Tuesday 13 August 2024

Hockey world rankings updated after Olympic Games Paris 2024







Hockey at Paris 2024 came to a conclusion on 9 August, with a historic double gold for Netherlands, as the men's and women’s teams of a nation won the hockey gold in the same edition of an Olympics for the very first time! Germany men and China women added a silver medal to their trophy cabinets, while India men and Argentina women made it back-to-back medal finishes, winning the bronze medals.







PR Sreejesh receives warm welcome on return from Paris 2024 Olympics



Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Sumit, and Abhishek also returned along with PR Sreejesh







New Delhi: The Indian Men’s Hockey Team goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Tuesday returned to New Delhi, along with veteran defender Amit Rohidas, Sanjay, Abhishek and Sumit, after a record-extending Olympic campaign. With a Bronze Medal win in Paris, the Indian Men's Hockey Team claimed back-to-back medals for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich and attained their 13th overall Olympic medal.







We have made this a habit: Hockey goalie PR Sreejesh on winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics







New Delhi: Following his team's bronze medal win at the Paris Olympics, former Indian men's hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh expressed his feelings saying that the team have made the habit of winning the bronze medal at the Olympics.







India hockey head coach Craig Fulton on 'deserving' win over Australia at Paris Olympics and more



A goal from Abhishek was disallowed against Australia courtesy a stick tackle by India. According to Fulton, that was a ‘100 per cent goal’ from Abhishek and the match should have ended 4-1. Instead, the match ended 3-2 for India.





India beat Australia in the Olympics for the first time in 52 years. AP



India men’s hockey team head coach Craig Fulton believes that his team “fully deserved” the historic 3-2 win over Australia at the recently-concluded Paris Olympics. That was India’s first win over Australia at the Olympics in 52 years, with their last win over their rivals coming in the 1972 Munich Olympics.







Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh’s Insta followers soar after Olympic bronze



Hailing from Timmowal village, the hockey skipper’s followers zoomed from 1.81L to 3.37L



Harmanpreet posted this picture after winning the bronze medal.



The number of followers of Indian hockey skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who led Team India from the front in the Paris Olympics, has increased manifold and this development has gone viral on social media and become the talk of the town. He hails from Timmowal village, situated on GT road, on the outskirts of Amritsar.







Day 10 results: 2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women Academy Championship Zone A & B 2024







New Delhi, 12th, August, 2024: The tenth day of the 2nd Hockey India Junior Men and Women Academy Championship 2024 Zone A & B saw Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre beat Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy to clinch the title in the Women’s category, while in Men’s category, Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy, Namdhari XI, SGPC Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre registered wins at Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, New Delhi.



