Sunday 11 August 2024

Several Olympic gold medalists destined for EHL Men KO16







Several Olympic gold medalists could grace Sugden Road for the ABN AMRO EHL Men’s KO16 following the Netherlands’ men’s run to the top step of the podium in Paris.







Olympic Games Hockey - Milestone



Harmanpreet Singh scored 10 goals in the competition



By Tariq Ali



Indian men's hockey hockey captain and the legend striker Harmanpreet Singh remained the top scorer with 10 goals (7 penalty corner goals + 3 Penalty stroke goals) in the men's hockey event in the Paris Olympic Games 2024



Following is the list of the players who scored 10 or more goals in an edition in men's hockey in the Olympic Games



17 Ties Kruize (Netherlands) - Munich 1972

16 Juan Amat (Spain) - Moscow 1980

15 Dhyan Chand (India) - Amsterdam 1928

14 Surender Singh Sodhi (India) - Moscow 1980

14 Udham Singh (India) - Melbourne 1956

14 Alexander Hendrickx (Belgium) - Tokyo 2020

13 Roop Singh (India) - Los angeles 1932

13 Jorge Lombi (Argentina) - Sydney 2000

13 Dhyan Chand (India) - Berlin 1936

12 Dhyan Chand (India) - Los Angeles 1932

11 Hugo Budinger (Germany) - Helsinki 1952

11 Paul Litjens (Netherlands) - Montreal 1976

11 Fernando Ferrara (Argentina) - Barcelona 1992

11 Floris Jan Bovelander (Netherlands) - Barcelona 1992

11 Sohail Abbas (Pakistan) - Athens 2004

11 Taeke Taekema (Netherlands) - Beijing 2008

11 Gonzalo Peillat (Argentina) - Rio de Janeiro 2016

10 Reggie Pridemore (England) - London 1908

10 Stanley Shoveller (Great Britain) - Antwerp 1920

10 Norman Borrett (Great Britain) - London 1948

10 Ali Iqtidar Shah Dara (Pakistan) - London 1948

10 Prithipal Singh (India) - Tokyo 1964

10 Michael Krause (Germany) - Munich 1972

10 Hasan Sardar (Pakistan) - Los Angeles 1984

10 Lee Jang-Seon (South Korea) - Athens 2004

10 Harmanpreet Singh (India) - Paris 2024







Dutch father-son duo celebrate hockey double





Gold medallists Netherlands celebrate with their medals during the women’s hockey victory ceremony at the Yves du Manoir Stadium in Colombes, France yesterday (Aug 9). — REUTERS



PARIS: When Paul van Ass and his son Seve sit at the dinner table together, they no longer need to worry about a coach-player dynamic and can celebrate their gold medals after two thrilling shootouts gave the Dutch their first Olympic hockey double.







'It's is like missing my life,' says PR Sreejesh after he retires from hockey



36-year-old Sreejesh, who won his second successive Olympic medal in Paris, has been offered the role of a mentor of the Junior Indian hockey team by HI.





PR Sreejesh announced his retirement from hockey at the Paris Olympics. (Photo credit: Getty)



Indian hockey legend PR Sreejesh said India have enough talent to fill his vacuum as the goalkeeper.







'I don't know...': PR Sreejesh yet to decide on career path following retirement from international hockey



Parattu Raveendran (PR) Sreejesh played a significant role in helping India defend its bronze medal. Sreejesh made numerous remarkable saves during the bronze medal match against Spain to ensure India won the game 2-1.



By: Kumar Rupesh





PR Sreejesh. Image Source : AP PR Sreejesh.



India's freshly retired goalkeeper PR Sreejesh is yet to decide on life after hockey and wants to speak to his family before going on a new endeavour.







Paris Olympics Hockey: Meet the fans



Yves-du-Manoir has been awash with fans over the last fortnight from across the globe. We met some of them…







Smith family (mum Ruth, dad Neil and sisters Sadie and Amy)



Connected to Marlow HC, Sadie, below second from right, started out in Year 4, while they were hoping Ellie Rayer was picked for the Games (their cousin’s daughter is Ellie).







2024 Test Matches WAL v MAS (W)

Cardiff, Wales



All times GMT +1



7 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v MAS 2 - 2

9 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v MAS 2 - 0

10 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v MAS 2 - 2



Live scores





Wales women seal series win against Malaysia with battling draw





Beth Bingham has been Wales captain since March 2023.Image source, Getty Images



Wales' women drew 2-2 with Malaysia to seal an overall triumph in their hockey Summer Series in Cardiff.







Malaysian Tigress winless in six matches in Cardiff



By Aftar Singh





The Malaysian women's hockey team (in blue) in action against Wales in a Test match in Cardiff yesterday. Pic from Malaysian Hockey Confederation



KUALA LUMPUR: The national women's hockey team drew three and lost three matches to their Welsh counterparts in Cardiff from Aug 2-10.





2024 Test Matches WAL v AUT (M)

Cardiff, Wales



All times GMT +1



8 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v AUT 5 - 1

10 Aug 2024 12:00 WAL v AUT 0-1

11 Aug 2024 10:00 WAL v AUT



Live scores





2024 Test Matches POL v SCO v CZE (M)

Poznań, Poland



All times GMT +2



8 Aug 2024 18:00 POL v SCO 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 5)

9 Aug 2024 16:00 POL v SCO 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 0)

11 Aug 2024 11:30 POL v CZE



Live scores







Thunder and Lightning battle for points in Brave Cup day two







Aspiring Boys: Thunder 3-0 (2-1) Lightning



A 3-0 victory saw Thunder triumph over Lightning at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre on the second day of Brave Cup 2024. Thunder also scooped up the bonus point with a 2-1 shootout victory.







Day three of Brave Cup 2014 delivers goals and action







Emerging Boys: Lightning 3-3(3-2) Devils



A superb contest to get day three underway ended in a 3-3 draw between Lightning and Devils emerging boys, with Lightning winning the shootout 3-2 for the bonus point.







More hockey turfs need of the hour in Punjab





Trainees at the Mithapur hockey stadium in Jalandhar district. Tribune Photo: Malkiat Singh



As soon as the Indian men’s hockey team bagged its second consecutive Olympics bronze medal, the Punjab Government promptly highlighted the contribution of the state in writing a ‘new chapter’ in the Indian sporting history. The government announced cash awards and jobs for the state players. However, as The Tribune correspondents took stock of the basic facilities given to budding players, it was found that there are not enough synthetic turfs in the state.



