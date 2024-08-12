Monday 12 August 2024

2024 Test Matches WAL v AUT (M)

Cardiff, Wales



All times GMT +1



8 Aug 2024 16:00 WAL v AUT 5 - 1

10 Aug 2024 12:00 WAL v AUT 0-1

11 Aug 2024 10:00 WAL v AUT 3 - 1



2024 Test Matches POL v SCO v CZE (M)

Poznań, Poland



All times GMT +2



8 Aug 2024 18:00 POL v SCO 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 5)

9 Aug 2024 16:00 POL v SCO 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 0)

11 Aug 2024 11:30 POL v CZE 1 - 0



Gonzalo Peillat won Olympic Games Medals for two countries



By Tariq Ali



Germany's ace striker Gonzalo Peillat achieved a very rare distinction to earn Olympic Games medals for the two countries. Gonzalo Peillat appeared for Argentina in the London Olympic Games 2012 and in the Rio Olympic Games 2016 Gonzalo Peillat won the gold medal, later he got citizenship of Germany and in the Paris Olympic Games 2024 he got the silver medal.











Making Sense Of Sixth, – and Fifth.



By Ashley Morrison



In sport when you are at the top you know the only way is down. If you are on an unbeaten, run you know that one day that run has to come to an end.







Give the hockey its due



Indian hockey has hit the road to revival of its glorious past. A bronze medal at the ongoing Paris Olympics is enough an evidence - something that also shows that a bronze at the previous Games in Tokyo was not just a fluke. India last won a medal - a gold - at the 1980 Moscow Games. Since then the country - that has five Olympic hockey golds under its belt - suffered a drought of an Olympic hockey medal until 2020 Tokyo Games. This makes a long wait of forty years. However now, like in so many other games, India has started making a steady progress in hockey too.







Olympic medal-winning Indian hockey players felicitated in Amritsar



Ten members of the Olympic medal-winning Indian Hockey team reached Amritsar on Sunday morning and visited Sri Harmandir Sahib to seek blessings.





Captain Harmanpreet Singh and his teammates at the Golden temple in Amritsar. ( Photo credit:- X)



The hockey players from Punjab, who were part of the bronze medal winning Indian team at the Paris Olympics, returned home amid much fanfare in Amritsar, Punjab, on Sunday.







Back with bronze, hockey heroes get rousing welcome at Mithapur



Aparna Banerji





Budding players welcome their idols Mandeep and Manpreet by raising hockey sticks at Mithapur village on Sunday. Malkiat Singh



“I’m certain we’ll play final in the next Olympics,” said a beaming Manpreet Singh, former captain and four-time Olympian, as he spoke to the media at the Mithapur gurdwara, his daughter tugging at the shiny bronze medal around his neck.









Hockey player Vivek Sagar receives warm welcome in Bhopal



Upon his arrival in Bhopal, Vivek, the Paris Olympics bronze medallist with the Indian hockey team, received a rousing welcome in his hometown.





Vivek Sagar Prasad of the Indian Hockey team was in for a warm reception upon his return to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



The Indian men's hockey team midfielder Vivek Sagar Prasad was met with a rousing reception in his hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh on his arrival from Paris on Sunday.







'My teammates never let me feel that I am an outsider or sidelined', India defender Amit Rohidas on red card incident



‘I really missed the semi-final because of the one-match suspension. It was such a crucial match’, Indian hockey team defender Amit Rohidas said on his suspension against Germany at the Paris Olympics.





India hockey defender Amit Rohidas thanked his teammates for supporting him during his one-match suspension at the Paris Olympcs. AP



Amit Rohidas has endured a couple of sleepless nights following his red card during India’s hockey quarter-final against Great Britain at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but the defender is thankful that his teammates did not single him out. India were down to 10 men for more than 40 minutes against Great Britain in the aftermath of Rohidas’ red card, and he missed the team’s crucial semi-final against Germany, which India lost 2-3.







25,243 reasons why Sport Initiation must be a fundamental part of the Olympic Games







As the sun sets over Paris and the Games of the 33rd Olympiad draw to a close, we would challenge anyone to demonstrate where the values of Olympism were more present than in a small corner of the Stade Olympique Yves-du-Manoir hockey venue in Colombes.







Day 9 results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women Academy Championship Zone A & B 2024







New Delhi: The ninth day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B saw Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy progressing to the Final in the Women’s category, while in Men’s category, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre, Ghumanhera Risers’ Academy, Namdhari XI and Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta registered wins at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, New Delhi.







Final Results: 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men & Women Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B



Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and R K Roy Hockey Academy crowned champions of the Women’s and Men’s categories respectively







New Delhi, 11th August 2024: Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy and R K Roy Hockey Academy were crowned champions in the Women’s and Men’s categories of the 2nd Hockey India Sub Junior Men Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B in New Delhi today.







Brave Cup Finals 2024 was a classic







Emerging Girls Final – Lightning 5-1 Thunder



Lightning won the Emerging Girls Brave Cup Final with a sensational 5-1 victory over Thunder at the Glasgow National Hockey Centre.



