyson Annan coached team from Asia had other plans and went on board quickly as Chen Yi scored in the sixth minute of the first quarter, deflecting in a pass from Dan Wen.
 



Netherlands rally late to stave off huge China upset

By Rod Gilmour


Yibbi Jansen celebrates after scoring a late leveller PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS/ RODRIGO JARAMILLO

Paris — The might of orange nearly turned into a night of red as China came within nine minutes of causing one of Olympic sport’s biggest upsets, let alone hockey.


The Netherlands beat the People's Republic of China in shoot-out to win women's gold

By Matt Nelsen


Team Netherlands celebrate following victory in the women's gold medal match between Netherlands and People's Republic of China. Picture by 2024 Getty Images

The Netherlands claimed victory at the conclusion of a nail-biting gold medal match in women’s hockey, defeating the People's Republic of China in a penalty shoot-out to secure the gold medal at the Yves-du-Manoir Hockey Stadium on Friday, 9 August.


The Netherlands dominates and takes gold

By Hector D. Somonte


Gold medalists, Team Netherlands pose for a photo during the Women's Hockey medal ceremony GETTING IMAGES

The women's field field hockey final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games was played at the Yves-du-Manoir 1 Stadium. The final was contested by the Netherlands and China with a score of (3-0) for the European country. The Netherlands continues its streak at the Olympic Games of reaching back-to-back finals since Athens 2004, winning three golds and two silvers in the last five editions.


Double Dutch field hockey gold: women defend title as Netherlands sweeps sport’s Paris titles

By  STEPHEN WHYNO



COLOMBES, France (AP) — Oranje is gold again in women’s field hockey after the Netherlands pulled off a first-of-its-kind Olympic sweep.


China tipped for bigger things in hockey after ‘incredible’ team’s silver

Coach Alyson Annan hails ‘amazing sporting culture’ in China after her team come close to upset against world No 1 Netherlands in final

Paul McNamara


China’s players are applauded after their narrow loss in the gold medal match in Paris. Photo: Xinhua

China coach Alyson Annan paid tribute to the country’s “amazing sporting culture” after its women’s hockey team came within a whisker of upsetting the Netherlands in the Olympic final.


PR Sreejesh named India's co-flag-bearer for Paris Olympics closing ceremony after India’s historic bronze medal win

Carrying the flag for India at the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics is an indescribable honour,” says Indian Men’s Hockey Team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on being named as India’s flag-bearer for the Paris 2024 Olympics closing ceremony



Paris: In a fitting tribute to an illustrious career, PR Sreejesh, the legendary goalkeeper of the Indian Men’s Hockey Team, has been named the co-flag bearer for India at the closing ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympics, alongside shooting sensation Manu Bhaker. This honour follows India's remarkable achievement of winning the bronze medal in men’s hockey for the second consecutive time.


Indian Men's Hockey Team receives thunderous welcome on return from Paris 2024 Olympics

The Team won back to back Bronze medals at the Olympics for the first time after 52 years



New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team returned from an Olympics campaign filled with new records, with a Bronze Medal on Saturday. The 16-member squad, which boasted 11 members from the Bronze winning Team in Tokyo Olympics, created history by winning back-to-back medals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.


‘Medal important for a better future of Indian hockey,’ says HI president Tirkey

For its rich history and the folklore stuff Indian hockey has provided for 96 years in the Olympics, it is not surprising when the countrymen react emotionally to an Olympic high.

Y. B. Sarangi


Indian hockey team celebrates bronze against Spain in Paris 2024 Olympics. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/ The Hindu

In the last half a century, the Indian hockey team had not secured two consecutive medals in the Olympics. When it retained its bronze medal here on Thursday, it was time for celebrations and overflow of emotions in the stands of the Yves du Manoir Stadium here.


Bronze Warriors join Sreejesh in a jig of joy

K ARUMUGAM



Parattu Raveendran Sreejesh will not be alone. His last dance has millions of compatriots as company. The icon, legend and brave heart celebrated his swansong with another exemplary goalkeeping performance to help India win back-to-back men’s hockey bronze medal after a fighting 2-1 win over Spain in the 2024 Paris Olympics at the Stade Yves-du-Manoir on Thursday.


The hockey legend who stood tall in cricket-mad India

Vikas Pandey


PR Sreejesh made his debut for India in 2006

The moment India won a bronze medal in hockey at Paris Olympics, the players burst into wild celebrations.


PR Sreejesh set to become India junior coach after retirement

Sreejesh, whose glorious 18-year-long career saw India clinch two Olympic bronze medals (2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris), is regarded as the best-ever hockey goalkeeper the country has produced


India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh celebrates after India won the men's hockey bronze medal match against Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Colombes, France, on Thursday. Photo: PTI

The ‘Great Wall of Indian Hockey’ PR Sreejesh will soon be seen in a new role following his retirement from the sport, with Hockey India set to announce him as the coach of the junior national team.


Jalandhar: For parents of hockey players, Olympic bronze medal no less than gold

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj


Family members of former hockey captain Manpreet Singh celebrate the team victory against Spain in Paris Olympics, in Jalandhar on Thursday. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh

Though the team aimed for gold this time, this bronze is no less than gold for us,” the parents of Mithapur stalwarts, former captain Manpreet Singh and Mandeep Singh, said as they felt elated after the hockey team defeated Spain to win the bronze medal consecutively.


Sreejesh used 3 special hockey sticks in Paris Olympics with his kids, wife's names on them



New Delhi: Aneeshya Sreejesh can't quite make sense of her emotions right now.

2024 Test Matches WAL v MAS (W)
Cardiff, Wales

All times GMT +1

7 Aug 2024 16:00     WAL v MAS     2 - 2
9 Aug 2024 16:00     WAL v MAS     2 - 0
10 Aug 2024 16:00     WAL v MAS     

Live scores


Wales women beat Malaysia to take series lead


Beth Bingham has been Wales captain since March 2023. Image source, Getty Images

Wales' women beat Malaysia 2-0 on Friday in the second game of their hockey Summer Series in Cardiff.


2024 Test Matches WAL v AUT (M)
Cardiff, Wales

All times GMT +1

8 Aug 2024 16:00     WAL v AUT     5 - 1
10 Aug 2024 12:00     WAL v AUT     
11 Aug 2024 10:00     WAL v AUT     

Live scores


2024 Test Matches POL v SCO v CZE (M)
Poznań, Poland

All times GMT +2

8 Aug 2024 18:00     POL v SCO     2 - 2 (SO 3 - 5)
9 Aug 2024 16:00     POL v SCO     2 - 2 (SO 3 - 0)
11 Aug 2024 11:30     POL v CZE     

Live scores